Best Barbershop

Junior & Hatter

With the beard trend still going strong, it’s tough to keep all of that facial hair in check at home no matter how much washing and oiling you do. Worst yet, when the skin underneath all of that hair dries out and starts to resemble the Snowpocalypse every time you scratch — you’ve got beard dandruff, bruh. That’s why it’s highly recommended you visit a proper barber about once a month to tame the beast. Some of the best can be found at Junior & Hatter, which is a full-fledged salon and barbershop with a dedicated space for gentlemen. Cuts start at $50, as do hot shaves. But for routine maintenance, go with the beard trim. During the service, the barber will take a clipper and scissors to shape your whiskers. Then, if needed, a straight razor will be used on your neck and cheeks. And finally, a lavender-scented hot towel will make sure everything is properly hydrated. All of the senior barbers are more than capable, but Lori Diaz is exceptionally good, so book with her if she’s available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Best Flea Market

Wynwood Marketplace

Wynwood Marketplace has all the trappings of a sprawling outdoor flea market, including food stalls, vintage clothes, cheap sunglasses, and handmade crafts, plus live music, numerous bars, happy hours, and ladies’ nights. If you’re hoping to get lost in a maze of detritus and hidden treasures, this might not be the flea for you. The offerings here are a bit more curated and higher-end — this is Wynwood, after all. You can stop at a pop-up barbershop for a trim and some artisanal beard oil, for instance. Or purchase a canvas of art after watching its creation live. Wynwood Marketplace shines brightest when it’s hosting special events such as Oktoberfest block parties, World Cup watch parties, or the MegaRumba Latin pride celebration. Here, you can drink, dance, and support local businesses all under the same tent. Hours are 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, and noon to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Best Hair Salon

IGK Salon

At IGK Salon in the Design District, French stylists Frank and Leo Izquierdo specialize in framing customers’ faces with expertly crafted haircuts and color trends. Waiting for your turn at the chair is just as exciting as seeing the final reveal because of the buzzing atmosphere thanks to artsy decor, bustling playlists, cheerful staffers, and a regular stream of locals, models, and celebrity DJs. In this 3,500-square-foot space, guests can choose from more than 20 stylists to tend to their locks and refresh their look. Haircuts start at $75 for men and $100 for women. Ask for colorist Jennifer Quita for seamless highlights and balayage, starting at $275. A glossy, beach-wavy blow-dry costs $75, and a single process to cover grays runs about $110. IGK also offers red carpet-ready at-home maintenance with products such as the 30,000 Feet Volume shampoo and conditioner ($25 each), Mixed Feelings leave-in blond toning drops ($29), and a Cry Baby anti-frizz smoothing serum ($25). Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Best Manicure

Candy Coated Beauty

It’s the day before your weeklong summer vacation and your nails are looking rough. You need a manicure that can hold up to sunscreen, sand, and the tab of your beer can. At Candy Coated Beauty, the skilled nail technicians offer gel manicures durable enough to last up to three weeks. The salon uses a Russian manicure technique, meaning your nails and cuticles are trimmed and sanded down while dry instead of soaked. Gel manicures and powder dips both cost $45, and guests are offered a complimentary cocktail or glass of champagne upon arrival. Nailed it. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Best Facial

The Spa at the Miami Beach Edition

In the hands of a skilled aesthetician, a good facial can go beyond cleansing and perking up tired skin — it can also work wonders to lift your sagging spirit. The Spa at the Miami Beach Edition offers a luxurious, oasis-like environment with nourishing facial options including express facials such as the Damage Control, with an oxygen blast to repair sun-damaged skin ($125); the C+Collagen treatment, to restore elasticity and even skin tone ($145); and the Royal Facial, combining gold and diamonds ($285) to ensure a glowing complexion. After your treatment, relax and nap on a custom-designed daybed surrounded by drapery and vintage Moroccan rugs in the candle-lit Relaxation Lounge to enhance your new, youthful glow. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Best Waxing Salon

South Beach Body Waxing Co.

Miami’s year-round warm temperatures are a blessing, but they also require detailed grooming. Miamians want bare legs for shorts and miniskirts, stubble-free armpits for tank tops, and, of course, baby-smooth bikini areas for those high-cut, booty-baring swimsuits. There are many hair removal options out there, but for many, waxing is still the best way to go. It’s way more affordable than laser treatments, and hair grows back more slowly and softly than it does after shaving. South Beach Body Waxing Co. has groomed locals’ and tourists’ body hair for 21 years. Prices are below average, and the licensed staff uses a combination of hard and soft beeswax that is gentle on the skin, reducing inflammation and discomfort. Eyebrow shaping at the Washington Avenue spot will set you back only $20, nose grooming costs $10 to $13, and a full bikini wax runs $44. Combo specials are also available, such as the ladies’ Brazilian bikini, buttocks strip, and underarms combo for $50 and the men’s back, shoulders, chest, and stomach combo for $92. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6: 30 p.m. Saturday.

