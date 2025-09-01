Best Of Miami New Times® 2018 Winners

Best Jewelry Store

Bachi Jewels

After decades in the business, local artists Gabriela Provenzano and Luis Chavarria opened Bachi Jewels on Washington Avenue late last year as the sister store to their 16th Street shop, Artconnection. Both stores sell midrange fashion jewelry with Swarovski crystals and semiprecious stones, but Bachi is where you’ll find a full-range jewelry-repair shop. Chavarria does most of the work himself, offering the extra customer-service touch of texting you a photo of your piece when it’s ready to pick up. With fair pricing, quick turnaround, and a convenient location in South Beach, it’s an obvious choice for everything from a night-out necklace to a battery replacement for your favorite watch.

Best Liquor Store

Vintage Liquor & Wine Bar

Sometimes great things come in small packages. Not every liquor store needs to look like an airplane hangar or have attractive models at the end of each aisle asking if you want to try the newest Bud Light Rita flavor. Sometimes you just want a locally owned corner store that treats you as if you matter. That’s what Vintage Liquor & Wine Bar is all about. The place offers a great selection, friendly customer service, convenient locations, and, most important, zero hassle. You get in and out, with no frills or long lines. You don’t need a membership card or special coupon to get a deal here either. The prices are always on point. At the end of the day, we’re all looking for the same thing out of a liquor-store experience: new and exciting choices at decent prices. Vintage Liquor & Wine Bar is a diamond in the rough and an excellent alternative to the chain liquor stores that don’t concentrate on customers.

Best Hair Salon

Detlev

Living in Miami can be hazardous to your hair. Summer storms, chlorinated pools, and the oppressive midday sun can make even the perfectly coiffed among us turn into frizzy, fried messes. Leave the job to the professionals at Detlev, an Aveda Lifestyle salon across from CocoWalk. Stylists are good at listening to what you actually want and knowledgeable about products without being pushy. And unlike many salons, Detlev is happy to take walk-ins. If you’re offered a cup of joe, be sure to accept — the salon brews local Panther Coffee and offers generous refills while you’re waiting for your color to set.

Best Facial

Skin by Caleb

Extractions are one of the gnarliest but most necessary parts of a facial. On his social media accounts, aesthetician Caleb McGrew doesn’t shy away from showing such behind-the-scenes parts of his skin-transforming services. And this is one reason he has such a cult following. After he clears the gunk from your pores, McGrew will give a stimulating facial massage and apply a goopy face mask from your forehead to chin. The standard facial starts at $95, or you can upgrade to a special algae mask made with 24-karat gold for $125. Find McGrew inside Junior & Hatter in Wynwood, where he takes appointments Tuesday through Friday. And be sure to follow him on Instagram (@skin_bycalebmcgrew) for weekly specials.

Best Threading Salon

Yodi Threading Spa

Threading, for the uninitiated, looks a bit like medieval torture. You lean back in a salon chair while someone rips out your stray eyebrow hairs using a long piece of thread and, sometimes, their teeth. But once you get used to the pain, the benefits are obvious: It’s precise, chemical-free, and safer than pouring hot wax on your face. At Yodi Threading Spa, walk-ins are welcome, and sessions typically last less than ten minutes. And the prices are budget-friendly too: Brows cost $10, upper lip is $7, and if you’re ready to get every last unwanted hair off your face, you can do that for just 30 bucks.

Best Manicure

Ely's Nails & Beyond

There are a few things a good manicurist should have: a steady hand, a sympathetic ear, and an eye for color. Elianne “Ely” Donates Mesa has them all. She is a triple threat. At her space inside the Phenix Salon Suites, Ely is known for her fastidious technique and knack for nail art. Regular manicures cost only $15, or you can upgrade to gel polish for $25. Perk up with a cup of coffee or wind down with a glass of wine — the choice is yours. You’ll never do an at-home manicure again.

