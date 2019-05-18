Best Food Hall
In the past year, more than a dozen food halls have opened across South Florida, but only one has a lineup as stellar as the Citadel’s. The mixed-use complex, which also offers shopping, entertainment, and office space, includes concepts from a handful of Miami’s most popular chefs and restaurants, including Steve Santana’s Taquiza, Richard Hales’ Sakaya Kitchen, and Antonio Bachour’s Bachour. The owners of Stanzione 87 are behind a wood-fired Neapolitan pizza spot — Ash! Pizza Parlor — while the Wynwood restaurant Palmar serves its take on Chinese cuisine. That means you can get the best of Miami’s local food without hopping from neighborhood to neighborhood. Plus, the Citadel also boasts a 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar and lounge that’s open Wednesday through Saturday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Readers’ choice: 1-800-Lucky