Best Tanning Salon

Tan-Go Tanning

Skeptics will call you crazy. “Why go to a tanning salon when the sun is free?” “Tanning? Who goes tanning anymore?” “Don’t you know tanning is bad for you?” Seriously, who asked them for their opinion anyway? Yes, you could just throw on some oil and lie in your backyard (New Times‘ lawyers would like us to remind you to use proper sunscreen to protect against harmful UV rays), but that can take time you don’t have, and besides, the weather can be unpredictable. Instead, head to Tan-Go, located in the quaint suburb of Miami Springs, right off the Circle and next door to the Cozy Corner. The facilities aren’t fancy, but they’re clean and well-equipped. Sessions start at $13 for beds and $14 for stand-up tanning; however, monthly ($55) and weekly ($25) packages are also available. And if UV light isn’t your thing, spray and airbrush treatments start at $35 and $45, respectively. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Best Massage

The Spa at the Confidante

Most massages leave your skin polished, pummeled, and hydrated, but the majority of them don’t address the deeper issues that build bodily tension daily. To get at those root causes, the Spa at the Confidante has created the customized Crystal Massage Journey: a multisensory experience harnessing the power of crystal energy to instill spiritual and emotional relief. The treatment begins with the selection of a healing crystal — a clear gem to bring clarity for big decisions; rose quartz for self-care, trust, and clear communication in romantic relationships; or amethyst to activate intuition, creativity, and sobriety. A rejuvenating massage follows. Then a gentle body rolling is performed using the Crystal Sphere — a small mystic massage tool that invigorates the body physically and energetically. The experience also includes a hydrating crystal elixir ceremony using Bulgarian rosewater for detoxification, healthy digestion, and increased energy. The ritual costs $145 for 50 minutes for one person or $285 for couples — a bargain if you consider its long-term benefits. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Best Spa

Âme Spa & Wellness Collective

Miami is a stunningly gorgeous city, but the summer heat and rush-hour traffic are enough to stress out any local. A few hours at the 25,000-square-foot Âme Spa in Aventura can melt away the tension of even the most stressful workweeks. The massive spa offers more than 50 unique treatments, including flotation therapy ($85), collagen-infusion therapy ($149), and a range of facials ($149 to $229). Some massages, such as the Thai muscle recovery ($259), are sometimes performed on high-tech spa tables such as the Libra and incorporate chromatherapy and hydrotherapy. Before indulging in those options, guests can unwind in a muscle therapy steam room, breathe deeply in a Himalayan salt suite, and let go of all of their troubles in the Swiss shower, with varying water temperatures and pressures. If you want to prolong your pampering, check out Âme’s Center for Integrative Medicine & Holistic Rejuvenation, which offers health services based on a mix of Eastern techniques and European traditions such as acupuncture ($80), auriculotherapy ($75), and a Paleo 14-day cleanse program ($195). Hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Best Dry Cleaner

Unicorn Dry Cleaners

“What do you want to know about my business? I’ll sell it to you,” Unicorn Dry Cleaners owner Gina Duran jokes. She’s quick and friendly in conversation, and those traits inform the way she runs her business. Offering same-day dry-cleaning service Tuesday through Friday, Unicorn Dry Cleaning places emphasis on quality at a breakneck pace. As her husband puts it, Duran speaks “three and a half languages” — English, Spanish, French, and Greek — so she’s able to talk shop with almost anyone who needs a shirt ($3.99 to $6.99) or suit ($14.99) cleaned and pressed in time for that big job interview. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Best Laundromat

Wash Club South Beach

It’s Saturday morning, and you know what that means: gym, tan, laundry. Head to the laundromat where the cast of Jersey Shore goes to wash their swimsuits and clubwear when they’re in town. Wash Club South Beach gained notoriety after Snooki, the Situation, and the rest of the gang were filmed there during early seasons of the MTV reality show. But if that’s not enough of an endorsement, there are plenty of other reasons to make this your go-to laundromat. Wash Club, which is open from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, offers a self-serve coin laundry as well as an extremely reasonably priced wash-and-fold service (the $15 minimum includes 15 pounds of laundry, with each additional pound costing $1). And there’s no need to lug your laundry across town: the laundromat offers pickup service. Plus, there’s free parking out back so you can load up your car and get everything washed in one trip. How’s that for a productive weekend?

