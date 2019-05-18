Best Waterfront Restaurant
Malibu Farm
Inside the Nobu Eden Roc, this California-cool restaurant is reminiscent of the Pacific Coast town for which it’s named. With a direct view of the Atlantic Ocean, Malibu Farm offers cauliflower-crust pizza ($22), chicken-ricotta burgers ($21), and watermelon-juice-infused vodka cocktails ($16) — not exactly what you’d expect at a swanky hotel on one of Miami Beach’s most historic properties. Created by Los Angeles-based private-chef-turned-restaurateur Helene Henderson, Malibu Farm celebrates ingredient-rich plates and locally sourced items. The restaurant uses bread from Wynwood’s Zak the Baker, meat from Larry Kline in Deerfield Beach, and fruits and vegetables from Produce Kingdom in downtown Miami. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The bar remains open an hour later for drinks every night.