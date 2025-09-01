Best Antique Store
Vintage Vault deals in antiques, but this charming Oakland Park store has a way of making everything feel fresh. Inside the bright and spacious store awaits a treasure trove of expertly curated curiosities, all of them beautifully arranged. Atop a midcentury-modern sideboard might be a gold-encrusted typewriter, a floral perfume bottle, or a cigarette machine. A few feet away, an old leather gymnastics beam might double as a bench, or a pair of wooden waterskis may lean against a brightly painted wall. There are vintage neon signs and gas pumps, Moroccan rugs, pastel-colored scales, and old-fashioned bug sprayers. It’s evident everything was chosen with a skilled eye and placed with care. Just wandering amid it all is a treat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.