Best Alterations Shop

Fashions by Eunice

For more than two decades, Fashions by Eunice has attracted customers looking to refashion or repair their garments. At her beachfront, 550-square-foot shop, owner Eunice Reis and her team of four versatile seamstresses churn out custom-made outfits, tailor wedding dresses, reline jackets, and take up hems for customers that travel from as far as Kendall and Fort Lauderdale for an ideal fit. Clothing repair accounts for most of the shop’s services, with zipper replacement ranging from $15 to $22, hem adjustments costing $13 to $22, and alterations starting at $12. The staff, fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, can also craft or mend home decor items such as sheets, duvet covers, and curtains. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Best Antique Store

Vintage Vault

Vintage Vault deals in antiques, but this charming Oakland Park store has a way of making everything feel fresh. Inside the bright and spacious store awaits a treasure trove of expertly curated curiosities, all of them beautifully arranged. Atop a midcentury-modern sideboard might be a gold-encrusted typewriter, a floral perfume bottle, or a cigarette machine. A few feet away, an old leather gymnastics beam might double as a bench, or a pair of wooden waterskis may lean against a brightly painted wall. There are vintage neon signs and gas pumps, Moroccan rugs, pastel-colored scales, and old-fashioned bug sprayers. It’s evident everything was chosen with a skilled eye and placed with care. Just wandering amid it all is a treat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Best Thrift Store

Give Good Works

With its pink-and-purple-striped exterior and bumping music, Give Good Works boasts some serious curb appeal. Step inside and find a thrifter’s dream, with everything from vintage threads to funky furniture to local art. In fact, you never really know what you’ll find at Give Good Works. Case in point: The deck of cards showing George Bush’s face plastered onto pinup posters. But this place isn’t just about the joy of the hunt. A portion of sales go toward Miamians in need. So you can feel good about picking up those (truly amazing) Bush playing cards. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Best Florist

Garden in a Pot

“There’s this nice little flower shop on Main Street” sounds like something said by the citizens of Smalltown, USA, but it also applies to a South Florida suburb. Garden in a Pot — perched on Main Street in Miami Lakes — crafts custom floral arrangements for life’s special occasions, including weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries. A standalone arrangement in a vase can cost $125, but customers often request more elaborate orders for special events. When you stop by, ask for Grace, the owner, who’ll craft a breathtaking arrangement that incorporates all of your favorite flowers, from orchids to hydrangeas to roses, in every color of the rainbow. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Best Furniture Store

Home Design Store

When that IKEA dresser you’ve had since college just isn’t cutting it any longer, it’s time to up your game. The locally bred Home Design Store is where it’s at for medium-high-end, imported furniture that you’ll actually want to come home to each day (with prices typically starting in the low hundreds). The diverse offerings span every room in the house, and the store sells decorative items such as funky sculptures, colorful statement pieces, and unique lighting. In addition to the Coral Gables location, the business has a Home Design Warehouse Showroom near Miami International Airport. If you’re not the proud owner of a massive truck, the store offers $65 delivery in Miami-Dade County. When it comes to furniture shopping, pull up a chair (or ottoman or love seat) at the Home Design Store and start planning your dream home. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Best Pawnshop

General Pawn Shop

Everyone likes a deal, but deep down, a lot of people love the treasure hunt most of all. For those folks, finding a deal is a greater thrill than saving money. Deal-seekers in it for the thrill will strike gold at General Pawn Shop. Like other pawnshops, General buys and sells gold, silver, and a large assortment of firearms, but a look inside reveals this place offers much more. Here, you’ll find everything from game systems to musical instruments, electronics, tools, and computers at prices that rival those of most local thrift shops. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Best Liquor Store

Jensen's Liquors Store

Franchise liquor stores are seemingly on every corner these days, and it can be difficult for smaller booze businesses to compete with larger operations. But South Florida’s own Jensen’s Liquors, open since 1978, has proven it has what it takes to sate Miami’s thirst for liquor better than any other local suppliers. Catering to wine experts and craft connoisseurs alike, the company’s wide selection and cellar-like aesthetic make its stores particularly inviting. On any given day at one of its six Miami locations, you’re likely to run into a sampling station or some unexpected product you won’t find in the big-box stores. Bigger isn’t always better, especially when you’re looking for friendly service and an easy place to pick up exactly what you need without fighting the crowds. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Best Vape Store

World of Smoke & Vape

Have you ever witnessed or experienced the sheer panic of a missing vape? The dilemma can make or break a night out. If you’re in a pinch, the vape store on the corner will do. But when you’re looking for a shop with a great selection of high-quality products, Kendall’s World of Smoke & Vape soars above the rest. Whether you’re looking for vape pen batteries ($10 to $50), regular or salt nicotine juices ($10 to $24), or mod boxes ($30 to $150), the personable staff at this quaint, late-night neighborhood shop takes the time to ask the right questions and make sure you walk out the door with the right product. But you don’t need to make the drive all the way out west to visit a World of Smoke & Vape store. The chain also has locations in Aventura, Brickell, Little Havana, and Fort Lauderdale. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Best Cigar Shop

Cuban Crafters Cigars

Any cigar aficionado will tell you that a great cigar shop begins with an excellent selection of sticks — but that’s not the only factor. Some smokers prioritize knowledgeable staff. Others look for a comfortable smoking lounge. Dominoes games, delicious drinks, a walk-in humidor — any of these might place one shop above the rest, depending upon whom you ask. But whatever you’re looking for in a cigar shop, Cuban Crafters Cigars likely delivers. Shoppers here can find all of the above plus an almost comically vast array of other amenities. A free cigar upon arrival? It’s in your hand. Free Cuban coffee as you shop? Drink up. Need a haircut? Step into the onsite barbershop. Yes, really, it’s all housed in a massive space that doubles as a cigar factory, where you can watch the product being rolled before your very eyes. If Willy Wonka had sold cigars instead of chocolate, his factory would’ve looked something like this. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Best CBD Store