Best Massage

The Betsy Hotel Wellness Garden & Spa

Living in Miami — the traffic, the heat, the yelling — can be a bit much. We all need to take time to relax every now and then. And there’s no better way to de-stress from your day than with the Moonlight Sonata, a nighttime massage available between 8 and 11 p.m. at the Betsy Hotel Wellness Garden & Spa in South Beach. You’ll be transported into a meditative state as you step onto the Zen-inspired spa deck decorated with bamboo, wood, and stone. And you can rest assured that all the products the therapist slathers on your body are natural and paraben-free. So throw away your cares, hop onto the massage table, and look up at the stars from your private cabana on the Betsy’s rooftop while a therapist smoothes out all of those aching muscles. The Moonlight Sonata costs $230 for 60 minutes. The spa is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, based on availability.

Best Spa

Tierra Santa Healing House

Every spa offers massages and facials, but only at the Faena can you book a spa treatment developed by a shaman. That’s right — Tierra Santa’s menu of “body rituals” takes inspiration from mystical healers, as well as experts in the field including a holistic medical scholar, a licensed digestive health specialist, and an internist and cardiologist. It’s all led by spa director Agustina Caminos, who’s a Pranic Healing instructor and professor of yoga. Treatments such as the Masaje con Flor Blanca and Hammam Rose Ritual are as good for you as they feel. Like the rest of the resort, the spa’s decor is both colorful and eclectic, a refreshing departure from the flowing curtains and bamboo floors that are standard issue at most spas. Oh, and Tierra Santa is 22,000 square feet. Sometimes you’ve gotta go big to find your Zen.

Best Plastic Surgeon

Ary Krau

Plastic surgery practices aren’t burger joints or auto shops. They are places that will change your life forever, for better or worse. It’s important that your choice of plastic surgeon be right on the first try, so firsthand reviews are essential to making an informed decision. Dr. Ary Krau has the good word of the people behind his work. A former University of Miami instructor who was featured on the Bravo reality series Miami Slice, he has a long list of clients who rave about his attention to detail and compassion. Patients routinely fly in from other states to have work done with Krau. This is the sort of thing that calms one’s anxiety about the whole surgical process. Whether you’re in desperate need of surgery or have always wanted something fixed, nobody in Miami provides services better than Dr. Krau. Ask the people — they’ll tell you.

Best Tattoo Shop

Iris Tattoo

You know, many tattoo parlors are pitch-dark, have inexplicably low ceilings, and always seem to be a boys’ club where Slayer records play at volumes that can wake the dead. That’s not Iris Tattoo, which is sure as hell a good thing. Iris sits inside a condo complex on North Miami Avenue in Wynwood — but the room is multiple floors up from the ground, and the floor-to-ceiling windows offer a panoramic view of the city while you sit for six hours getting that back piece inked up. There’s even a balcony where you can take a quick breather. Iris’ website says its parlor was designed this way on purpose: The teals, pinks, and yellows make the place look clean, fresh, and welcoming, and the owners told New Times last year that they opened their original shop in Buenos Aires after getting treated rudely at a local parlor. So this isn’t the place to ask for gang tats, but that’s a good thing. Iris happens to employ some of the best artists in town — Karry, in particular, specializes in delicate, linework-heavy pieces, from intricate Buddhist mandalas to mystical animals to Hayao Miyazaki characters.

Best Body-Piercing Shop

Empire Ink

Attention to detail, competence, and patience: Those are the attributes you should look for in a body-piercing artist. Empire Ink checks every box. The well-known and reliable artists, clean environment, and stellar reputation make this shop tops. In fact, we’re confident in saying you’d be hard-pressed to do better. In terms of sheer variety, Empire Ink has you covered. Numerous artists can show you an astounding number of examples of past work. There are certainly many choices when it comes to body piercing, but Empire Ink is the only place you will ever want to visit. The shop also has locations in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton.

Best Adult Video Store

Cloverleaf Adult Video Store

Not everything has to happen on Amazon. Sometimes you actually want to, you know, see and touch a product before you buy it. Remember that? Remember shopping at, like, places? So weird. Sure, visiting Cloverleaf Adult Video Store isn’t exactly running to Walmart for toothpaste and baking soda, but it’s still a store! In 2018, sex should be something people openly talk about. Sex, in a way, is a craft, and Cloverleaf provides tools for the trade. What sets this place apart are the fun displays that offer just about everything one could imagine when it comes to fun between the sheets (and beyond). Do you like chocolate, vanilla, or grape so much you need condoms in that flavor? Well, you’re in luck! Is a vibrator that looks like a bunny something you might like? Cloverleaf to the rescue! The store also carries a wide variety of adult videos, so there’s something for everyone. If they don’t have it, they’ll find it. If they can’t find it, they’ll let you know where to find it. The staff is very helpful, and you won’t feel odd asking them just about anything. It’s all fun and games at Cloverleaf, which is how it should be. Open 24 hours.

