Best Of Miami New Times® 2019 Winners

Eat & Drink

+ View All Categories
Categories
Best...
Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant in Coconut Grove

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House/Proof Pizza

Share Best Restaurant in Coconut Grove
Share To

When chef/owner Justin Flit announced the closure of Proof, one of Midtown’s most beloved restaurants, customers were desperate for one last fix. But then Flit worked out a semipermanent pop-up inside Taurus Beer & Whiskey House, one of Miami’s oldest bars. A wood-burning oven behind the bar churns out some of Proof’s most popular items, including a lineup of pizzas and the cheesy, double-patty Proof burger ($15). The restaurant-inside-a-restaurant has become so beloved that the bar actually requires reservations to score one of Proof’s burgers. Yeah, they’re that good. Hours are 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Readers’ choice: Bombay Darbar

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Waterfront Restaurant

Malibu Farm

Share Best Waterfront Restaurant
Share To

Inside the Nobu Eden Roc, this California-cool restaurant is reminiscent of the Pacific Coast town for which it’s named. With a direct view of the Atlantic Ocean, Malibu Farm offers cauliflower-crust pizza ($22), chicken-ricotta burgers ($21), and watermelon-juice-infused vodka cocktails ($16) — not exactly what you’d expect at a swanky hotel on one of Miami Beach’s most historic properties. Created by Los Angeles-based private-chef-turned-restaurateur Helene Henderson, Malibu Farm celebrates ingredient-rich plates and locally sourced items. The restaurant uses bread from Wynwood’s Zak the Baker, meat from Larry Kline in Deerfield Beach, and fruits and vegetables from Produce Kingdom in downtown Miami. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The bar remains open an hour later for drinks every night.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best New Restaurant in Broward

Hotsy-Totsy

Share Best New Restaurant in Broward
Share To

Nestled inside an old art deco building on Hollywood’s Harrison Street and filled with vintage sewing machines and cameras, this little bistro looks like it’s been around for decades, but it’s actually only a few months old. Order a cocktail while your body begins to sway to the boogie-woogie music playing in the background. A French 75, the classic New Orleans cocktail made with gin, lemon, and champagne, is a good choice. The not-quite-tapas menu includes items meant to be shared and has plenty of choices for vegans, vegetarians, and carnivores. Vegan deviled eggs use hearts of palm for a zingy, almost Mediterranean version of the Southern treat ($6.50). The carrot tart, served with hazelnuts, is buttery and flaky enough to be a dessert ($8). Larger dishes include a grilled flat-iron steak with corn ($16) and shepherd’s pie ($11), which also comes in a vegan version ($9). Hotsy-Totsy is so adorable and retro it makes you feel like you’re on the set of a new sitcom set in a café in Anytown, U.S.A. — but it’s right here in your backyard. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The adjacent Sidecar Speakeasy is open Thursday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Diner

Burger Bob's

Share Best Diner
Share To

Miami diners are dropping like flies. First, there was the closure of North Miami Beach’s Ham & Eggery, followed by all S&S Diner locations. A decent meal from a good old greasy spoon is becoming rarer and rarer. But don’t worry: Longtime Gables diner Burger Bob’s is still going strong no matter how ritzy the City Beautiful becomes. This hidden treasure, run by owner Bob Maguire, has been serving authentic American diner fare for decades. Entering Burger Bob’s, which overlooks the Granada Golf Course, transports you back to the ’50s and ’60s. Revel in the bustling lunchtime crowd, the red vinyl-upholstered chairs and barstools, and the stream of grease dribbling down your chin and hands as you devour that classic cheeseburger ($5). Hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Readers’ choice: Big Pink

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Mac and Cheese

Isabelle's Grill Room & Garden

Share Best Mac and Cheese
Share To

Guests at Isabelle’s Grill Room & Garden in Coconut Grove’s Ritz-Carlton frequent the hotel restaurant to sip elegant cocktails with fancy names. The restaurant’s eight-ounce filet mignon ($42) and oysters ($18 for a half-dozen) are also divine, but not everyone wants to keep it fancy all the time. Sometimes you’re just in the mood for some comforting mac and cheese. When the craving strikes, leave your calorie-counting at the door and dig into Isabelle’s Mac & Cheese ($10). This dish is made with a heavy cream-based béchamel, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and its lesser-known relative, Crucolo cheese, which also hails from northern Italy. The pasta used is cavatappi, twisted macaroni that gets its name from the Italian translation for “corkscrew.” Each serving is made in an individual casserole dish that comes bubbling-hot straight out of the oven and onto your table. The restaurant’s trellised garden patio allows for an alfresco meal if the mood strikes, or choose to stay inside for intimate dinner conversations. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Sunday brunch.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Food Hall

The Citadel

Share Best Food Hall
Share To

In the past year, more than a dozen food halls have opened across South Florida, but only one has a lineup as stellar as the Citadel’s. The mixed-use complex, which also offers shopping, entertainment, and office space, includes concepts from a handful of Miami’s most popular chefs and restaurants, including Steve Santana’s Taquiza, Richard Hales’ Sakaya Kitchen, and Antonio Bachour’s Bachour. The owners of Stanzione 87 are behind a wood-fired Neapolitan pizza spot — Ash! Pizza Parlor — while the Wynwood restaurant Palmar serves its take on Chinese cuisine. That means you can get the best of Miami’s local food without hopping from neighborhood to neighborhood. Plus, the Citadel also boasts a 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar and lounge that’s open Wednesday through Saturday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Readers’ choice: 1-800-Lucky

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Pizza

Stanzione 87

Share Best Pizza
Share To

Making Neapolitan pizzas is easy, right? You’d think you’d simply need to stretch out some dough, slap on some toppings, and pop the thing into a blazing-hot brick oven for a few minutes. But at Brickell’s Stanzione 87, the process is decidedly more complex. Owner Franco Stanzione orchestrates a carefully choreographed dance inside his mosaic-covered pizza oven, which can cook up to five 12-inch pies at a time, and each spot cooks differently. On a busy night, when dozens of orders for pies are buzzing into the kitchen, accidentally ripping a pie or spilling its toppings can cool one of the oven’s five differentiated spots, making it unusable until it reheats. Just think about that the next time you bite into a slice of the carbonara ($17) or sausage and bell pepper ($15) pies. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Steve’s Pizza

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Frita

El Rey de las Fritas

Share Best Frita
Share To

Two crucial questions plague Miami. First, when will the sea rise above the sand and sweep our fair city into the ocean? Second, is it permissible to put cheese on a frita? Conventional wisdom says no. The nearly four-decade-old El Rey de las Fritas’ namesake sandwich ($4) tastes great without cheese thanks to its beef-and-chorizo patty, a handful of freshly made papitas — a recent improvement — and a squirt of ketchup. But hold your tongue when your Anglo friends feel the need to slap a slab of cheese on top of their fritas here. If they like El Rey enough, maybe you can persuade them to go without the cheese on their next visit. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Burger

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina

Share Best Burger
Share To

Preparations for this $23 beast begin about a month before your craving hits. Deep in the underbelly of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach is a chilled, well-aerated room where hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of beef is dry-aged. Among the racks of ribs, a hulking cow shoulder slowly withers. Evaporation concentrates and intensifies the meat’s flavor. Bacteria slowly breaks down the tough connective tissues, giving the meat a gentle texture and a deliciously nutty aroma. After a month, the huge slab is trimmed down, run through a grinder, grilled, and finally tucked into a bun with double-smoked bacon, American cheese sauce, lettuce, and secret sauce. Behold the dry-aged steak burger at Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina. Be patient. Perfection takes time. Hours are 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Readers’ choice: Kush

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant in Wynwood

Kush

Share Best Restaurant in Wynwood
Share To

Owner Matt Kuscher originally said his Wynwood spot, Kush, was meant to be a beer bar with a few snacks. So much for planning, because nowadays, locals and tourists fill the North Miami Avenue sidewalk outside the restaurant eager to tear into burgers like the Johnny Utah, topped with hot pastrami, sliced tomato, shredded lettuce, diced white onions, cheddar cheese, and a secret sauce ($15), or the gator tacos, with garlic aioli-doused tail meat packed into crunchy corn tortillas with house pico ($15). No need for any guilt here either: All of the meat comes from Fort McCoy Ranch near Ocala and is ground in-house every day. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, noon to midnight Thursday, and noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Kyu

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Hot Dog

Alchemy Dogs

Share Best Hot Dog
Share To

Love them or hate them, it’s impossible to dispute the role travel shows have played in spreading food obsessions around the globe. Few of those trends are as desirable as the Nordic hot dog. Alchemy Dogs has transported a bit of that magic to Miami, offering topnotch wieners (or smoky roasted carrots) to area farmers’ markets. There’s the classic Great Dane, with crispy onions, curry mayo, and dill cucumber coins ($7), and the popular Bronx, with onions, purple sauerkraut and pickled mustard seeds ($7). With Alchemy Dogs, you can get a taste of Scandinavia without leaving the South Florida heat. Find them Saturdays at the Upper Eastside Farmers Market in Legion Park on Biscayne Boulevard at NE 66th Street.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Barbecue

Smokey Trails BBQ

Share Best Barbecue
Share To

Smokey Trails chef/owner Greg Moody is a one-man machine who doesn’t have time to coddle customers. He’s tending to his brisket ($16 per pound), that most fickle and unforgiving piece of meat that, when seasoned, smoked, and properly rested, is smoke-ringed sustenance for the gods. Though most of Miami’s barbecue options are a hybrid of grilling and smoking that seems to have originated in Georgia, Moody grew up learning to cook in Mississippi and follows the low-and-slow method that’s ubiquitous throughout the South. Today, Moody maintains his unwavering commitment to excellence that makes the hulking offset smoker attached to his pickup truck Miami’s Holy Grail of smoked meat. If he wants to talk, Moody will talk; otherwise, just enjoy and let the man do his work. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Readers’ choice: Shorty’s Bar-B-Q

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Outdoor Dining

Vista

Share Best Outdoor Dining
Share To

North of Wynwood and the Design District, a massive, two-story world-cuisine-inspired restaurant and rooftop lounge filled with lush greenery serves poblano pesto gnocchi ($19) and salmon a la plancha ($26). Created by Roberto and Fiorella Blanco — the husband-and-wife duo behind downtown Miami’s Fratelli Milano — the restaurant, whose name means “view” in Spanish and Italian, reflects the owners’ goal to introduce Miami to a new kind of world menu. In addition to offering large indoor and outdoor dining areas, Vista boasts the neighborhood’s first rooftop bar. Offering a rotating lineup of live music, it’s a convenient stop for a predinner snack or a nightcap. Downstairs, Vista serves an all-day menu of items such as a sweet grilled pear salad with stracciatella and toasted pine nuts ($12); an eight-ounce burger made with a blend of sirloin, brisket, and rib-eye that’s garnished with portobello mushrooms, mozzarella, and sun-dried tomato spread ($18); and a daily rotating risotto ($18 to $26), as well as Sunday brunch. Summer hours are noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. The rooftop bar is open from 5:30 p.m. till closing Thursday through Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Ball & Chain