Green Street Smoke Shop

Customers of this South Dade smoke shop rave about the knowledgeable service, fair prices, and clean, welcoming environment. Yes, Green Street offers the classic array of glass pipes, vapes, rolling papers, and lighters you’d expect from any strip-mall smoke shop, but it’s the formidable selection of CBD products that sets this place apart from the rest. Whether you prefer to smoke it in the form of a hemp cigarette ($15 for pure hemp and $19 for wild hemp), rub it on your muscles and joints as a heated pain-relief cream (starting at $59.99), or even give it to your dog as a calming treat (containers start at $25 and oil starts at $60), Green Street has the CBD you’re looking for. When it comes to trendy remedies, it pays to be extra-discerning. For quality, variety, and friendly guides, look no further than Green Street. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Best Dispensary

Curaleaf

Success! You’ve scored a coveted medical marijuana card, and the Florida Legislature just approved smokable pot. There aren’t a ton of dispensaries to choose from in the county yet, but the existing facilities are all topnotch and manned by knowledgeable staff. However, what sets Curaleaf’s Miami Airport location apart is the feeling of familiarity — the familiarity of smoking a bit and then going for that 2 a.m. Taco Bell run. Debuting this past March, Curaleaf’s drive-thru makes picking up a medical marijuana prescription as easy as ordering a Crunchwrap Supreme with some added guac and fire sauce. All you have to do is place an order online and pick it up at your earliest convenience. The 4,000-square-foot location also provides private consultation rooms, while same-day and free next-day delivery are offered through Curaleaf’s website. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Best Psychic

Sandra Cheryl Richardson

Have you worn out your friends and therapist but still can’t quite pinpoint what’s bothering you? Perhaps a more metaphysical outlook can yield some answers. Unlike other psychics, Sandra Cheryl Richardson won’t claim to predict your future, but her eyes are well-suited for seeing into another dimension. You’ll go into your phone consultation knowing she’s a renowned psychic consultant, book author, Wiccan priestess, and paranormal investigator, but she’ll know a lot more about you. Over the course of 30 minutes ($100) or an hour ($185), she’ll help you make sense of it all and give you sound counsel. If you’re a total skeptic, know that at the very least, she might reveal some things you need to know about yourself to help you move forward. Richardson also provides spiritual cleansing, performs wedding and funeral rites, and will soon offer an iTunes app called the Wiccan Sabbats, which gives information about the Wiccan holy days. 305-322-5598; sandra@sandrarichardson.com; sandrarichardson.com.

Best Tattoo Parlor

Rosa Negra Tattoo

Miami’s tattoo scene is full of artists, but can sometimes seem low on creativity. There are far too many parlors that specialize in the same boring, washed-out, flat-looking pieces of script-text or animal heads. Thankfully, Rosa Negra is not one of those. The artists can seemingly handle any request with ease — from watercolor images of kraken destroying pirate ships to blackwork animals and mandalas to some artfully twisted takes on neoclassical tattoo design. Rosa Negra is unlike some of the more dank, windowless rooms that house longtime studios. Founders Sebastian Garcia and Andres Guevara nailed the shop’s interior-design aesthetic. Their Allapattah studio is brightly lit, covered in eclectic art, and makes you feel as if you’re getting inked up in your coolest friend’s apartment. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday noon to 8 p.m.

Best Costume Shop

La Casa de los Trucos

From Alice in Wonderland to Zoot Suit Daddy, La Casa de los Trucos offers an incredible selection of costumes from A to Z. The Calle Ocho costume shop has been a Miami staple for almost 50 years, and for good reason: La Casa de los Trucos carries more than 15,000 styles and is open year-round for all of your themed-party needs. Most costumes cost $30 to $70, but the shop also carries elaborate $1,000 ensembles and plenty of lower-priced accessories for shoppers who want to pull together a look using their own clothes. Changing rooms are available so you can make sure your costume fits, and the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and mostly bilingual. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday except in September and October, when hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Best Lingerie Store

Fetish Factory

Lingerie is meant to be sensual, but it doesn’t have to be limited to lace, satin, or embroidery. Since 1995, Glenn Catapano and Donna Leone’s showroom in Fort Lauderdale has maintained an overtly kinky edge. Fetishists and fashion insiders alike visit the store seven days a week in search of latex bondage corsets ($125), open-bust mini-dresses ($71), gladiator kilts ($69), leather bullet harnesses ($109), and more. The staff is knowledgeable and friendly no matter how personal or out-there a patron’s inquiries may be. The store also sells a variety of adult toys and hosts epic erotic theme parties such as Horns & Halos, Back 2 School, the monthly Alter Ego & Xtreme Fetish party, and the annual Florida Fetish Weekend, a bacchanalian marathon hosted over the course of five days and featuring all things BDSM and kinky, including a full hotel dungeon, a club, and parties. Store hours are noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Best Adult Store

