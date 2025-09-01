Best Mechanic
People will travel great distances for good customer service. For proof, look no further than All Import Tech, whose Yelp page is full of reviews from people who’ve driven from as far as Delray Beach to get their auto problems fixed. The owner, Julio, is a consummate professional who’s willing to get down and dirty to keep patrons happy. Rather than try to upcharge you on unnecessary repairs, he’ll explain what’s wrong with your car and offer a reasonable price. Then, while you wait in the comfortable lobby, the team will go to work and make sure your automobile is in perfect working order. Driving is a part of life in Miami, and All Import Tech makes sure it’s not more of a hassle than it needs to be.