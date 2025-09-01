Best New Chain Store
For years, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia locals have maintained a bitter rivalry. No, it has nothing to do with sports — it’s about gas stations. In west Pennsylvania, a chain called Sheetz boasts a loyal cult following. But Wawa, the rival to the east, has lately gained the upper hand, in part by expanding its territory far beyond the Philly suburbs. In July 2017, South Florida became Wawa territory when store #5193 opened in Davie. Most South Florida natives were surprised and a little amused at the fervor with which Philly-born transplants welcomed the gas station to the hood. But they soon discovered that Wawa isn’t really a gas station — it’s a mecca of convenience. Where else can you pick up a made-to-order hot sub, a fresh salad, a caramel macchiato, and a breakfast burrito while gassing up your car? It’s basically a restaurant that happens to have fuel pumps in the parking lot. Now even famously blasé South Floridians are becoming die-hard Wawa warriors.