One Stop Pleasure Shop

Did you know there are three kinds of lubricants, and only one is appropriate for human use? This is just one of many useful tips dispensed by the staff at One Stop Pleasure Shop. For the employees at this Miami-based hub for sensual gratification, product knowledge and face-to-face customer service have become the sword and shield for fighting the rise of online retailers. The team at 1SPS has attended numerous workshops to strengthen its knowledge about the products sold at the store, such as the wireless Rockin’ Rabbit vibrating ring ($28.99) for couples. Or perhaps your Sir Richard’s Control Silicone Twin Turbo Stroker ($70.99) is overworked and out of commission — ask anyone behind the counter and they’ll help. They also do special orders, so inquire about product options and prices. And because the desire for pleasure can strike at any time, the store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Best Kennel

Woodland Pet Lodge

The world would be a better place if our dogs could go everywhere with us. What workday, shopping trip, weekend getaway, errand run, or dinner date wouldn’t be better with your best pal by your side? Until the rest of the world gets onboard with all dogs all the time, you can feel good about leaving Fido at Woodland Pet Lodge. This place offers not only an outdoor pool area but also Friday movie nights with picks like 101 Dalmations and Lady and the Tramp. Dogs get daily walks and group playtime, so you don’t have to worry about your pup being cooped up. Woodland Pet Lodge offers standard, six-by-three-foot rooms with a bed for $60 a night. Or if your dog is a very good boy, you can spoil him with an $80-a-night luxury suite, which comes with a private garden and Dog TV — a channel made for pooches. Best of all, Woodland Pet Lodge has a 24-hour live feed so you can check in when you inevitably miss your best bud. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Best Car Wash

Europa Car Wash & Café

The worst part about getting your car washed is the wait. At most places, the price of a squeaky-clean vehicle isn’t just $20 or so — it’s also a half-hour stranded in a dated lobby with only your cell phone, some old magazines, and a selection of car fresheners to pass the time. But that’s not the case at Europa Car Wash & Café. As the name implies, this is not your average car wash. It’s more like a café where it just so happens you can get your ride hand-washed while you sip coffee and nom on a ham-and-cheese croissant. Car washes range from $25 for a basic job to more than $100 for the works. Settle in at the café and you won’t mind the wait at all — you might even enjoy it. The car wash is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and the café’s hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Best Mechanic

Little Red Wagon

For the mechanically challenged, nothing is more stressful than car trouble. An engine making strange noises or stalling can leave you feeling helpless and at the mercy of those who know their way around under the hood. Though a visit to the South Beach’s Little Red Wagon won’t be as calming as a day spent on the water, knowing you’ll get an honest estimate and a solid fix will ease some tension. Despite its printed address, the garage is located in the alley between Michigan and Jefferson Avenues, behind the parking lot of the Walgreens on Fifth Street and Jefferson. The owner, Enrique Gutierrez, has run Little Red Wagon for over three decades. South Beach drivers of everything from collectibles to jalopies frequent the shop, and if there’s a problem Little Red Wagon can’t handle, whether it be air conditioning or body work, the staff is quick to provide a dependable reference. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Best Limo Service

Driven Miami

Having someone else take the wheel during rush hour is the ultimate Miami luxury. And if your stress-free journey is enhanced by arriving at your destination in deluxe comfort and style, you’ll go from feeling like a commuter to a rock star. Driven Miami offers one of the most fun ways to go out and about in the Magic City. Its fleet of new cars is piloted by professional chauffeurs fluent in English, Polish, Serbian, and Russian. Drivers are trained to tailor itineraries and provide topnotch concierge service including suggestions about the hottest local bars, restaurants, pool parties, and other happenings. The fun begins as soon as you enter one of the fully equipped luxury cars, and you can create new memories riding anywhere in South Florida. Booking is easy through the company’s website or mobile app. Rates vary depending upon the car selected, rental time, travel distance, and number of passengers. Driven Miami is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Best Road to Avoid

SW First Avenue from SE Seventh Street to SW 13th Street

Driving in Brickell is generally nightmare-inducing, but this stretch is something else. This road was seemingly constructed without lanes. Or, if there are lanes, motorists sure don’t act like it. Cars whiz in all directions and then stop without warning. Pedestrians dart from the sidewalk into the street with no apparent regard for the erratic drivers. Adding to the chaos are the random bumps that riddle the road, jostling your car and testing its shocks. It’s lawless!

