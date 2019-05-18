Best Outdoor Dining
North of Wynwood and the Design District, a massive, two-story world-cuisine-inspired restaurant and rooftop lounge filled with lush greenery serves poblano pesto gnocchi ($19) and salmon a la plancha ($26). Created by Roberto and Fiorella Blanco — the husband-and-wife duo behind downtown Miami’s Fratelli Milano — the restaurant, whose name means “view” in Spanish and Italian, reflects the owners’ goal to introduce Miami to a new kind of world menu. In addition to offering large indoor and outdoor dining areas, Vista boasts the neighborhood’s first rooftop bar. Offering a rotating lineup of live music, it’s a convenient stop for a predinner snack or a nightcap. Downstairs, Vista serves an all-day menu of items such as a sweet grilled pear salad with stracciatella and toasted pine nuts ($12); an eight-ounce burger made with a blend of sirloin, brisket, and rib-eye that’s garnished with portobello mushrooms, mozzarella, and sun-dried tomato spread ($18); and a daily rotating risotto ($18 to $26), as well as Sunday brunch. Summer hours are noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. The rooftop bar is open from 5:30 p.m. till closing Thursday through Saturday.
