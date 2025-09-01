As a million rom-coms and fairy tales have taught us, shopping for a wedding dress is all about the bride. That’s certainly true at A&Bé Bridal Shop, where a dedicated stylist will help you find the dress of your dreams as your mom and BFFs await your entrance in the store’s chic lounge. But at this Wynwood boutique, you also get a chance to give back to other women. Through Babes on a Mission, A&Bé donates a portion of dress sales to women-focused nonprofits such as Planned Parenthood and She Should Run, which supports female candidates for office. The store also supports other charities including Girls Inc., which empowers young women to be strong, smart, and bold, and the Kind Campaign, which advocates against girl-versus-girl bullying. Dresses typically cost between $1,200 and $5,000 and come in a variety of styles, from romantic to edgy to bohemian. Ready to be an A&Bé bride? An appointment is required if you want to try on dresses. All of the slots, which can be booked online, are an hour and a half to allow for plenty of time to find the perfect look. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.