Best Bike Shop

Willie's Bicycles

Nowadays, most bike shops feel a lot like car dealerships: overpriced, air-conditioned showrooms. But you won’t feel that way when you step into Willie’s Bicycles on Biscayne Boulevard. As soon as you pass the wall of vintage bicycles mounted on the wall, you’re in Willie’s workshop, where you’ll find the titular owner tending to any one of the refurbished bikes his establishment sells. Whether you need a fixie ($200 to $1,000) to maneuver around South Florida’s legion of reckless drivers or a mountain bike (around $200) to tear up the trails of Oleta River State Park, Willie has you covered. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Best Gym

Anatomy

A gym that was handcrafted by sports-science, fitness, and nightlife folks? Talk about a uniquely Miami workout experience. The modern space at Anatomy has a true club vibe with personal-training session options, a selection of services including skin treatments, a hair salon, and vitamin infusions available onsite. Month-to-month memberships for the Miami Beach location start at $255, and annual passes start at $189 per month. The class schedule is always hearty too, with 30-to-60-minute options throughout the week, including power yoga, a Metabolic Meltdown session, and a Glute Camp that will absolutely kick your ass. To maximize your postworkout relaxation, this gym also offers a handful of thermotherapy and cold-therapy options, such as an infrared sauna, eucalyptus steam room, and cold plunge. Hours are 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Best Doctor

Dr. Livia Gadea

Practicing medicine is not for the faint of heart. Before prospective physicians even get to the parts that make most people queasy, it takes a lot of determination to make it through medical school. So if someone is willing to go through that more than once, it means they must really love the vocation. Dr. Livia Gadea completed her studies in Cuba in 1987, but she had to repeat some of the process to be able to set up a private practice in Miami in 2009. A specialist in family medicine, Dr. Gadea also performs outpatient procedures, pre-op, and general wellness and women’s health exams. Patients looking to file immigration medical exams are also welcome, because she’s a civil surgeon approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. She is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Dr. Gadea is also a caring and attentive communicator who takes her time with patients and offers holistic treatment plans based on their needs and lifestyles. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Best Dentist

Dr. Raymond D. Kimsey

The fear of going to a dental appointment is real. The thought of those sharp metal tools and the impending shame of potential cavities can send you into a tizzy, especially if you’ve been shoveling sweets into your mouth like every day is Halloween. Fear no more, Miami, because Coral Gables’ Dr. Raymond Kimsey specializes in treating anxious dental patients. Dr. Kimsey and his friendly staff provide quality care and topnotch services, including teeth whitening, dental implants, sinus augmentation, and even treatment plans to tackle dental phobia head-on. A visit here can actually be a pleasant experience despite past traumatic appointments with other dentists. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Best Veterinarian

Miami Veterinary Specialists

It’s 10 p.m. and you’re winding down for bed. Your dog is being suspiciously quiet. You get up to investigate and find your sweet angel snout-deep in a dark-chocolate bunny you had sealed in a bag on the counter. A trip to the 24-hour emergency hospital is in order. The team at Miami Veterinary Specialists is more than equipped to handle your dog’s late-night antics, and its state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled team of board-certified specialists can tackle complex and unusual ailments that others in town aren’t able to handle. The team at MVS is passionate about its four-legged patients and treats every fur baby like one of its own. The knowledgeable staff goes out of its way to ensure your pet is comfortable during times of need. Tail or no tail, everyone is family at MVS. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Best Animal Rescue

Compassionate Pug Rescue

Nothing brings more joy to a home than a perfectly wound tail, loud snorts, and wet kisses. If you’re looking for a best friend who can chill as hard as you on the couch, consider adopting a pug in need from South Florida’s Compassionate Pug Rescue. The nonprofit is an all-volunteer, foster-home-based charity that provides food, shelter, medical care, and other necessities to the pugs that come into its care. The ultimate goal is to find these docile pets permanent homes. The application fee for prospective pup parents is $20, and depending upon the pug’s health, adoption fees can range from $175 to $450. If you want to help but are unable to adopt, consider fostering a pug in your home, volunteering, or donating. Pugs are sweet, great with kids, and just want to love you 24/7.

Best Pet Supply

Dog Bar

When his store debuted 23 years ago, Dog Bar owner Steven Cohen wanted to challenge the norms of shopping for man’s best friend. Cohen’s business model affirms that all dogs are worth spoiling. And if the pet-stroller trend is any indication, there’s a sizable market for owners who want to treat their pups like four-legged royalty. South Beach’s Dog Bar is a sophisticated department store for canines, selling everything from all-natural pet food to leather dog sofas imported from Italy ($450) and designer clothing brands like Sniffany & Co. and Chewnel. And if your pooches are still feeling stressed after lying on that Italian sofa all day, help them unwind with some Edibites ($9.99), CBD-infused dog treats. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Best Dog Groomer

Duke & Dutchess Pet Center

You leave for work and your dog is worried sick for eight hours straight. Your poor pooch agonizes over every nightmare scenario: “Where could they be? I hope the vacuum cleaner didn’t get them.” Then Fido stress-eats from the garbage can and makes a complete mess of himself. By the time the weekend arrives, you’ll want to calm him down and treat him to a spa day at Duke & Dutchess Pet Center, where the staff has been keeping the pups of Miami Lakes fresh and fluffy for over 40 years. Haircuts start at $50 for small breeds — the service includes a bath, nail treatment, and even a complimentary bandanna or bow. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Best Auto Dealership