Best Flea Market

Swap Shop

You have not seen a flea market until you’ve visited the Swap Shop in Fort Lauderdale. This place is nothing short of a spectacle, with nearly 2,000 vendors selling anything and everything on God’s green earth. The Swap Shop is open seven days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.), but the heart of the action happens on weekends. Things to check out: the expansive produce area, the indoor food court, and even a drive-in movie when the entire space is transformed into a 14-screen outdoor theater at night. The Swap Shop has been going strong since the ’60s — it remains a South Florida icon and must-see.

Best Pawnshop

Cash Now Jewelry & Pawn

Chances are, if you’re visiting a pawnshop, the best-case scenario is you want your spring cleaning to be profitable. The worst case: You’re desperately in need of cash and are willing to part with your left foot until you get in better financial shape. It’s easy for pawnbrokers to take advantage of their customers, but Sergio of Cash Now Jewelry & Pawn doesn’t do that. Instead, he and his team will walk you through the process of pawning and give you an excellent price for your valuables. Then they’ll lock your stuff away in a bank vault until you’re ready and able to collect. The shop also buys and sells jewelry and other items, so if you’re looking for a gently used diving watch or a pre-owned chain, stop by.

Best Laundromat

Coral Way Lavandería

Don’t you hate laundry day? First, you have to lug your dirty, smelly unmentionables all the way to the laundromat because your overpriced condo doesn’t have a washer and dryer. Then you must wait around for hours until the clothes are done, just in case someone tries to nick your knickers. All this is made more difficult if you have kids tagging along. Luckily, Coral Way Lavandería feels your pain, which is why it’s stocked with amenities. Arcade machines and multiple TV sets help you pass the time, while free Wi-Fi and complimentary computers are provided. Vending machines offer snacks. Plus, the shop is clean, and the machines are kept in working order. Thanks to Coral Way Lavandería, laundry doesn’t have to be a total chore.

Best Cigar Shop

Casa de Montecristo by Prime Cigar & Whiskey Bar

Miami is home to a heaping handful of cigar shops boasting the latest sticks from the most respected brands. But few spots offer the buyers’ choice of delicious beverage pairing with their cigar selection. On that front, Prime Cigar has the competition beat. Along with stocking dozens of brands in its enormous, walk-in humidor, Prime offers a full bar specializing in whiskey — more than 50 kinds, originating from Kentucky to Canada to Japan. It also has a decent wine list and more than a dozen craft brews. But can you even taste your drink in a smoky cigar bar, you ask? Not a problem, thanks to the bar’s air-control system, which ensures patrons never sit in a cloud of their own making.

Best Vape Store

Vapor Life

Believe it or not, vaping was not invented to annoy people by blowing candy-flavored smoke in their faces. Before it was a semi-ironic fad, e-cigarettes were meant to help people kick their smoking habit. It’s only now that a vast community has sprung up around vaping, with millions of people and dozens of companies dedicated to modifying vaporizers and producing new flavors of e-liquid to plug in and smoke. It’s extremely confusing, which is why the fine folks at Vapor Life are here to help. They carry products for every level of vaping enthusiast, whether you’re a chronic cigarette smoker looking for a starter kit to help break the habit or an aficionado wanting to take it to the next level.

Best Mechanic

All Import Tech

People will travel great distances for good customer service. For proof, look no further than All Import Tech, whose Yelp page is full of reviews from people who’ve driven from as far as Delray Beach to get their auto problems fixed. The owner, Julio, is a consummate professional who’s willing to get down and dirty to keep patrons happy. Rather than try to upcharge you on unnecessary repairs, he’ll explain what’s wrong with your car and offer a reasonable price. Then, while you wait in the comfortable lobby, the team will go to work and make sure your automobile is in perfect working order. Driving is a part of life in Miami, and All Import Tech makes sure it’s not more of a hassle than it needs to be.

