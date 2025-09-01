Best Jewelry Store
After decades in the business, local artists Gabriela Provenzano and Luis Chavarria opened Bachi Jewels on Washington Avenue late last year as the sister store to their 16th Street shop, Artconnection. Both stores sell midrange fashion jewelry with Swarovski crystals and semiprecious stones, but Bachi is where you’ll find a full-range jewelry-repair shop. Chavarria does most of the work himself, offering the extra customer-service touch of texting you a photo of your piece when it’s ready to pick up. With fair pricing, quick turnaround, and a convenient location in South Beach, it’s an obvious choice for everything from a night-out necklace to a battery replacement for your favorite watch.