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant in Hollywood

Le Tub

Share Best Restaurant in Hollywood
Share To

Hollywood is undergoing a renaissance of sorts. A few years ago, Margaritaville opened as a celebration of all things beachy keen. On Saturdays, you can find dozens of kids lined up to catch a wave on its FlowRider, while parents wait for frozen margaritas at a makeshift bar inside an Airstream trailer. That’s all fun, but if you’re hankering for something more authentic than resort food, you’ll find it a few blocks away at Le Tub. Located inside a former gas station, this place looks like it was decorated by a plumber on a bender. Painted toilets and bathtubs have been converted into planters, leading the way to what can best be described as a classic beach-town dive. A bright-yellow toilet seat invites you to “seat yourself.” The dark wood-laden interior is decorated with foam boat floaters, old license plates, and assorted knickknacks. Service can be slow and the crowd can get loud, but if you’re craving the best burger in town, you’re in the right place. Made from beef ground daily in-house, the thick patty is crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside. Each burger ($12) sports a poppy-seed bun and, for 50 cents or $1 more, a gleaming square of American or Swiss cheese. Fries, an obvious add-on to your burger and beer, are cooked in peanut oil and arrive supercrisp ($4 to $5). Sure, there are other items like fish dip and a grilled chicken sandwich, but when the burger touted as supreme by both GQ and Oprah is in your backyard, you go for the burger. It doesn’t hurt that Le Tub overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway and comes with an amazing view. Sorry, Jimmy Buffett — this is the real cheeseburger in paradise. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Readers’ choice: Diplomat Prime

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Raw Bar

Ella's Oyster Bar

Share Best Raw Bar
Share To

When you think of an oyster bar, you generally think of wood-panelled shacks by the sea with fishnets and a wooden pirate for decor. Ella’s is basically the opposite: A clean, sophisticated spot right in the middle of bustling Calle Ocho, it’s a place to take a break from the heat and slurp up a dozen cool, crisp oysters. Get there between noon and 7 p.m. for oyster happy hour, when select varieties cost only $1.25. Need to brush up on your oyster knowledge? Sit at the bar and let your friendly shucker explain the subtle nuances among the bivalves. Wash them down with a local beer before going in for a lobster roll ($23), served on a toasted bun so rich and buttery you’ll think you died and went to New England. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Sunday and weekdays and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Fried Chicken

Joe's Stone Crab

Share Best Fried Chicken
Share To

Joe’s Stone Crab is arguably Miami Beach’s most famous restaurant. A sprawling seafood palace, the restaurant attracts heads of state, celebrities, and your Uncle Bob — all who come for the restaurant’s stone crabs. Sure, those crustaceans are tasty, but do you know what’s even better? A heaping plate of Joe’s crisp, golden fried chicken. Each piece is sheer perfection — crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Peel off a piece of breading to catch the aroma. See the gentle puff of steam wafting from that tender breast. Bite into that plump thigh. It’s food porn for the well-heeled. The best part? A half chicken costs just $6.95. That’s not a typo. Joe’s fried chicken actually costs less than an order of fries ($8.95) at the restaurant. The only thing cheaper than a plate of fragrant, warm, soulful fried chicken is a Diet Coke. So go ahead and let everyone have their crabs. You’re in on Joe’s real secret. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (October through June), 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Joe’s closes yearly from mid-July through early October. (Exact dates vary and are announced a few days in advance.)

Readers’ choice: Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Chicken Wings

800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen

Share Best Chicken Wings
Share To

The Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem have traded basketball for pizza and beer at their new restaurant, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen. Created through a partnership between Woodfired Kitchen founder/chef Anthony Carron and the two NBA champions, the restaurant specializes in food cooked over an open flame, from wood-oven pizza to rotisserie chicken, cheeseburgers, ribs, and fresh fish. As the first Florida outpost of the Woodfired chain, the Aventura restaurant deviates slightly from other locations, which dot the nation and the world, including Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Dubai. Here, Wade and Haslem have added unique touches to the menu. Among them are Haslem’s baked-not-fried UD’s Woodfired wings, made with a base of semispicy Calabrian chilies and served with creamy Gorgonzola dip ($14, or $7 during happy hour). Pair a plate with a local brew, such as Funky Buddha’s Floridian or Veza Sur’s Mango Blonde Ale. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Romantic Restaurant

Swan

Share Best Romantic Restaurant
Share To

For months, musician Pharrell Williams and Miami hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman spoke highly of their joint Design District restaurant, Swan, before it opened — and now we finally understand why. Designed by Ken Fulk, the restaurant is showered in pink and white and boasts a large center bar glowing in gold and marble tones. When Williams first spoke with New Times about the restaurant, he said, “The DNA of Swan is feminine. You can’t make something good without having that energy. Women are finally having their moment, and I would never have it any other way.” Make a reservation here with your special someone, let the pink interior calm you, and dine on French-American classics by celebrity chef Jean Imbert. That’s surely enough to win over your lover. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant Worth the Drive

Dune

Share Best Restaurant Worth the Drive
Share To

A 30-minute drive north is a small price to pay for paradise. Muted tones accessorized with lush greenery make the Fort Lauderdale restaurant Dune a Zen-like getaway. Dune is the East Coast newbie for luxury brand Auberge Resorts Collection, best known for its Michelin-starred Napa Valley restaurant, Auberge du Soleil. Much like its West Coast sister restaurant, Dune draws inspiration from its seaside setting. Dishes such as red snapper with rock shrimp, fennel, leek, and saffron ($33) elevate traditional seafood offerings. If meat is your thing, the lamb with sumac, charred cucumber, and tzatziki sauce ($29) and prime Delmonico rib-eye served with Yukon gold potato purée, béarnaise, and watercress ($45) are unique enough to warrant the drive to Broward. Maybe take a ridesharing service, though — a wide selection of Californian wines is available by the bottle or glass. Though Dune is in Fort Lauderdale, you can get a taste of Napa Valley there too. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Steakhouse

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina

Share Best Steakhouse
Share To

This long-standing spot tucked into the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort has long attracted carnivorous pilgrims from across South Florida. But before diving face-first into a platter of sizzling beef, it’s best to step back and think about the best way to do dinner here. That means ordering the lobster potpie ($95). The Michael Mina signature is presented tableside in a glittering copper pan capped with golden puff pastry. Sit back as a server punches through it using a pair of spoons, releasing the intoxicating aroma of brandied lobster cream and truffles. It’s enough to knock you out of your chair, but hold on tight. With your senses back in order, remember to request the 32-ounce porterhouse steak ($95). While everyone else is enamored with the lobster and truffles, sneakily snatch the fattiest, best-cooked pieces of steak and make your plate the world’s most enviable example of surf and turf. Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Prime 112

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best New Restaurant

Captain Jim's Seafood Market & Restaurant

Share Best New Restaurant
Share To

It’s tough to stay afloat in the restaurant world: It’s a cutthroat, low-margin business with plenty of risks. Keeping Captain Jim’s — the iconic North Miami seafood spot that opened in the mid-’90s — above water took nearly a year of work and cost more than $300,000. Yet it was all worth it to David Garcia (of La Camaronera fame), who purchased the place in 2018. It was a rare chance to keep a piece of Miami history alive, but doing so required gutting the place, re-outfitting the kitchen, and bringing on a new kitchen crew that could re-create the menu’s classics just as the regulars like them. Somehow he succeeded, and dishes such as conch fritters ($10.99), corvina Français ($21.99), and key lime pie ($5.99) remain favorites of Captain Jim’s guests. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Seafood Restaurant

Plaza Seafood Market

Share Best Seafood Restaurant
Share To

If there’s a line forming below the bright-blue awning outside this hybrid market and quick-service spot, you know something good is cooking. Get in line and be sure to shout loud enough so the people working the window can hear you above the racket of a half-dozen men cutting and cleaning fish. The classic minuta de pargo ($9.50) is a solid place to start before moving onto a heap of jumbo shrimp in a sweet, tangy Creole sauce ($16). And while you’re at Plaza Seafood Market, you might as well pick up a fried grouper steak with tostones ($13.50) and fish-and-shrimp-stuffed empanadas ($3) for later. Oh, and you’ll need provisions for the week, right? Take your pick of conch from across the Caribbean, all types of snapper, kingfish, cobia, grouper, shrimp, and octopus. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Hotel Restaurant

Jaya at the Setai

Share Best Hotel Restaurant
Share To

When Jaya at the Setai relaunched in 2016, executive chef Vijayudu Veena — then an executive sous-chef — aimed to offer guests an expanded menu that went beyond what American customers typically think of as Asian food. In addition to offering Japanese bento boxes, Veena suggested adding an Indian thali to the menu. It was a clever move considering no other collection of small Indian dishes of comparable quality was available in Miami Beach at that time. Jaya still offers guests a thali with rotating ingredients in addition to a survey of Asia’s best but lesser-known dishes. Take, for instance, the nasi goreng ($31), a staple of Indonesia with fried rice, chicken, and shrimp tossed in chili sambal and crowned with a sunny-side-up egg and peanut relish. Or try the Peking duck ($39), scallop truffle dumplings ($24), or sea bass tikka ($36) to expand your palate. Hours are 7 to 11 a.m., noon to 3 p.m., and 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 to 11 a.m., noon to 3 p.m., and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 7 to 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Secret Lounge

Ama at Kaido

Share Best Secret Lounge
Share To

Brad Kilgore’s Design District lounge, Kaido, has a secret. Behind a false wall lies Ama, a hidden gem accessible only with a guide who escorts guests into a small boxlike room where they’re instructed to refrain from taking pictures. After they agree, guests are given access to this small bar named after female pearl divers in Japan. The bar specializes in Japanese whisky and sodas, presented in a tall glass with a precise cylinder of ice. The intimate, $120 “amakase” dinner that follows is by reservation only. It’s chef Kilgore’s own interpretation of omakase dining. The bar, which grants entry by a strict reservation-only policy, also offers bartender Nico DeSoto’s upscale take on the humble pickleback: Japanese whisky followed by a glass of chilled shiitake broth. Hours are by reservation only beginning at 7 p.m.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Japanese Restaurant

Sushi Erika

Share Best Japanese Restaurant
Share To

Erika, the daughter and right hand of beloved itamae Michio Kushi, opened her own sushi spot just down the road from her dad’s old haunt, Sushi Deli, in North Bay Village in 2018, and she brought many of her father’s classics with her. Included on the menu of topnotch rolls are specials such as squid leg karaage ($5.50) and the opportunity to sample a chef’s choice sushi platter. Calm your California roll cravings for a moment and order the battera, a traditional pressed mackerel dish ($8.50), as well as a roll filled with the sweet gourd known as kampyo ($3.50). Bonafides secured, you’re now ready to dive into the sweet shrimp served with its head, Japanese sea urchin, and needlefish when it’s in season. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Suburban Bar