Best Car Wash

Busy Bee Car Wash

Sometimes you just want your car washed without it being an ordeal. At Busy Bee’s three Miami-Dade locations, economy car washes start at $6, and you can zip in and out without getting out of your vehicle. Monday through Thursday, Busy Bee offers happy-hour discounts from 6 to 8 p.m., and if you’re the type of person who prefers regular washes, you can stop by every day for a monthly fee of $19.99. Employees are always around to assist with complimentary vacuum stations, air for your tires, and a free wash on your birthday. The place is friendly on the wallet too.

Best Thrift Store

Dragonfly Thrift Boutique

Dragonfly is everything you want in a thrift shop — a clean space, a wide selection, and friendly service. At this recently opened store in Little Havana, you’ll find everything from Prada heels to vintage glassware to gently worn staples from familiar brands such as Tory Burch and Madewell. But on top of that, you’ll also be supporting a great local cause. Every cent of the proceeds from sales at Dragonfly goes to supporting the work of LEAP, a local nonprofit that works with women as they transition back into society from jail or prison. More important, the thrift store gives those women a place to earn an income and gain on-the-job skills. So go pick up some retro scarves or a pair of upholstered chairs — in this case, it really is retail therapy.

Best Pet Supply Store

Natural K9 Supplies

Natural K9 Supplies is basically Whole Foods Market for your dog. But where you can usually get away with eating generic frosted flakes instead of the organic kind that costs twice the price, you really ought to shell out to make sure your pets are getting quality ingredients in their meals and treats. Pet food, after all, can be filled with all sorts of dangerous garbage. Not so at Natural K9: If your dog has stomach problems, you bet the staff will be able to help find a food that agrees with your furry pal’s stomach. You can guarantee that bones and chew toys don’t come from some radioactive factory in a former Soviet republic. (Natural K9 also takes online orders if you can’t get to the store.) And if your dog has the sort of halitosis that can melt tempered steel, the store offers non-anesthetic dental cleaning, which means you can protect your pup’s teeth without putting him or her under. Said cleaning trip doubles as an adorable photo shoot of your dog at the dentist.

Best Dog Groomer

Pepe Le Pooche Resort & Spa

“New haircut who dis?” That’s the text many Kendall dog owners are receiving from their pups these days. Don’t be alarmed — they’re just living the #pamperedlife. A trip to this friendly neighborhood shop will not only leave your dog feeling sassy AF but also make them squeaky clean after a salon and spa treatment (the Bubbles package starts at $30, and the Royal starts at $50). We all know Fido deserves the Royal package, which includes aromatherapy shampoo, moisturizing conditioner, an ear cleaning and pluck, a nail trim and buff for those daggers, anal gland expression, blow dry and fluff, perfume or cologne, and a styled haircut. Don’t worry — everyone is family here, no matter how gnarly. Pepe Le Pooche Resort & Spa also offers cage-free boarding and daycare, pet supplies, and non-anesthetic dental cleaning that’ll leave their mouths smelling better than their butts. Hear that? It’s the sound of your pup talking like a high-pitched baby after its Paris Hilton-like treatment. All Fluffy needs is the diamond-encrusted collar — ahem, necklace. Treat your dog to the good life Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Kennel

Waggle Bros Pet Resort & Spa

You’ve just planned that fantastic tiger safari in India or that Alaskan cruise when, suddenly, you look over and see your poodle Muffles staring up at you with her big brown eyes. Doesn’t she deserve a vacation too? At Waggle Bros, Muffles can splash in the pool, sunbathe, scamper outside, and maybe even meet the beagle of her dreams. The resort, which has been open for more than a decade, offers doggie daycare and overnight stays at its resort, starting at $26 a day. Onsite grooming will make sure your pooch is pampered, and there’s even a gift shop (in case guilt kicks in). Fluffy gets the royal treatment at the Kattery — a kitty-designated spot where your feline can indulge her inner lioness. Who knows? Muffles might have a better time on her vacation than you had at that Airbnb in Barcelona. Waggle Bros is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Best Veterinarian

