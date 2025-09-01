Best Barbershop
With the beard trend still going strong, it’s tough to keep all of that facial hair in check at home no matter how much washing and oiling you do. Worst yet, when the skin underneath all of that hair dries out and starts to resemble the Snowpocalypse every time you scratch — you’ve got beard dandruff, bruh. That’s why it’s highly recommended you visit a proper barber about once a month to tame the beast. Some of the best can be found at Junior & Hatter, which is a full-fledged salon and barbershop with a dedicated space for gentlemen. Cuts start at $50, as do hot shaves. But for routine maintenance, go with the beard trim. During the service, the barber will take a clipper and scissors to shape your whiskers. Then, if needed, a straight razor will be used on your neck and cheeks. And finally, a lavender-scented hot towel will make sure everything is properly hydrated. All of the senior barbers are more than capable, but Lori Diaz is exceptionally good, so book with her if she’s available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Readers’ choice: The Spot Barbershop