Soff's

Share Best Suburban Bar
Share To

Aventura isn’t exactly known for a bustling bar scene, but Soff’s at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa proves otherwise. Step inside the lobby bar, named for Aventura’s visionary founder, Don Soffer, and lounge on low-slung chairs while sipping a craft cocktail ($16 and up). In addition to serving local beers and dark spirits, Soff’s also offers an eclectic menu of drinks created by Cocktail Cartel, a team of Miami-based beverage consultants. Try the tequila-based Lady Marmalade, garnished with a spicy rim, and watermelon mules, which are available on tap. Visit the bar for a nightcap after dinner next door at Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak. Soff’s is open from 11 a.m. to midnight daily.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Juice Bar

Ooh Raw! Poke + Juice Bar

Share Best Juice Bar
Share To

Forget your run-of-the-mill juice bar, where carrot juice and wheatgrass shots reign supreme. At Ooh Raw! you’ll find all the colors of the rainbow, often in the form of photogenic fruit bowls made with hollowed-out pineapples and watermelons. The Wynwood spot is known primarily for its açaí bowls, which are colorful, nutrient-dense Instagram-ready works of art. Take, for instance, the popular Pineapple Express: It’s a half pineapple packed with raw, organic Brazilian açaí blended with pineapple and coconut water and then topped with vegan and gluten-free granola, bananas, strawberries, kiwi, pineapple, coconut flakes, and a drizzle of honey ($12.95 plus $3 for the pineapple bowl and extra fruit). Looking to add some crunch to your concoction? You can substitute any of the toppings for Fruity Pebbles or Reese’s Cocoa Puffs. The menu also includes juices ($7.95 for 16 ounces) and smoothies ($8.95 for 20 ounces), but it’s the bowls that’ll keep you coming back for those social media moments. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Milkshake

Robert Is Here

Share Best Milkshake
Share To

Every now and then, you’ve got to get away. Cruise through the serene farming areas of Homestead — a far cry from the pulsing nightlife and highway parking lots of Miami — and head toward the massive white rooftop letters spelling out “Robert Is Here.” The veteran farmers’ market has been offering tropical fruits, jellies, honey, and alligator jerky sticks to South Florida bikers and day-trippers since 1959. Once you’re there, make a sharp left toward the milkshake stand, where the tropics come to life through freshly made concoctions in flavors ranging from guanabana ($10.31) to tamarind ($7.10) to mamey ($7.10). Limited-edition flavors such as canistel ($8.10) and black sapote ($7.64) are worth the up-charge. Pro tip: Add an extra buck to sweeten the shake with honey from the market. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Soul Tavern

Share Best Vegetarian Restaurant
Share To

Traditional gastropubs go heavy on the meat, but Soul Tavern has created its own plant-forward niche. The Miami Beach restaurant and bar is all about creating a community around inspired, veg-strong cuisine and cocktails. There’s the earthy wild mushroom and truffle pizza ($21); the fresh, pickly edamame hummus ($8); the Asian-inspired jackfruit gyoza ($13); the decadent truffle mac-n-cheese ($13); the flavorful, crispy oyster mushroom tacos ($19); and the beet-, bean-, and mushroom-based “Jucy” Burger ($19). Soul offers a full menu of libations, wine, and beer, but its herbal elixirs (served hot or cold for $7) level up the pub’s presence on the Beach. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Vegan Restaurant

Love Life Cafe

Share Best Vegan Restaurant
Share To

Wynwood’s popular plant-based eatery Love Life Cafe is a standalone location that evolved out of the Love Life Wellness Center, dedicated to promoting a holistic approach to health. The café follows in that same spirit by offering its guests healthful meal options. The menu includes an array of vegan-friendly breakfast and lunch creations, such as the croissandwich, featuring a L’Artisane croissant, a vegan Just Egg patty, and cheddar “cheese,” served with herb fries ($11), and the superfood-infused Love Life arepa, with black bean sofrito, avocado, and cilantro aioli sauce ($14). Its signature burger — made famous after winning the Plant-Based Burger Battle in 2016 — is a hearty superfood patty topped with homemade guacamole, pickles, plant-based cheddar, marinated kale, and cilantro aioli ($17). Love Life Cafe also serves plant-powered salads, soups, pizzas, burritos, tacos, desserts, and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Planta

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Tacos

Charly's Vegan Tacos

Share Best Tacos
Share To

An excellent taco in Miami is no longer hard to find. But few places craft one as masterfully as Charly’s Vegan Tacos, which specializes in plant-based authentic versions of the Mexican classic. The restaurant concept, conceived by chef Charly Garcia and whose flagship is located in Tulum, makes its corn tortillas in house and fills them with a bevy of vegetables and meat alternatives. There are nine taco options, and they come in orders of three for $16. Go for the jackfruit pulled “pork” with ancho pepper adobo, shredded lettuce, cured red onion, vegan creme, and creamy green salsa. Another favorite is the al pastor, containing a mixture of grilled mushrooms marinated in achiote, garlic, pineapple, and cilantro and served with cured red onion, fresh pineapple, and cilantro. Here, the recognizable Mexican flavors have proven worthy enough to attract even the staunchest carnivores. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Readers’ choice: The Taco Stand

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Mexican Restaurant

Bakan

Share Best Mexican Restaurant
Share To

Are you bored with burritos? Looking for a new take on tacos? Head to Bakan, located on the north end of NW Second Avenue in Wynwood, for a truly unique meal. When you spot the decorative cacti out front, you’ll know you’ve arrived. If you’re feeling adventuresome, look for the “Los Exoticos” section of the menu. Try the gusanos de maguey (MP), pan-fried agave worms served with blue corn tortillas and a side of guacamole; and the escamoles, a rare ant caviar sautéed with butter, serrano chilies, and epazote and then wrapped in a blue corn tortilla and topped with a spoonful of guacamole and pickled vegetables ($25). It’s a rare dish that’s a galaxy away from your 3 a.m. Taco Bell craving. Wash down your incomparable meal with one of 200-plus tequilas and mezcals, and call your mom to taunt her for telling you to stop eating worms when you were a kid. Hours are noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday and noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best New Bar in Broward

Bar Rita

Share Best New Bar in Broward
Share To

Tap 42 has been a Fort Lauderdale favorite since it opened in 2011. The concept has since expanded to Boca Raton, Coral Gables, and Midtown Miami. And now it has a sparkling new neighbor that’s also the brainchild of Tap 42’s founders: Bar Rita. The colorful, open-air beauty of a bar and restaurant boasts rooftop city views and a modern Mexican menu that rivals those of established favorites in South Florida. Its Sunday brunch has quickly become a city staple by offering bottomless mimosas, Corona Light, and breakfast margaritas made with tequila and champagne ($25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Once you get your buzz on, try Bar Rita’s cauliflower tacos ($10.95) and carne asada fiesta fries ($12.95). But it’s the truffle street corn guacamole, loaded with charred corn and truffle crema, that’s the real winner here ($12.95). Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Margarita

Taquiza

Share Best Margarita
Share To

A margarita is the one cocktail that’s delicious when it’s made right but utterly heinous when it’s crafted poorly. When it’s expertly made, the drink is a perfect blend of sweetness, tartness, booze, and salt. Sadly, most places use corn-syrup-laden mixes that burn your throat and taste like sugar and floor polish. If you want a real, bespoke margarita, head to Taquiza. There, the bartenders mix fresh margaritas using only natural ingredients. They will also make you whatever flavor combination you desire with real fruit and herbs. Want a strawberry cilantro margarita? Your barkeeper will muddle the fresh strawberries — no purée here! Go wild and get creative with fresh coconut water, tamarind, and pineapples. A margarita starts at around $10, but take advantage of happy hour, 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, when margaritas cost only $5 each or $20 for a pitcher (regularly $40). Pair your margarita with some of Steve Santana’s tacos, and you’ve got a flavor fiesta. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. daily.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Bloody Mary

Astra

Share Best Bloody Mary
Share To

It’s early Sunday afternoon in Miami. The weather is gorgeous, and the entire city is spread out before you. There’s something about a rooftop that’s romantic, and Astra’s is a stunner. Look beyond the lush greenery to see Miami’s skyline in the near distance. The only problem is that your head is pounding. After two nights of Magic City decadence, you need something to perk you up — something with a kick. Astra’s bloody mary ($16) is made with Absolut Elyx and Vida Mezcal — a smooth and smoky duo that gives your hangover a one-two punch. It’s mixed with a house-made bloody mary mix (because you’re too extra for bottled mixes) and a touch of guajillo chili for a subtle heat that tingles your lips. Finally, there’s bacon, because bacon makes everything better. Take a sip of this salty, smoky, sultry beverage and feel your cheeks flush as the pounding in your head dissipates. You’ve made it to Sunday. Cheers, bitch. Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Mojito

Dune Burgers on the Beach

Share Best Mojito
Share To

Is there a better Miami experience than gazing at the ocean while lounging in a plush chair with your toes in the sand and a minty frozen mojito in your hand? Dune Burgers on the Beach is best known for its beefy namesake, but it’s the Dune frozen mojito ($18) that keeps guests coming back for more. The drink looks like one of those green concoctions that health nuts pretend to love, but you won’t need to fake it with this mojito, which tastes similar to frozen lemonade but with loads of fresh mint. Add a burger and a Sunday lounge party with a local DJ spinning, and you’re in for a postcard-worthy experience in Key Biscayne. Hours are sunrise to sunset Friday through Sunday.

