Best Barbecue
Smokey Trails chef/owner Greg Moody is a one-man machine who doesn’t have time to coddle customers. He’s tending to his brisket ($16 per pound), that most fickle and unforgiving piece of meat that, when seasoned, smoked, and properly rested, is smoke-ringed sustenance for the gods. Though most of Miami’s barbecue options are a hybrid of grilling and smoking that seems to have originated in Georgia, Moody grew up learning to cook in Mississippi and follows the low-and-slow method that’s ubiquitous throughout the South. Today, Moody maintains his unwavering commitment to excellence that makes the hulking offset smoker attached to his pickup truck Miami’s Holy Grail of smoked meat. If he wants to talk, Moody will talk; otherwise, just enjoy and let the man do his work. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Readers’ choice: Shorty’s Bar-B-Q