Best Fried Chicken
Joe’s Stone Crab is arguably Miami Beach’s most famous restaurant. A sprawling seafood palace, the restaurant attracts heads of state, celebrities, and your Uncle Bob — all who come for the restaurant’s stone crabs. Sure, those crustaceans are tasty, but do you know what’s even better? A heaping plate of Joe’s crisp, golden fried chicken. Each piece is sheer perfection — crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Peel off a piece of breading to catch the aroma. See the gentle puff of steam wafting from that tender breast. Bite into that plump thigh. It’s food porn for the well-heeled. The best part? A half chicken costs just $6.95. That’s not a typo. Joe’s fried chicken actually costs less than an order of fries ($8.95) at the restaurant. The only thing cheaper than a plate of fragrant, warm, soulful fried chicken is a Diet Coke. So go ahead and let everyone have their crabs. You’re in on Joe’s real secret. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (October through June), 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Joe’s closes yearly from mid-July through early October. (Exact dates vary and are announced a few days in advance.)