Readers’ choice: Ball & Chain

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Martini

Mama Tried

Share Best Martini
Share To

Here’s a fun fact: While Miami thinks it’s all about the porn-star lifestyle, London has been lapping up Porn Stars for years. In fact, go into any bar and you’ll likely encounter several people enjoying a Porn Star. Ask for a Porn Star, and your bartender will gladly bring one for you to admire and enjoy. Want your very own Porn Star? Doesn’t everyone? Well, you could probably pick up a Porn Star at any bar in Miami, but you really want to seek out an expert. Mama Tried has the city’s best Porn Star — available for only $13. This delightful creation is made with Absolut Vanilla, passionfruit, and Licor 43. It also comes with a sugar-dipped strawberry and some champagne to tickle your lips. Yes, this Porn Star is a flirty, fizzy martini. It’s sweet, sexy, and one Porn Star you can proudly introduce to your mother. Hours are 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Readers’ choice:Beaker & Gray

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Bartender

Hector Acevedo

Share Best Bartender
Share To

It’s a curious thing that Hector Acevedo is just one person. The bartender and Cocktail Cartel co-owner is seemingly in multiple places at once: mixing drinks at special events such as Amparo and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, creating cocktail programs at some of Miami’s best bars, and visiting Puerto Rico’s top bars to promote the island’s craft cocktail scene. You’ve probably sipped some of Acevedo’s cocktails if you’ve been to La Placita in the MiMo District or Soff’s at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort. Now Acevedo is working on his own bars: Spanglish Cocktail Bar + Kitchen and Grails Sports Bar, both located in Wynwood. Spanglish will specialize in cocktails that nod to Miami’s Latin culture, while Grails will pay tribute to the almighty sneaker. With all of those projects, Acevedo is a Miami talent to watch.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Sushi

Sushi by Bou

Share Best Sushi
Share To

This six-seat New York City omakase sushi import is a reason for locals to return — if only briefly — to Ocean Drive. It’s situated on the top floor of the former Versace mansion in an intimate hideaway. Once seated in a soft leather seat, you’ll get to knock down about a dozen pieces of nigiri, individually set before you on a gold-rimmed Versace logo plate. Enjoy tuna in all its iterations — akami, chu-toro, and the fatty o-toro — as well as striped jack, Hokkaido scallop, sea urchin, and marinated ikura, otherwise known as salmon roe. Make a reservation with friends for a special occasion: The luxe, 17-course omakase experience costs $125 per person. Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Katsuya South Beach

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Bar in Miami Beach

Watr at 1 Hotel Rooftop

Share Best Bar in Miami Beach
Share To

If you like your cocktails with a view, Watr’s 18th-floor rooftop bar allows you to see nothing but the Atlantic Ocean for miles. It’s also the home of a 30,000-square-foot infinity pool, so you are surrounded by crystal-blue magnificence. Of course, man cannot live on water alone, so indulge in one (or more) cocktails made with organic juices, such as the Pink Toucan, with hibiscus-infused rum, or a pineapple and mint caipirinha ($16 each). Purists can simply go for fresh coconut water, offered in the shell ($12, spiked for an additional $12). Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. or later daily (depending upon the weather). Only hotel guests are allowed before 6 p.m. After 6, everyone aged 21 or older is allowed (kids accompanied by an adult can hang out from 6 to 9 p.m.).

Readers’ choice: Broken Shaker

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Bar in Miami

Lost Boy

Share Best Bar in Miami
Share To

There are days when you want to sip nitrogen cocktails with durian espuma under pulsating beats and colored lights, and then there are days when you simply want a good drink in a low-key, welcoming bar. Lost Boy returns sanity to drinking with its cool, no-nonsense vibe, brick walls, and tasteful decor. The drinks are solid classics with a bit of a twist. A penicillin ($13) is freshened up with ginger and orange blossom honey, a caipirinha ($13) gets spicy with a hit of sriracha, and an espresso martini is made mellow with a touch of CBD oil ($15). Can’t decide? Order the My Idea! ($13) and your bartender will make you a bespoke cocktail. And don’t miss half off drinks during happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. The bar is open from noon to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday; it opens earlier for soccer matches.

Readers’ choice: Gramps

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Wine Bar

Vacillate Wine & Beer Bar

Share Best Wine Bar
Share To

Are you intimidated by wine? Would you like to expand your horizons beyond the boozy BOGO grape juice of the week? Well, how about being gently schooled by a level-three sommelier at a wine bar that’s comfortable and welcoming? Now, what if that wine bar isn’t in Paris (or even Brickell) but in Kendall? Vacillate opened last fall with the mission to help Miamians fall in love with good wine. The good stuff, by the way, doesn’t mean you need to take out a second mortgage to drink some highfalutin hooch. Most of these wines are priced around $30 per bottle. If you want to explore, a flight of six wines costs just $11. Vacillate also offers tapas, beer, and live entertainment almost daily. Before you know it, you’ll be saying words like “terroir” and “mouthfeel.” See how easy (and cheap) it can be to get fancy? Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Brewery

Beat Culture Brewery

Share Best Brewery
Share To

You’re on your way to Miami International Airport and you’re a bit tense. Already a nervous flier, you’re filled with anxiety that’s fueled by the huge hole in your sock and everyone is going to judge you when you take your shoes off at the TSA checkpoint. Don’t freak out — take a breath and head to Beat Culture Brewery for a relaxing pint on your way to the airport. The brewery, just a few minutes from MIA, opens daily at 8 a.m., which means you have plenty of time to stop in for a hazy, juicy Social Club IPA ($5 to $7). Not hopping that jet to Barcelona after all? Why not try a flight of beer? Beat Culture’s flights allow you to sample four short beers of the brewery’s choosing ($11). After you’re properly fueled up, you can face anything — from a transatlantic flight to gridlock on the Dolphin Expressway — with a smile. (But, of course, always drink responsibly.) Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Wynwood Brewing Company

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Happy Hour

Barter Wynwood

Share Best Happy Hour
Share To

Here’s the deal: You want to hang with your friends, but you’ve got only a Hamilton to spare. Well, that ten-dollar Founding Father could get you a beer at most places, but take it to Barter during happy hour for a world of opportunities. From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, beers are $3, bites are $4, and cocktails are $5, so let’s get busy with some simple math: Ten bucks gets you two beers and a snack, a cocktail and a snack, three beers, two snacks, or two cocktails… You get it. The combinations seem endless. But here’s where it gets better: What if you don’t have any money at all? Scour your apartment for hidden treasures — the vintage camera from your uncle, your abuela‘s childhood doll that stares at you a little too creepily, the tiki mug you got in Hawaii. Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., Barter will actually take your coolest vintage items as a trade if the bartenders think they’re unique, but call ahead to confirm. That creepy doll just became your Saturday-night happy-hour bar tab. Barter is open daily from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. except Wednesday, when it closes at 1 a.m.

Readers’ choice: Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Cocktails

Jim & Neesie

Share Best Cocktails
Share To

The Broken Shaker at the Freehand introduced Miami Beach to the concept of a hip bar housed inside a cool hostel. Now comes the next iteration of the bar-in-a-hostel series. Jim & Neesie, located inside the Generator, is a chill yet upscale space designed to resemble the living room of a fictional, chic European couple: Jim and Neesie. Brick walls and dangling lanterns set the scene for the bar’s unique bottle cocktails. Each one arrives at the table already prepared and served at a precise 28 degrees Fahrenheit. The bartender then pours the drinks into glasses filled with one large ice cube. With a flourish, a garnish is added. A negroni supreme ($13), the classic drink of Italy, is made with raspberry-and-pistachio-infused gin and finished with a spritz of lavender, but the standout is the OMFG margarita ($13), made with a hint of fresh tangerine that adds a natural sweetness to the tart lime flavor. The bottled cocktails ensure your drink is perfect — much like the lives of our fictional besties who opened their home to entertain us. Hours are 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily; last serving is at midnight.

Readers’ choice: Broken Shaker

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Late-Night Dining

The Corner

Share Best Late-Night Dining
Share To

Oddly, for a city known as one of the party capitals of the world, it’s pretty difficult to find good food after midnight in Miami — and it’s damn near impossible to find grub in the wee hours of the morning. But the Corner has got your back. This small, comfortable speakeasy offers food until almost dawn. The menu is concise yet offers everything you need to sate your drunk ass at, say, 3 in the morning. From bar snacks like deviled eggs and pan con tomate ($4 each) to a classic BLT ($8), the food is exactly what your body craves after a few drinks. Be sure to get the smoky weenies ($5.50) — a crock of tiny hot dogs served with toothpicks. If your buzz begins to wear off, don’t despair — the Corner slings drinks as long as it’s open, so you can keep the party going into the next day. Hours are 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Coyo Taco

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Bar in Broward

Molokai Bar at Mai-Kai

Share Best Bar in Broward
Share To

The United States was once filled with roadside tiki bars and dinner-show venues. There, your grandparents would dress up to watch fire dancers and hula girls while dining on crab rangoon and pupu platters and sipping drinks called the Jet Pilot and the Zombie. These days, only a handful of those places remain. South Florida is lucky to boast one of the most glorious examples. Perpetually lit tiki torches welcome thirsty travelers from far corners. Sure, the Mai-Kai offers a spectacular dinner show, but the real fun is at the Molokai Bar. Here, servers clad in bikini tops and sarongs serve classic tiki drinks. You’ll find no foams, dry ice, or other trappings of molecular gastronomy here. Instead, you’ll sip grogs, rum barrels, and Mai Tais the way they were meant to be enjoyed — from shrunken ceramic heads festooned with tiny paper umbrellas and maraschino cherries in an atomic shade of red. Go ahead and add your name to the lampshades that bear the monikers of thousands of people who came before you, and listen to the thunderous beat of the drums while the show goes on in the next room. Then venture out to the tiki garden for a selfie. It’s a slice of Americana that’s both fantastic and authentic at the same time. Hours are 5 to about 10 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5 to about 11:30 p.m. Friday, 5 to about 11 p.m. Saturday, and 4 to about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. If guests want drinks after the show, the bar remains open until everyone leaves.

Readers’ choice: GG’s Waterfront

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Dive Bar

The Dive Bar

Share Best Dive Bar
Share To

When you’re a dive bar and your name is “the Dive Bar,” you’d better be the best in your field. Fortunately, this Fort Lauderdale spot, located on A1A along the Galt Ocean Mile, delivers big time. Cozy up to the expansive wooden bar and pound a few brewskis with the locals at any hour — beers start at just $3. This no-frills spot has a stellar happy hour offering two-for-one well drinks, wine, and domestic beers daily until 8 p.m. ($5 and up). And there’s plenty to keep you occupied here beyond the cold drinks. In addition to playing pool and videogames, you can belt your heart out during a karaoke session or rock out to live tunes throughout the week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Sports Bar

Batch Gastropub

Share Best Sports Bar
Share To

When Batch opened more than six years ago in Brickell, the restaurant promised to bring a real-deal gastropub to the neighborhood. More than half a decade later, Batch has made good on its word. In addition to offering an expansive lineup of wine, cocktails, and beer — including a number of options from local breweries such as Funky Buddha, MIA Beer Company, and Barrel of Monks — Batch serves an eclectic menu of food beyond your typical bar fare. There are sticky pork bao buns, made with nine-hour-smoked pork and Korean barbecue sauce ($13.50), alongside smoked avocado toast garnished with blistered grape tomatoes and cotija cheese ($11.50). You’ll want to order dessert too. Go for the mud pie, where vanilla and coffee ice cream is placed in an Oreo cookie crust with peanut butter cups, warm chocolate, and caramel whiskey fudge ($8). Hours are 11:30 to 1 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Readers’ choice: American Social

