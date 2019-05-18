Best Chicken Wings
800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen
The Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem have traded basketball for pizza and beer at their new restaurant, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen. Created through a partnership between Woodfired Kitchen founder/chef Anthony Carron and the two NBA champions, the restaurant specializes in food cooked over an open flame, from wood-oven pizza to rotisserie chicken, cheeseburgers, ribs, and fresh fish. As the first Florida outpost of the Woodfired chain, the Aventura restaurant deviates slightly from other locations, which dot the nation and the world, including Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Dubai. Here, Wade and Haslem have added unique touches to the menu. Among them are Haslem’s baked-not-fried UD’s Woodfired wings, made with a base of semispicy Calabrian chilies and served with creamy Gorgonzola dip ($14, or $7 during happy hour). Pair a plate with a local brew, such as Funky Buddha’s Floridian or Veza Sur’s Mango Blonde Ale. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.