Brickell Mazda

Certainly, there are people out there who enjoy haggling over the price of a car. But most of us prefer to take the test drive, inhale the new-car smell, and skip over fighting to reduce our monthly payment. For those looking for a set of wheels without an intense negotiation process, Brickell Mazda is a top spot to buy or lease a new or used Mazda. Its salespeople are upfront about costs and obligations from the get-go, and Brickell Mazda adds the extra touches that put customers at ease, such as providing free maintenance for the first two years. As a bonus, the service center’s waiting room has a coffee shop and a free old-school videogame arcade. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Best Arts & Crafts Store

Easel Art Supply

Any place that lasts more than four decades in Miami deserves a celebration — and in the age of online shopping, the feat is all the more impressive for an arts and crafts store. Since 1978, Easel Art Supply has been a haven for students and artists who take advantage of the 10 percent discount on everything from huge canvases ($373 for six-by-eight foot) to easel rentals for just $5 a day. Part of the store’s charm lies in its distinctly homey vibe: Cute handmade signs hang everywhere, special orders are phoned in right away, and prices are out in the open so there’s no guesswork. And if owner Mark Glicksman is around, he’s always down to chat; odds are he’ll even give you his cell-phone number in case you ever need anything, art supplies or otherwise. So whether you’re tapping into your inner Frida Kahlo on a budget with a small four-by-four-inch canvas ($3.09) or looking to become the next big street artist with some killer Montana spray paint ($7.95 a can), you’ll want to start at Easel. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Best Free Wi-Fi

Kendall Branch Library

Coffee shops are fine, but when you really need to focus, there’s just no beating the library. The Kendall branch, just off the Don Shula Expressway and Kendall Drive, is the ideal place to get lost in a state of deep concentration. The library has plenty of chairs and tables, plus an even distribution of power outlets for your laptop and cell-phone chargers. The vibe is quiet but not totally silent, so you won’t be shamed for talking to a buddy if you’re studying or working with others. Parking is free and plentiful, and best of all, the library is open until 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Recent renovations have made the Kendall branch even more inviting, with cozy booths and cubicles where you can truly concentrate on the task at hand. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday.

Best Bodega

Exprezo Lincoln Road

You’ve been hanging out in South Beach all day when you realize you forgot to buy a key ingredient for dinner. No need to make another trip to the supermarket: Just off Lincoln Road is a bodega where you can find almost any last-minute essential. At Exprezo, you can pick up fresh produce, toiletries, packaged foods, cold beer, and even a bottle of wine in an entire aisle of it. If you’re there before 2 p.m., don’t sleep on the $6.49 breakfast sandwich, which includes a cup of coffee. The deli section offers Boar’s Head sandwiches in the $6 range, or you can grab a cafecito and pastelitos from the ventanilla. The counter-style seating at the front window encourages people-watching, so settle in with your coffee and enjoy. Hours are 6 a.m. to midnight weekdays and 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

Best Bookstore

Taschen Books

In the digital age, it can be difficult to get readers to glance at — much less purchase — bound, printed matter. The German publisher Taschen has found a solution to that problem: Sell books as works of art. The company’s Lincoln Road location is almost more of a gallery than a bookstore. The shop sells beautifully crafted volumes covering subjects ranging from fine art to pop culture. Notable offerings include a limited-edition collection of scripts and photo stills from the acclaimed TV series Mad Men ($200 for the regular version and $850 with signed scripts of all seven seasons) and an enormous $12,000 book, Murals of Tibet, which was printed with gold and signed by the Dalai Lama. Customers are required to wear gloves if they wish to peruse it. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Best Vintage Clothing Store

Fly Boutique

Bustling with retro finds and new designer pieces, Fly Boutique is a paradise for people who like to hunt for hidden treasures. After nearly 20 successful years on Lincoln Road, the shop moved to the MiMo District in 2011. There, its knowledgeable staff guides guests through various men’s and women’s clothing sections displayed around the antique furniture, art, and collectibles at the center of the store. Look out for midcentury dresses, designer shoes, and quality leather goods including jackets, belts, boots, and luggage. Owner Jean Marie’s own line, Puglia, offers customers a mix of one-of-a-kind pieces made out of reconstructed vintage items. If you’re a savvy vintage shopper, you’ll recognize the quality of the ever-changing selections — Jean Marie and her husband Maximiliano carefully inspect and handpick each item. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Basico