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Bar Food

Jaguar Sun

Share Best Bar Food
Share To

Begone, ye olde tired chicken wings and mozzarella sticks, because bar food has gotten an upgrade at Jaguar Sun. The cocktail bar, located in the X Miami building, is known for drinks by bartender Will Thompson, but chef/owner Carey Hynes is the one upping the bar-chow game. Instead of gorging yourself on high-fat fried foods, why not dip some fresh Parker House rolls into a ramekin of duck jus ($4)? You won’t miss chicken wings when you have aged country ham ($9) to pair with your drink. But the most genius part of the menu here are the four pasta dishes, each satisfying and soulful. The campanelle with mussels and saffron ($18) works best with rum cocktails. And everything goes with the bucatini, tossed with Parmesan, Pecorino-Romano, and black pepper ($14). Pasta as bar food? It’s so obvious yet such a revelation you’ll kick yourself for stuffing your face with onion rings and pub burgers all these years. Hours are 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. (food served till 11 p.m.) Monday through Thursday, and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. (food served till midnight) Friday and Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Chocolate Shop

Garcia Nevett

Share Best Chocolate Shop
Share To

In 2012, sisters Susana and Isabel Garcia Nevett, who worked as chocolatiers in Venezuela, launched Garcia Nevett (formerly Cacao Art) inside their home shortly after immigrating to Miami. Unlike other chocolate shops, which brand themselves as bean-to-bar, the sisters use chocolate made from Venezuelan cacao as a base for dozens of treats, such as cookies, cakes, bonbons, and fudge jars ($3 and up). They also serve coffee and hot chocolate, and they make marshmallows and homemade caramel using honey from Key West. The Nevetts have won three silver medals in the Americas competition at the International Chocolate Awards, which recognize excellence in fine chocolate products around the world. The winning items, which can be found in their store, include a Florida Keys sea salt ganache, an orange honey caramel bonbon, and the Patanemo ganache — a bonbon made with single-origin cacao from a small town in Venezuela ($6 and up). Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Sandwich

Babe's Meat & Counter

Share Best Sandwich
Share To

Montreal-smoked meat is Canada’s answer to New York’s pastrami. Many of our friends north of the border claim it’s superior to pastrami thanks to a certain amount of sugar being replaced by condiments and spices such as black pepper, coriander, and mustard. Regional disputes aside, Babe’s Meat & Counter chef/owner Melanie Schoendorfer has given Miami a Montreal meat sandwich ($10.99) that stands far above any would-be competitors. Perhaps it’s Schoendorfer’s use of Wagyu beef brisket that makes this sandwich so delicious, but don’t ponder it too much. All you need to figure out is whether you want to Reubenize the thing for another two bucks and which cuts of meat you’d like the Sausage Queen of Miami to prepare for you when you arrive. Regular hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Lunch

Boulud Sud

Share Best Lunch
Share To

The latest Miami venture for Daniel Boulud, the James Beard Award-winning French chef and restaurateur, Boulud Sud takes the place of DB Bistro Moderne, his former restaurant in the same space. Here, Boulud serves a refreshed take on his cuisine in a re-energized and decidedly more glamorous atmosphere. It’s Boulud’s way of adapting to a more casual dining culture without compromising quality. Lunch is the best time to visit because the restaurant offers an express, three-course option for $35, showing off the best of Boulud’s seasonal menus. For instance, begin with a hummus platter, followed by the Moroccan shakshouka with goat cheese and a soft-poached egg or the seared Mediterranean branzino, and wrap up with a chef’s selection of desserts including a lavender peach zalabia and a mascarpone cheesecake. Lunch is served from noon to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Arepa

Budare Bistro

Share Best Arepa
Share To

A budare is life. In Venezuela, the word refers to the traditional stone, clay, or steel griddles used to cook arepas, sweet yellow corn cachapas, and casabe — the yuca bread that’s popular in the East. Those less interested in backstory should head straight for Budare Bistro’s vast menu offering everything from a classic pabellón criollo ($10.50) to the asado negro sweet brisket dish ($11). You’ll also find a sizable selection of stuffed arepas ($6.50) filled with your choice of the avocado-flecked chicken salad, black beans and salty queso a mano, and asado negro. It’s a worthy way to satisfy your lunchtime cravings, but don’t forget: Budare is open from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. You think that arepa was good? Wait until you try one when you’re eight beers deep. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best French Restaurant

Café Crème

Share Best French Restaurant
Share To

Claude Postel and Corentin Finot, who opened Buena Vista Deli in 2010, have returned to the neighborhood with Café Crème. Similar to the flagship in North Miami, the 500-square-foot grab-and-go spot is stocked with Nutella beignets, chocolate croissants, small cakes ($2 and up), and panini ($10.95 and up). Items are prepared in North Miami and delivered fresh to the café, which faces NE Second Avenue near the front of Upper Buena Vista. Back in North Miami, the original Café Crème is significantly larger and offers an expanded menu of French signatures, from freshly toasted baguettes with butter and jelly, to steak frites ($19.95) and quiches ($9.50). Postel, a French Michelin-starred chef, is responsible for the food at both locations. Postel comes from a long line of chocolatiers, and his great-great-uncle used to make chocolates for the French royal family. Both locations display chocolate molds that were once used by the chef’s family. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Farmers’ Market

Arsht Center Market Mondays

Share Best Farmers’ Market
Share To

As temperatures creep into the high 80s, it’s no secret that summer is around the corner. But don’t worry — Miami’s notorious heat doesn’t have to stand between you, your favorite fruits and vegetables, and farmers’ markets. Though some farmers’ markets are nearing their annual hiatus, Market Mondays at the Adrienne Arsht Center sees no end, staying open through rain, shine, humidity, and any heat wave. That’s why every Monday from 4 to 8 p.m., a handful of stalls are set up right outside the performing arts center, where they overflow with everything from seasonal fruits and vegetables to starfruit smoothies, exotic honey, and other delectables. To make these healthful options accessible to more locals, the farmers’ market works with the Urban Oasis Project to double Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) purchases up to $40 for fruits and vegetables.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Deli

Stephen's Deli

Share Best Deli
Share To

Hialeah’s Stephen’s Restaurant — the oldest operating deli in Miami-Dade — opened in 1954 and has maintained its reputation as a weathered but charming Jewish-style deli for more than six decades. Through large-scale renovations by Matt Kuscher of Kush Hospitality — which is known for popular concepts such as Kush, Lokal, and the Spillover — the newly renamed Stephen’s Deli will soon reopen to offer corned beef sandwiches, local beer, and burgers with a speakeasy vibe. The concept recently expanded, staking out a stall at Time Out Market’s first U.S. location in Miami Beach, where many of the area’s first Jewish delis opened in the early 1900s. Fun fact: The oldest employee at Stephen’s, Henderson “Junior” Biggers, is the grandfather of Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Brunch

Deck Sixteen

Share Best Brunch
Share To

Take your four-legged friend to the pet-friendly brunch at Deck Sixteen, located on the third floor of the Hyatt Centric in South Beach. The indoor/outdoor restaurant, which serves brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, offers bottomless mimosas and bloody marys ($15), live music, and a robust selection of sweet and savory items with a Mediterranean twist. Look for Deck’s brunch burger, layered with charred poblano relish, avocado, and a fried egg ($14), and French toast stuffed with guava and ricotta and showered in coconut rum maple syrup ($12). If bottomless drinks aren’t your style, you can sip pup-inspired cocktails such as the Wooftini, the Bark Collins, and the Mutt Mojito instead. After drinks, take your pup to Wooftop Park, located next door to Deck Sixteen. The rooftop dog park is the first of its kind in Miami Beach.

Readers’ choice: Tap 42

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Breakfast

Laid Fresh

Share Best Breakfast
Share To

Michael Lewis believes breakfast should start with raw ingredients, not from a bag or the freezer. That’s why at Laid Fresh, his all-day breakfast spot, the potato rolls for breakfast sandwiches such as the sausage and cheese ($9), the soft scrambled with Brie and avocado ($9), and the egg-topped BLT ($9) all start with actual potatoes. Russet potatoes are boiled, cooled, and milled and then combined with flour, a starter, and just a touch of sugar, yielding a bun that combines the puffy delight of a potato roll with the rich, airier crumb of brioche. There’s house-made sausage, made with the shoulders and bellies of North Carolina-grown Cheshire pigs, designed to mimic Jimmy Dean’s without the nitrites. And the American cheese sauce recalls Cheez Whiz or individually wrapped Kraft singles, but it’s punched up with fontina, Parmesan, and a few other higher-end ingredients. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Readers’ choice: All Day

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Food Instagram

The Succulent Bite

Share Best Food Instagram
Share To
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nico | Food & Travel (@succulentbite) on

Nico Norena, known online as the Succulent Bite, is not just any Instagrammer but a member of an elite club of food photographers who can earn thousands of dollars for posting a single picture of a piece of cake or an ice-cream sundae. With more than 400,000 followers, Norena posts elaborate photos and videos of overindulgent foods, ranging from a graham cracker dunked into a piping-hot skillet of s’mores, to the step-by-step process of making wood-fired pizza. Though Norena won’t disclose how much money he makes from his posts, large followings can equate to hefty sums of cash for so-called influencers. Because of the attention elite Instagrammers command, the value of sponsored posts can range from $700 to more than $50,000. According to some estimates, an influencer can expect about $100 per 10,000 followers.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Pie Shop

Pink Pie

Share Best Pie Shop
Share To

There’s a new place to dig into freshly made pies in Wynwood. This past January, Miami’s Pink Pie opened its first brick-and-mortar mere steps from Wynwood Walls. The concept, which launched in September 2016 at Hollywood’s Yellow Green Farmers Market, specializes in three-inch sweet and savory pies ($3 each). Guests can sample a dozen permanent and rotating flavors, some filled with Oreo and Nutella, guava and cheese, key lime, or salted caramel, and others come topped with onion and duck confit. Limited-edition favorites include tiramisu, caramel pretzel, and hot cocoa. The s’mores pie, which is smoked using hickory wood and filled with burnt marshmallow cream to re-create a campfire experience, is among Pink Pie’s best sellers. Vegan and gluten-free varieties — such as matcha and passionfruit chocolate — are also available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Key Lime Pie

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Share Best Key Lime Pie
Share To

Firefighter-turned-pie-maker Derek Kaplan runs one of Miami’s most popular dessert shops, Fireman Derek’s. At his Wynwood flagship, he serves a signature lineup of sweets ($3 and up), which includes his best-selling crack pie (named for its addictive quality) as well as cakes and coffee. But Kaplan is best known for offering the Magic City’s tastiest key lime pie ($7.55 per slice and $35 for a whole pie). It was one of the first flavors when the shop opened in 2014, and after all these years, the key lime pie remains wildly popular. Each slice strikes a harmonious balance between sweet and tangy and is served with a generous scoop of real whipped cream. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Also check out Kaplan’s new shop in Coconut Grove.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Ice Cream