Fetch My Vet

Loving your pet means regular visits to the vet for shots, blood work, and a good examination after Rusty decides to eat a lizard (yuck). Your pet, however, doesn’t quite see eye-to-eye with you on this one. Though Sparky usually greets you with a wagging tail and yips of joy whenever the leash comes out, somehow his little doggy brain knows when it’s time for the vet. Uncontrollable shaking, shedding, and crying fill the car ride as your pet lets you know of your betrayal. But there’s an easier way. Just call Fetch My Vet. A team of trained animal doctors will show up at your door with everything they need to thoroughly examine your pet. From toting a scale to weigh your tabby to the required shots and rabies tag, they work efficiently and carefully. Best of all: Fido gets to stay at home, so the visit is done before he even knows what happened. Fetch My Vet also has an online prescription service. The docs can order any meds your pet might need, such as heartworm or flea medication, and have it delivered to your door. Give your pup a treat and break out that Chardonnay to congratulate yourself on a stress-free job well done.

Best Realtor

Wes Pearce

Buying or selling real estate in Miami is challenging. The market fluctuates, and prices are insane. Just when you think you’ve found a place to live, a Russian oligarch or South American billionaire decides to purchase your apartment — and the entire condo building — as a gift for his or her parakeet. Don’t get frustrated; just call Wes Pearce at 305-790-3331. With model good looks, Pearce could be in the cast of one of those Bravo shows. But he prefers to spend his time helping clients find the perfect home. He’ll happily show you houses and even makes videos of the neighborhoods that are hidden values. And Pearce will walk you through the tedious process of getting a mortgage, inspection, and appraisal — right up until the time he drops the keys into your hand.

Best Architect

Steven Fett Architecture

Steven Fett is an architect, urban designer, and educator in Miami. Skillful, generous, and prompt, he has an office in downtown Miami that specializes in designing small to midsize residential, commercial, and civic architecture. He holds master’s degrees in architecture and urban design from the University of Miami, where he also works as a lecturer and is loved by students for his friendly demeanor and sense of humor. He has built projects in Florida and other tropical locations such as Haiti. Recent designs include Lauderdale-by-the-Sea public plazas, Fashion Row in Hallandale Beach, Brickell Stage, Jungle House in Miami, and a Kellogg Foundation-sponsored sustainable village and learning community in Haiti.

Best Psychic

Walter Mercado

There are all kinds of psychics in this city and a multiplicity of futures they’re willing to sell you. But at the end of the day, there is only one true mago del futuro y del mundo místico: Walter Mercado. To call him a psychic is to call Picasso a painter — it’s accurate, but it’s also a grave understatement of his majestic talents. Mercado, who is also known as Shanti Ananda, which is Sanskrit for “peace happiness,” has been one of the most famous and fabulous practitioners of the mystic arts for more than 50 years. The 86-year-old Puerto Rican wizard, who doesn’t look a day over 60, is still as vibrant as ever. He remains a regular contributor to El Nuevo Herald through his daily horoscopes as well as his annual prediction videos, resplendent with rolling r‘s, feathery blond hair, and, most important, the timeless advice of Latin America’s greatest astrologer. Sure, you could go to a dim parlor lit by neon and candles to have your future divined, but wouldn’t you rather listen to the man who has been described by BuzzFeed as the Beyoncé of TV astrology and who does everything “con mucho, mucho amor“?

Best Dentist

Dr. Gabriel Vidal

Going to the dentist is, for many people, one of the most frightening experiences. There are needles, drills, disturbing noises, and cauterizing equipment. Even getting a simple x-ray is uncomfortable. If only your dentist had one of those mind-erasing pens that the Men in Black use. Dental sedation is the next best thing. Dr. Gabriel Vidal at Miami Dental Sedation Spa believes in sedation. A self-proclaimed chicken in the dentist’s chair, he’s up for doing anything he can to make you feel at ease. Recline and relax while dental technicians give you a cozy blanket and play soft music as you gently drift to sleep. When you wake up, take a look at your new mug in the mirror. How did your gnarly, crooked teeth turn into a smile that would put a starlet to shame? You probably don’t want to know. As Aaron Burr says in Hamilton: Talk less, smile more.

