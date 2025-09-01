Best Arts & Crafts Store
Any place that lasts more than four decades in Miami deserves a celebration — and in the age of online shopping, the feat is all the more impressive for an arts and crafts store. Since 1978, Easel Art Supply has been a haven for students and artists who take advantage of the 10 percent discount on everything from huge canvases ($373 for six-by-eight foot) to easel rentals for just $5 a day. Part of the store’s charm lies in its distinctly homey vibe: Cute handmade signs hang everywhere, special orders are phoned in right away, and prices are out in the open so there’s no guesswork. And if owner Mark Glicksman is around, he’s always down to chat; odds are he’ll even give you his cell-phone number in case you ever need anything, art supplies or otherwise. So whether you’re tapping into your inner Frida Kahlo on a budget with a small four-by-four-inch canvas ($3.09) or looking to become the next big street artist with some killer Montana spray paint ($7.95 a can), you’ll want to start at Easel. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.