Dasher & Crank

Share Best Ice Cream
Share To

Wynwood ice-cream shop Dasher & Crank has created more than 200 flavors in a little over a year. Last April, the light-pink storefront, marked by a glowing neon sign in the shape of an ice-cream cone, debuted with a whimsical lineup of ice creams, including raspberry wasabi sorbet and mint with activated charcoal ($5 for one scoop, $7.50 for a double, and $10 for a triple or a pint). Owner Daniel Levine continues to introduce new creations and often joins forces with local spots such as Miami Smokers, Zak the Baker, El Bagel, and Per’La for local collaboration flavors. Past favorites have included Avocado Toast, featuring lightly toasted Zak the Baker sourdough and an avocado swirl, and Maple Bacon, made with cured meat from Miami Smokers. Guests can also swing by for a few of the shop’s classics, such as vanilla, the Chocolate Crank, and Chicken and Waffles, which mixes chunks of chicken and waffles from the nearby restaurant Kush. Prices start at $5. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Cuban Sandwich

Sarussi Cafeteria and Restaurant

Share Best Cuban Sandwich
Share To

Size matters, and Sarussi has it. The half-century-old spot is the place to go for a hulking, 16-inch Cuban sandwich generously loaded with ham, pork, pickles, and mustard ($13.60). But the real kicker here is the secret spicy sauce that perfectly complements all of that fatty richness. That might not sound like your abuelo‘s recipe, but in Tampa, which makes its own claims of Cuban-sandwich superiority, they use salami, and it’s a respected form. So, sure, Sarussi’s sandwiches aren’t toasted as you might find at your neighborhood cafeteria, and the idea of a spicy sauce might throw you off, but considering they’ve been doing it deliciously for decades, who are we to question their methods? Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Chocolatier

Ricardo Trillos of Cao Chocolates

Share Best Chocolatier
Share To

Chocolate sales, which account for $20 billion a year nationwide, have hit a sweet spot in the past few years, according to the National Confectioners Association. In 2017, sales of premium and dark chocolate grew 6 percent and are expected to continue to rise. It’s no wonder that bean-to-bar chocolate shops have sprouted in Miami, including Cao Chocolates, a spot near Pinecrest owned by self-taught chocolatier Ricardo Trillos. His small charming store is stocked with dozens of brightly wrapped cacao products. Everything is crafted onsite, from chocolate bars made with cacao from different countries to dark-chocolate-covered almonds, truffles, and bonbons filled with toasted coconut or almond chocolate cream. His chocolate is used at restaurants such as Edge Steak & Bar and at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. It’s also sold at Books & Books and Miami International Airport. In addition, Trillos and his wife host chocolate-and-wine-tastings as well as monthly chocolate-inspired dinners. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Cookie

Night Owl Cookies

Share Best Cookie
Share To

In 2017, Night Owl churned out more than 750,000 cookies, averaging about 2,000 per day and ringing up more than $1.5 million in sales. Then, in June 2018, owner Andrew Gonzalez expanded into a larger, 2,000-square-foot space on SW Eighth Street, potentially breaking the record for the largest cookie shop in the nation. (Guinness World Records will send Gonzalez a certificate in the next few months, he says.) In Night Owl, Gonzalez has built a multimillion-dollar business by selling doughnut-size cookies in dozens of flavors starting at $2.50 each. Most nights, lines of eager customers hungry for Ave Marias — made with guava dough, white chocolate chips, and cream cheese frosting — swirl around his Calle Ocho storefront. Other popular cookie orders include s’mores, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and the Dirty Diana, in which chocolate dough is stuffed with Nutella. In 2019, denizens of central Miami-Dade should be able to skip the drive out west: Gonzalez plans to open a Night Owl location in Wynwood soon. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Bakery

True Loaf

Share Best Bakery
Share To

True Loaf is the bakery that almost wasn’t. Owner Tomas Strulovic was in his 30s and working on a lucrative career in finance when he decided to drop the comfort of the high life for overnight baking shifts. Though things were shaky at first, Strulovic quickly hit his stride and today remains the city’s leading purveyor of everything from sourdough loaves ($9.60) to croissants ($4.28 to $5.35) to cookies ($3.21 to $4.28) to ciabatta loaves ($3.21). His loaves of challah ($9) sell out in a snap Fridays, so be sure to show up early. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Readers’ choice: Zak the Baker

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Pastry Chef

Dallas Wynne

Share Best Pastry Chef
Share To

Dallas Wynne did not learn how to cook the same way most chefs learn. In fact, as she told New Times last year, her grandmother was “the worst cook in the world.” In Palm City, a sleepy town three hours southeast of Tampa, Wynne’s parents worked long days. She cooked for herself, and then, in high school, she got a job in the kitchen at a local country club. Nearly a decade later, Wynne is executive pastry chef at Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford’s highly acclaimed restaurant, Stubborn Seed. She’s as versatile as they come, creating everything from artfully plated corn pavlova that looks more like a work of art than an edible treat, to toothsome snickerdoodle cookies that ooze with a warm hazelnut spread. In the coming months, Wynne will lead the pastry department at Ford’s forthcoming Coconut Grove restaurant, Afishonado.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Desserts

Bachour Coral Gables

Share Best Desserts
Share To

Pastry wizard Antonio Bachour is back in a big way. After stepping away from his partnership with Brickell’s B Bistro + Bakery, the Puerto Rican-born chef has opened two solo bakery and café spots: a flagship in Coral Gables and a grab-and-go spot at the Citadel in Little Haiti. In Coral Gables, Bachour and his team offer a medley of brightly colored desserts, from croissants and tarts to mousses and bonbons ($3 and up). Besides serving sweets, the café also offers breakfast, brunch, and lunch, featuring Bachour’s popular tartines ($15 and up) and guava pastelito pancakes ($14). In the 5,000-square-foot space, Bachour can bake around the clock, ensuring there is always a healthy supply of red velvet croissants and mango lime tarts. Pastries are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and the kitchen is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Readers’ choice: Taiyaki at 1-800-Lucky

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Doughnuts

The Salty Donut

Share Best Doughnuts
Share To

It’s been almost four years since the Salty Donut debuted in Wynwood as Miami’s first craft doughnut maker, slinging maple bacon, tres leches, and guava and cheese flavors ($2.65 and up). It’s been about three years since the business moved into its flagship at the Wynwood Arcade. Cofounders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez spent about a year operating as a pop-up while they waited for construction and permit approvals. Since then, the Salty Donut has captured the hearts and stomachs of thousands in Miami through its unique flavors, often resulting in hourlong lines that wrap around the storefront on weekends. Before year’s end, the couple will open a second location, in South Miami, adjacent to the former Fox’s Sherron Inn, a local icon that closed in 2015 after operating for nearly 70 years. The shop will occupy about 1,300 square feet and offer a spacious outdoor courtyard and an open kitchen so guests can watch the baking process. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Readers’ choice: The Salty Donut

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Bagels

Bagel Cove Restaurant & Deli

Share Best Bagels
Share To

It’s not uncommon to catch a group of college kids crowded around Bagel Cove’s take-out window at 3 a.m. on any given weekend. Behind the clear glass are metal baskets stocked with hand-rolled bagels and buckets of cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, capers, lox, and lettuce. When hunger strikes in the middle of the night, this New York-style delicatessen on Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura slings hot bagels smeared with house-made cream cheese and runny eggs. As the only deli open 24 hours a day in Miami-Dade County, Bagel Cove, which opened in the early ’90s, fills orders for bagel sandwiches while baking dough for the next day. There are nearly two dozen bagel flavors ($2.75 and up), including everything, pumpernickel, onion, and salt, and even more sandwich combinations, including nova cream cheese spread, Nutella and bananas, and egg and cheese. The shop’s dining room is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; the take-out window opens at 4 p.m. and closes the following morning when the full-service restaurant reopens at 6:30.

Readers’ choice: El Bagel

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Croquetas

Amelia's 1931

Share Best Croquetas
Share To

Eileen Andrade is carrying on a storied legacy. Her family founded the landmark restaurant Islas Canarias, which is legendary in Miami for its warm service and pristine croquetas. Andrade’s restaurant, named for her grandmother who was a fixture at Islas, serves ham and chicken croquetas in orders of three ($4 for lunch, $6 for dinner). It’s common for them to disappear in the blink of an eye, but guests should savor them with ceremony. Inspect the croquetas when they arrive and take note of the golden-brown, perfectly crisp crust. Apply a squeeze of lime and dive in, savoring the rich béchamel sauce. Once the trio disappears, don’t be shy and ask your server for another round. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Pastelito

Pastelito Papi

Share Best Pastelito
Share To

Pastelitos are as common as traffic jams in Miami. Classic variations made with guava, cheese, or meat can be found everywhere, from your favorite Cuban bakery to the corner gas station, but the quality can vary. Thankfully, Giovanni Fesser, a veteran cook who until recently has toiled in near-anonymity, has given Miami the gift of something better. Instead of making his pastelitos with bricks of sweetened guava, Fesser uses the real deal from PG Tropicals in the Redland. He also crafts Buffalo chicken, peanut butter and jelly, cheesesteak, and baklava variations. Expect the lineup to expand even more now that Fesser, a cook at Ariete, has moved his pastelito production to his boss Michael Beltran’s recently opened Cuban diner, Chug’s.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Croissant

L'Artisane Creative Bakery

Share Best Croissant
Share To

Vegan croissants are a rare bird. Thanks to the heavy butter content, some believed that replicating the flaky texture of this beloved pastry without using animal-derived ingredients was simply impossible. But Carolina Quijada, a classically trained, European-inspired chef (who just happens to be vegan) dedicated herself to recreating cruelty-free versions of all the buttery French pastries she once adored. She spent years experimenting with different ingredients, only to perfect a recipe for the flakiest, most buttery, most mouthwatering croissant ($3.75), adored by omnivores and vegans alike across South Florida. Quijada’s croissants can be found in restaurants from Midtown’s Glam Vegan to Green Bar & Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale, to Planta South Beach — as well as L’Artisane Creative Bakery, her intimate breakfast-and-lunch eatery in North Miami Beach. And while the classic tends to get top billing, she also bakes croissants in special flavors including cinnamon, cookies and cream, and apple pie. Bon appétit. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Coffeehouse

Sabal Coffee

Share Best Coffeehouse
Share To

Deciding what to eat at the Design District’s St. Roch Market — with options ranging from Peruvian Nikkei to handmade pasta — can be overwhelming. But you’ll fare better if you step over to the market’s quiet coffee counter situated below a chromatic collection of books and let Sabal Coffee’s owner Chase Rodriguez guide your way. Whether he’s pulling a perfect double shot ($3.50) or whipping up a new creation, such as the espresso egg cream ($6), the results should be enough to get those decision-making brain juices flowing before your lunch break ends. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Readers’ choice: Panther Coffee

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant in South Miami-Dade

Barley

Share Best Restaurant in South Miami-Dade
Share To

Ceviche nachos ($15) and croquetas with guava marmalade ($10) are just a couple of the dishes chef Jorgi Ramos serves at his rustic American bistro in South Miami. Located in Downtown Dadeland, the 2,300-square-foot spot is related to Ramos’ second concept in the same complex, Abi Maria, an old-school-inspired Cuban cocktail bar with late-night programming. Make it an evening with dinner at Barley: Begin with a couple of orders of the daily mac and cheese, which ranges from carbonara to croqueta ($12 to $18), along with the charred broccolini ($12) and the double-patty cheddar burger ($18). Then make your way to Abi Maria for the Guantánamo ($10), a frozen cocktail made with bourbon, mango, agave, and mint. Hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Readers’ choice: Ghee Indian Kitchen