Need to freshen up your look, fellas? The Basico boutique has your back. The Wynwood shop has upped its fashion cred consistently since opening in 2014. Today the store boasts some of the hippest brands around, including Herschel Supply Co. and Tom & Teddy, frequently mixed in with the one-of-a-kind buys found only in Wynwood. The selection spans the clothing spectrum, from colorful swim trunks ($98 to $160) to blazers ($300 to $650) to stylish shoes ($110 to $190) fit for hitting the club or the boat. In addition to visiting the vibrant shop, you can also avoid NW Second Avenue traffic by shopping the store online. Though “Basic” is in the name, Basico is truly anything but. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Best Clothing Boutique

Jessie

A night out in Miami requires just the right outfit — something fun, sexy, and preferably breathable enough to accommodate the often-punishing humidity. Thankfully, Miami Beach native Jessica Uchuya has created the perfect one-stop shop for pulling together your weekend look. With brands such as Alice + Olivia, Solid & Striped, and Veronica Beard, the shop offers plenty of on-trend options. You can even support local designers by picking up a dress or swimsuit from Miami-based brands Alexis and Eberjey. Most items cost more than $200, but the store has a killer sale section where you can score many pieces at 30 to 50 percent off. For styling inspo, check out Uchuya on Instagram, @whatwouldjessiewear, where more than 10,000 people follow along for her über-fashionable outfit pics. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Best Swimwear

Chromat

Chromat is everything a swimwear line should be in 2019: sustainably made, ethically produced, culturally mindful, and truly inclusive when it comes to sizing and model selection. Designer Becca McCharen-Tran, who moved to Miami after opening a second studio here in November 2018, has thrown her energy into creating swimsuits that shoppers can truly be proud to wear. Chromat’s recent autumn/winter 2019 collection was inspired by Miami’s dichotomous nature as a tropical paradise and harbinger for climate change, with materials repurposed from upcycled fabrics and discarded fishing nets recovered from the ocean. On the runway, the neon-colored bikinis and coverups were flaunted by models of different shapes, ages, races, gender identities, and abilities. Chromat’s sizing runs from XXS to 4XL, and prices range from $29 for on-sale bikini bottoms to $375 for sleek zip-up wetsuits.

chromat.co

Best Mall

Dadeland Mall

Sometimes you’ve just got to hand it to the original: Dadeland Mall has been around since 1962, and it’s continually evolved and grown even as the retail industry spirals down the toilet. Dadeland remains the people’s mall — a place where you can either pop into Zara for your fix of fast fashion or strut into Saks Fifth Avenue to snag some designer stilettos. For parents, there’s a children’s play area, and for tourists, there’s an entire visitors’ bureau onsite. The dining options are plentiful too: Sure, the mall has refined spots for sushi, steak, or salad, but you can still find classic food-court fare such as Auntie Anne’s, Charleys Philly Steaks, and Mandarin Express. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Best Realtor

Matthew Rodriguez at Compass

Plenty of realtors don’t know squat about construction. It isn’t their job to tell you whether that wall separating the living room and the kitchen is load-bearing; it’s their job to sell you the home of your dreams. But what if your realtor could provide guidance beyond square footage and price points? As the son of a longtime general contractor, realtor Matthew Rodriguez was practically raised learning the business of putting together a plum property. He’s friendly and reliable, and most important, his expertise puts clients at ease when it comes to the daunting task of purchasing a piece of real estate. Imagine both of the Property Brothers rolled into one: Someone who can juggle everything from jargon-heavy paperwork to countless phone calls and home tours but isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. 305-303-8969; compass.com/agents/miami/matthew-rodriguez.

Best Jewelry Store

Liria Jewelry

If there’s one thing that’s apparent at this Kendall jewelry store, it’s the passion the owners have for all things bling. Behind the counter, you’ll find the husband, wife, and son who run the store and are ready to create those custom pieces you’ve been fantasizing about. If you’re not in the market for custom items, Liria Jewelry also sells Citizen, Seiko, and Bulova watches for around $300, and pre-owned Rolexes start in the mid-$2,000 range. If you messed up the sizing on bae’s ring, save face with the resizing service (starting at $30). From custom designs to watch repairs (starting at $10 and including battery changes), Liria Jewelry delivers nothing less than exceptional service and quality pieces. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Best Bridal Shop

A&Bé Bridal Shop

As a million rom-coms and fairy tales have taught us, shopping for a wedding dress is all about the bride. That’s certainly true at A&Bé Bridal Shop, where a dedicated stylist will help you find the dress of your dreams as your mom and BFFs await your entrance in the store’s chic lounge. But at this Wynwood boutique, you also get a chance to give back to other women. Through Babes on a Mission, A&Bé donates a portion of dress sales to women-focused nonprofits such as Planned Parenthood and She Should Run, which supports female candidates for office. The store also supports other charities including Girls Inc., which empowers young women to be strong, smart, and bold, and the Kind Campaign, which advocates against girl-versus-girl bullying. Dresses typically cost between $1,200 and $5,000 and come in a variety of styles, from romantic to edgy to bohemian. Ready to be an A&Bé bride? An appointment is required if you want to try on dresses. All of the slots, which can be booked online, are an hour and a half to allow for plenty of time to find the perfect look. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

