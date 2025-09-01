Best Bodega
You’ve been hanging out in South Beach all day when you realize you forgot to buy a key ingredient for dinner. No need to make another trip to the supermarket: Just off Lincoln Road is a bodega where you can find almost any last-minute essential. At Exprezo, you can pick up fresh produce, toiletries, packaged foods, cold beer, and even a bottle of wine in an entire aisle of it. If you’re there before 2 p.m., don’t sleep on the $6.49 breakfast sandwich, which includes a cup of coffee. The deli section offers Boar’s Head sandwiches in the $6 range, or you can grab a cafecito and pastelitos from the ventanilla. The counter-style seating at the front window encourages people-watching, so settle in with your coffee and enjoy. Hours are 6 a.m. to midnight weekdays and 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.