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Dim Sum

Kon Chau Chinese Restaurant

Share Best Dim Sum
Share To

Even when it’s ripping hot in the middle of the summer, dim sum fiends seek out the soup dumplings ($4.25) at Kon Chau Chinese Restaurant. On busy Saturday mornings, packs of diners push aside the shiny chive shrimp dumplings ($4.25) and crispy taro cakes ($3.40) in favor of these favorites. They come four to an order, so you’ll probably need two rounds. A quick word of advice: Punch a little hole into the dumplings and let some of the soup drain into the foil cup. Drink that, splash the whole thing with some of the vinegary dipping sauce, and go to town. Don’t forget about the pork pies ($3.40) with savory little nuggets of char siu wrapped inside buttery puff pastry. After you try those, you’ll know why crowds stand in line outside a rundown West Miami-Dade strip mall on weekend mornings. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Chinese

Blackbrick Chinese

Share Best Chinese
Share To

Finding a quality Chinese place in Miami is almost as hard as finding a worthy slice of pizza — it’s difficult but not impossible. That’s why the Magic City should be forever grateful to chef Richard Hales, the owner of a handful of local restaurants including Blackbrick Chinese in Midtown. For years, Hales has maintained the restaurant’s goal of offering simple, delicious, and affordable food. Serving some of the city’s best shrimp and scallop dumplings ($8), explosive chili chicken wings ($15), and General Tso’s (made with Florida gator) doesn’t hurt either ($27). Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Readers’ choice: Tropical Chinese

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant in Coral Gables

The Seven Dials

Share Best Restaurant in Coral Gables
Share To

The hearty fare of Britain at first doesn’t seem like it has a place in sweltering, body-conscious Miami. But in the hands of Seven Dials chef and owner Andrew Gilbert, plates such as bangers and mash ($18), oxtail soup ($12), and fish and chips ($16) meld with the tropical atmosphere. Just take a look at the last dish to find out how: Here, the mushy peas, a staple of fish and chips, would infuriate any bona fide British citizen (including Gilbert’s mother) and aren’t the kind you’d find at an English chip shop. Instead, a quenelle of the grassy-colored mixture with an occasional whole pea is served chilled and brightened by mint and a squirt of lemon. The beer-battered shell encasing a fat slab of corvina is crisp beyond belief. Sprinkle the whole plate — including those house-made French fries — with some malt vinegar to complete the experience. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Eating House

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant in Downtown Miami

Shirin Glatt Kosher

Share Best Restaurant in Downtown Miami
Share To

Chef/owner Stella Elishayev doesn’t want you to tell your friends about her lunch spot tucked into one of Miami’s mostly abandoned downtown arcade buildings. She just wants you to eat. So grab a seat at one of the shiny metal tables at Shirin Glatt Kosher and sit back while Elishayev unleashes an onslaught of kosher delights from across the Jewish diaspora. In the mood for some Israeli food? She’s right there with the kitchen sink of chicken parts that is a Jerusalem mixed grill ($19.95). There’s also hummus ($5.95) and Israeli salad ($7.95), of course. And for a full meal, go for plates such as plov ($19.95), a rice dish cooked with carrots and meat, or the manti ($17.95), dumplings packed with onions, beef, and lamb. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. Friday.

Readers’ choice: Zuma Contemporary Japanese Cuisine

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Israeli Food

Etzel Itzik Deli

Share Best Israeli Food
Share To

Thousands of faded photographs of happy patrons double as wallpaper at this compact spot off West Dixie Highway, just steps from Aventura Mall. If you look under the glass of your table, you’ll find them smiling up at you there too. It’s best to get to Etzel Itzik Deli early, because the place fills up fast. Tables are close and space is tight, so there’s a chance you’ll make a friend with a chatty neighbor if you’re dining solo. As you look through the menu (English on the left, Hebrew on the right), a friendly waitress will crowd your tiny table with a colorful arrangement of small bowls filled with Israeli salads — carrots, chickpeas, and beets, to name a few — served tapas-style. The appetizer is free and whets the palate for the menu of classic Israeli fare such as the falafel sandwich ($7.95), schnitzel ($16.95), and chicken liver with onions ($16.95). Breakfast is also available, including the green omelet ($9.95), made with scallions and parsley and served with Israeli salad and bread. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Greek Restaurant

Maria's Greek Restaurant

Share Best Greek Restaurant
Share To

At this Coral Way institution, the avgolemono soup ($4.75) — made with chicken and orzo in a luscious broth of stock, egg, and lemon — is a rich and puckery affair. Maria’s has been a family-run operation since 1982, passed down from its namesake matriarch to her daughter Angela to maintain the home-cooked feel. It’s easy to imagine being served Maria’s mousaka entrée ($16.95) at a family member’s home. “Keep eating! You look hungry!” they’d say as they piled hunk after hunk of grilled pork and triangles of pita onto your plate. “Try the tzatziki!” Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant in the Design District/Midtown

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Share Best Restaurant in the Design District/Midtown
Share To

The kitchen at Mandolin Aegean Bistro came under the leadership of chef Roel Alcudia — formerly of Michael Schwartz’s Cypress Room and Jonathan Waxman’s Barbuto — in 2015. Since then, things have been a little different. For starters, the kitchen is always stocked with ingredients from the likes of great South Florida farmers such as Chris French. And the menu offers a bounty of Alcudia’s interpretations of Mediterranean and Greek classics that stand far and above those at most other similar restaurants. Still not sold? Along with preparing standard dishes such as fava-spinach-chickpea kofte ($24) and pillowy manti dumplings ($20) stuffed with minced beef and topped with a rich sauce of garlicky yogurt with burnt butter, the kitchen is constantly churning out specials such as cucumber salad with marinated mussels, leeks, bottarga, and herbs ($14); scallop crudo with English peas, pistachio, and chervil ($18); and dakos with baby heirloom tomatoes, feta, and oregano ($16). Hours are noon to 11 p.m. daily.

Readers’ choice: Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

Anthony's Runway 84

Share Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale
Share To

Anthony’s Runway 84, by the owner of the Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza chain, is airport-themed, but the restaurant feels more as if Epcot opened a restaurant based on the quaint Brooklyn of yesteryear. There’s a dining room, but if you really want your evening’s entertainment, have dinner in the lounge. False cockpit windows have you coming in for a landing as you peruse the menu filled with red-sauce Italian fare. Women with teased hair wearing leopard-print dresses and large diamonds on their red lacquered fingers drink pink martinis while Sinatra croons in the background. Your bartender takes your drink order and then sends a different server for your food order (for some reason, you’ll also get separate checks for food and drinks, but just go with it). Before dinner, a basket of warm, fresh bread arrives with a dish of olive oil festooned with garlic and grated Parmesan cheese. If you’re on a date, agree to both go with garlic breath out and scarf that bread down — it’s worth it. Meatballs arrive with a dollop of ricotta ($12 for lunch, $14 for dinner), Sicilian peppers are stuffed with more cheese and garlic ($11), and clams oreganata ($12), baked with breadcrumbs in a garlic and lemon sauce, are authentically Sheepshead Bay. The civolata sausage is presented with broccoli di rabe and roasted peppers. The sausage is spicy, but the peppers are sweet, and the combination is classic ($15). Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Readers’ choice: Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar Pizzeria

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Italian Restaurant

Fiola

Share Best Italian Restaurant
Share To

Miami is having its Michelin moment. Though the famed dining guide has yet to officially rate Miami restaurants, many chefs and eateries that have won the coveted distinction elsewhere have opened outposts in the Magic City. At Fiola Miami, Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef Fabio Trabocchi has brought his Washington, D.C. power restaurant to Coral Gables. It’s a tough reservation to get, as well-heeled residents of million-dollar homes clamor to dine on $60 lobster ravioli, $140 dinner seafood platter, and wine-pairing dinners that cost hundreds of dollars. Don’t get yourself in a tizzy over those prices, though — just order some pasta. A steaming dish of perfectly made cacio e pepe ($22) uses Roman shells so that the decadent, salty sheep’s Pecorino and cracked black pepper can coat more space than it would with mere linguine. The restaurant also offers half-portions of all of its pastas, so order a few — or all — and share. Sure, you can splurge and get the elk with juniper berry sauce ($48) or savor a portion of Ibérico ham ($26 per two ounces), but Fiola is a surprisingly great place to have a white-collar meal on a blue-collar budget. Hours are noon to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for brunch and 6 to 10 p.m. for dinner Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Brazilian Restaurant

Viva Brazil

Share Best Brazilian Restaurant
Share To

There’s a lot to like about this little piece of Brazil in Sunny Isles Beach: the good-looking crowd that streams in and out of this rustic steakhouse, the friendly waiters, and a comprehensive menu that spans the many flavors that make up the vibrant South American country’s cuisine. Run by Luciano Silva and his son Victor Faleiro, Viva Brazil serves the traditional rodizio feast but still offers a high-quality assortment of sharable prime steaks and chops, such as the prime New York steak with mushroom pan jus and wild sautéed mushrooms ($52), a slow-roasted rib of beef ($96), and the half rack of domestic lamb with fig demiglace ($46). The mouthwatering menu also includes traditional dishes of the Amazonian, African, and Portuguese varieties, like the camarão com abóbora — sautéed jumbo tiger shrimp over a silky kabocha squash ($38). Complete your meal with crêpes covered in sugarcane reduction, dulce de leche, and vanilla ice cream ($16) or a generous piece of moist coconut cake ($14). You’ll want to linger on the patio over a couple of strong, delicious caipirinhas ($14) made with cachaça or vodka in tropical flavors including passionfruit and strawberry before taking a stroll on the waterfront dock. Hours are noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday and noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant in Miami Beach

The Bazaar by José Andrés

Share Best Restaurant in Miami Beach
Share To

Celebrity, author, humanitarian, chef. These are just a few words that describe José Andrés. The brilliant chef has devoted his life to feeding people both at his cutting-edge restaurants and in the aftermath of disasters through his organization World Central Kitchen. His South Beach restaurant, the Bazaar by José Andrés, transports guests into a whimsical world filled with giant shell chandeliers and a bull wearing a pink wrestling mask. The rooms set the tone for the food, which can only be described as fanciful yet grounded in reality. One example is the frozen blue cheese sandwich ($14 for dinner). Basically a blue cheese ice-cream sandwich, it’s Andres’ reframing of a humble childhood treat into a masterpiece of sweet and savory tastes. The menu is filled with small wonders in which the chef makes the mundane magnificent: A taco is stuffed with precious Ibérico ham and Ossetra caviar ($50), a PB&J sandwich is made decadent with the addition of foie gras ($16), and a simple margarita is topped with salt “air” ($16) as if it were gently kissed by a mermaid. These twists are both playful and elegant. The Bazaar is a restaurant with which you can never grow bored — there’s always something new to discover, which is the mark of a truly special establishment. Hours are 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Byblos

