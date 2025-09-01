Best Alterations Shop
For more than two decades, Fashions by Eunice has attracted customers looking to refashion or repair their garments. At her beachfront, 550-square-foot shop, owner Eunice Reis and her team of four versatile seamstresses churn out custom-made outfits, tailor wedding dresses, reline jackets, and take up hems for customers that travel from as far as Kendall and Fort Lauderdale for an ideal fit. Clothing repair accounts for most of the shop’s services, with zipper replacement ranging from $15 to $22, hem adjustments costing $13 to $22, and alterations starting at $12. The staff, fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, can also craft or mend home decor items such as sheets, duvet covers, and curtains. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.