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Coffee

Eternity Coffee Roasters

Share Best Coffee
Share To

Eternity Coffee Roasters has caffeinated the masses in downtown Miami since 2011. Its carefully sourced, seed-to-cup beans come from countries such as Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Colombia and are brewed to perfection via a V-60 brewer right before your eyes (starting at $3.25). The popular brew El Boton (made with a sun-dried natural bean from Antioquia, Colombia, $5.50) will leave you questioning the corporate sludge you’re used to drinking. And Eternity isn’t afraid to experiment. A recent concoction mixed espresso, orange bitters, and tonic water to create a spritzer-like experience ($5). The coffeehouse can also add CBD oil to your favorite beverages ($3 for a 25mg shot). At Eternity, coffee options are as high-quality as they are surprising. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant in Brickell

Obra Kitchen Table

Share Best Restaurant in Brickell
Share To

Celebrated Venezuelan chef Carlos García made his Miami debut with the opening of his first U.S. restaurant, Obra Kitchen Table. From 2013 to 2016, García’s Alto in Caracas held a spot on Latin America’s “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” list. Now in Miami, García offers upscale comfort food in Brickell’s Jade building right off SW 14th Street near the waterfront. The 3,000-square-foot restaurant boasts an open kitchen with a wrap-around counter, allowing diners to watch chefs in action and discuss the food while they eat. The Venezuelan-influenced menu centers on dishes cooked on a Josper grill and includes rigatoni and clams ($29), fried snapper with tostones ($35), sea urchin fried egg French fries ($22), and Wagyu flank steak with brown buttered onions ($28). Top off the meal with desserts such as arroz con leche ($12) and citrus pie ($13). Hours are noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11:30 p.m. Friday, and 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Ceviche

Itamae

Share Best Ceviche
Share To

Ceviche is often served as an appetizer throughout South Florida, but at Itamae inside St. Roch Market in the Design District, the lime-marinated seafood dish takes center stage. Named “Chiclayo ceviche” for the Peruvian hometown of chefs Fernando Chang and son and daughter Nando and Valerie, this dish features the catch of the day served in a bowl with base choices of sushi rice, brown rice, organic greens, or zucchini noodles. Guests can opt to add thinly sliced red onion, cilantro, Peruvian corn, diced sweet potato, and tangy leche de tigre served on the side. The dish goes for $17, but an extra $2 brings sliced avocado and capers. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Cvi.che 105

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Peruvian Restaurant

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

Share Best Peruvian Restaurant
Share To

Housed inside the Mandarin Oriental, Brickell Key’s La Mar boasts a patio offering one of Miami’s loveliest skyline views. It’s the Miami outpost of Peruvian celebrity chef Gastón Acurio, but you won’t see him here often. Instead, his youthful, energetic protégé, Diego Oka, runs the show. Oka creates Peruvian specialties that are almost too pretty to eat, and as far as feasts for the eyes go, La Chalanita ($28) is a great place to start. The meal offers two Nikkei causas (a traditional potato-salad-like dish) that can be served with salmon tartare or vegetarian-style with beet pâté, sunchoke tartare, carrots, and tomatoes. New dishes worth exploring are torrejas de choclo — Peruvian corn fritters topped with seafood, confit vegetables, and leche de tigre ($22) — and conch with garlic leche de tigre, purple chips, chalaca, olive oil, jalapeño, and radish ($18). Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for breakfast, noon to 3:30 p.m. for lunch, and 6 to 11 p.m. for dinner daily.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Colombian Restaurant

Sanpocho

Share Best Colombian Restaurant
Share To

This eye-popping technicolor Colombian spot is the place to be when La Selección is on TV or when you need to fill your pantry with hard-to-find Colombian snacks and ingredients. Otherwise, pop in early in the morning for a sweet coffee and a puffy pandebono ($1.50), and return later in the day for a heaping bandeja paisa ($12.95) with the crispest pork skin this side of the equator. Make Sanpocho your final stop after a long night out, when you can find a griddle set up on the sidewalk and cooks frying sausages, burgers, and eggs to ensure you stave off that hangover. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday,

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Chef

Carlos García

Share Best Chef
Share To

Did Carlos García intend to become a standard-bearer for his native Venezuela’s cuisine? Who knows. But the bespectacled chef’s Brickell restaurant, Obra Kitchen Table, is a standout in a neighborhood where big money and trends often trump ingredients and good cooking. While he and his team are plating dishes such as classic Venezuelan chicken soup ($14) and a clam salpicón with smoked avocado in a crisp arepa ($19), García is also lending a hand in the kitchen at Camillus House through his nonprofit, Recipes for Change. His award-winning restaurant Alto still operates in the heart of Caracas amid political strife and social upheaval. He also works with other chefs to make a dent in the South American country’s massive food shortages through the nonprofit Barriga Llena, Corazón Contento (Fully Belly, Happy Heart). Obra’s hours are noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11:30 p.m. Friday, and 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Geoff Lee (Byblos)

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Spanish Restaurant

Las Tapas de Rosa

Share Best Spanish Restaurant
Share To

Brickell is moving west, people! Renew your leases, sign a contract for a parking spot, and call your one lawyer friend in case your greedy landlord tries to push you out early. But when exactly will West Brickell crest I-95 and begin creeping into East Little Havana? That’s anyone’s guess. Whatever happens, Rosa Rodriguez and her daughters Sara and Gloria will be there to make it all OK with their heavy-handed pours of tempranillo in a comforting space on Calle Ocho. Once seated, you might be overwhelmed by the expansive menu. Don’t fret: Rosa is there to help guide you in the right direction. Just be sure to ask for extra bocadillos. You can’t go wrong with cured pork loin, Manchego cheese, and roasted pepper tucked into the sandwich they call Pijo ($9.95). Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Inexpensive Restaurant

Rakachaka Grill y Más

Share Best Inexpensive Restaurant
Share To

This bright, airy fritanga — tucked into the border where Little Havana meets downtown Miami — offers all of Nicaragua’s classic fried favorites alongside more traditional dishes in a clean, serve-yourself format. Rakachaka does so in a more welcoming atmosphere than many of its nearby competitors, giving people unfamiliar with the glorious world of fritangas the comfort to try everything they offer. In the morning, grab a fresh juice and try to decide between scrambled eggs and chorizo or a swollen nacatamal bursting with pork, potato, peppers, onions, mint, and olives. Think you’re done? No way! You’ll be back in a few hours for a complete meal ($7.99) with a daily selection that might include pork ribs, beef soup, stewed beef tongue, or a grilled hunk of pork and beef. All good, no guilt. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Readers’ choice: La Sandwicherie

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Bon Gout BBQ

Share Best Caribbean Restaurant
Share To

The Bon Gout BBQ crew arrives shortly after the crack of dawn to begin preparing brisket, ribs, chicken, and a bounty of Caribbean and soul-food sides including rice and peas ($3) and mac and cheese ($3). But the ruler of them all is the griot ($10). Fat-rippled knobs of pork shoulder are plunged into a deep fryer and emerge with a burnished crust and a juicy interior. If you prefer, the meat can be lovingly tucked into a tortilla and crowned with the spicy fermented cabbage known as pikliz. The Haitian condiment has taken the world by storm, and for good reason: Its tart, spicy flavor provides the perfect complement to Bon Gout’s unctuous pork bits. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Restaurant on the Upper Eastside

La Placita

Share Best Restaurant on the Upper Eastside
Share To

Jose Mendin has already made a name for himself through his work in beloved institutions such as Pubbelly Noodle Bar and Pubbelly Sushi. Now the Puerto Rican-born chef has created something more personal with La Placita. Along with his partners, Mendin has founded more than an eatery: It’s a multisensory trip to Puerto Rico. Nothing about this place is subtle: You’ll know you’ve arrived when you see the three-story Puerto Rican flag painted on the building by artist Hector Collazo Hernández. Inside, Goya bean cans serve as napkin holders, and a mural lists the restaurant’s offerings. Everything is thoughtful, from the music to the soundtrack of coquís — Puerto Rico’s famous singing frogs — chirping in the bathrooms. The menu reads like a trip to abuela‘s house: Plantain fritters known as alcapurrías ($12), the codfish pancake called bacalaito ($8), and a piquant escabeche de pulpo ($12) are all delicious, but the star of the show is the mofongo. Choose between classic plantain or trifongo (green plantain, yuca, and sweet plantain) for your base; then add shrimp, lobster, chicken, or ropa vieja as a protein (prices vary by base and topping). Any way you order it, it’s Mendin’s flavorful tribute to his homeland. Wash it all down with a cocktail menu created by Cocktail Cartel and you’ll be swaying to the beat of the salsa streaming from the speakers — and from your heart. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Cuban Restaurant

Café La Trova

Share Best Cuban Restaurant
Share To

It’s always a party inside Café La Trova. On a recent evening at the Calle Ocho restaurant, which combines chef Michelle Bernstein’s take on traditional Cuban fare with the cocktails of world-renowned mixologist Julio Cabrera, a live band performed a careful dance with trumpets and guitars behind the bar while skilled bartenders crafted mojitos and daiquiris. At the same time, Bernstein’s dishes, executed by Cuban chef Raul Salgado, formerly of Havana’s iconic El Floridita, were whisked from table to table, from paella croquetas served with a shot of seafood caldo and saffron aioli ($11), to plates of lechón con chicharrones, where braised mojo-marinated pork shoulder is served on a bed of steamed yuca with tangerine mojo ($19). It’s the kind of place where one comes for dinner but stays for the evening, swaying to the sounds of la trova, a renowned genre of Cuban music, while sipping elegant cocktails. Hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Readers’ choice: Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop

Best Of Miami New Times® 2019
Eat & Drink

Best Lechón

La Esquina del Lechón

Share Best Lechón
Share To

At La Esquina del Lechón, piping-hot rolls come served in baskets strewn with butter packets and fried pork chunks just to get things going. A life-size, wood-carved pig greets diners, who can opt to sit at the bar or in the main dining area, filled with millennials, abuelitos, and construction workers eating shoulder-to-shoulder throughout the week. The menu is huge, but go for the classic “el famoso lechón en nuestra caja china” ($24): a pile of pork that’s slowly roasted for seven hours. Come with extra mouths or extreme hunger, because this dish can easily serve two. A hearty portion of moist meat peeks out from beneath a crunchy layer of pork skin, and the sautéed onions are buttery and sweet. The restaurant bottles and sells its own barbecue sauce in two flavors —Smoky & Sweet and Guava — but the tender meat does just fine on its own. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Browse By Section