Best Antique Shop

Stone Age Antiques

If you’re in the mood for a treasure hunt, make your way to Stone Age Antiques, where you can spend the day sifting through stacks upon stacks of antiques. You’ll scavenge through collectibles, Americana, taxidermy, telephones, light fixtures, typewriters, and, of course, the store’s specialty: nautical items such as anchors, chains, vintage diving helmets, cannons, buoys, and more. Dress comfortably and bring plenty of snacks, because you’re sure to get lost in the thrill of the search. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Best Arts and Crafts Store

Artist & Craftsman Supply Miami

Big-box craft stores can be an absolute nightmare in terms of tracking down help or finding the little thingamabobs you need. Fortunately, Miami has a more approachable and enjoyable shop. Artist & Craftsman Supply offers a fun experience for everyone, even the significant other you typically have to drag along shopping. It’s a full-line arts store, with products for preschoolers and high-end professionals alike. The shop gets new nuggets every week and lives by the motto “If we don’t have it, you don’t need it.” They even have toys, like metal robots, magic-trick boxes, hand puppets, and old-school wooden toys. So if you haven’t explored your artsy side lately, this is the place to do it.

Best Florist

The Blonde Tulip

Perhaps due to its somewhat hidden ground-floor location at Mayfair in Coconut Grove, the Blonde Tulip isn’t well known. However, Pearl Meyer — the blonde in the place’s name — has set up a beautifully laid-out shop full of fragrant flowers that look fresher than anything from Edible Arrangements. Walk-ins are welcome, and Meyer and her staff can make any kind of floral arrangement depending upon your budget and taste. However, a word of advice: Give staff members a price range and let them work their magic. The shop also creates stunning floral designs for weddings and corporate events. Flowers not your thing? The onsite Blonde Bistro offers a full coffee bar, sandwiches, and salads.

Best Auto Dealership

Brickell Buick & GMC

Buying a car can be fun, exciting, and memorable, but it’s usually a pain in the ass. By answering your questions honestly, Brickell Buick & GMC makes a point of taking some of the sting out of the process that can eat up an entire Saturday. What are the extras? What’s a dealership fee? How much will this truly cost me? Selection isn’t an issue here, that’s for sure: Find thousands of cars to choose from, and if they don’t have the one you want, they’ll get it in a jiffy. Firsthand reviews are important when it comes to buying a car, and Brickell Buick & GMC has done a great job of establishing a solid reputation in a hated industry. If you’re in the market to buy a new car and want answers without all the usual hassle, this place is your best bet.

Best Bike Shop

No Boundaries

Sure, No Boundaries offers everything you want in a bike store the minute you enter. You’ll marvel at the roughly gazillion bikes of all shapes and sizes hanging from the ceiling or parked on the floor, waiting for you to take a test run. You’d be hard-pressed to leave without finding a bike that fits your riding style. But where No Boundaries really shines is in the tiny biking community it’s building in Coral Gables: The business organizes riding meetups to encourage you to actually use that dang bike on which you just spent $50 or $250 or $1,500. If you have the cash — and, hey, this is the Gables after all — you can even shell out for one of No Boundaries’ bike tours through Italy.

Best Skate Shop

Andrew

Remember Hurricane Andrew? The secretive collective behind the downtown skate shop Andrew sure does. The store’s name honors a poignant time in Miami history, while its owners provide a space for the city’s young skaters and creatives to come together. After opening in April 2017, Andrew quickly became the downtown clubhouse the collective had hoped for by selling decks, clothing, and accessories from brands such as Dime, Fucking Awesome, Quasi, Quartersnacks, Alltimers, Hook-Ups, and 917. It’s also one of the few stores in Florida to carry Nike SB Quickstrikes. You’ll also find local brands like Yambros and Good Thinking, but the highlight is Andrew’s own brand, which riffs on classic Miami iconography such as Materva and Jupiña. If you live outside the 305, you’ll be happy to know Andrew offers some of its inventory online. May we suggest the “fancy” ashtray or Andrew-branded grinder?

Best Bridal Shop

Chic Parisien

For the fashionable bride, the most important part of the wedding is the dress. At the family-owned Chic Parisien, a full-service bridal shop in Coral Gables, each bride comes under the care of Catherine Fox Milian, the current owner and daughter of the founders, who opened the boutique in 1969. With a half-century of bridal-industry knowledge, Chic Parisien carries luxury brands such as Monique Lhuillier, Ines di Santo, Lazaro, Hayley Paige, and others. In addition, the shop carries bridal accessories, evening wear for events such as debutante balls, and some tuxedos. For this high-end selection and service, you’ll end up spending $3,500 to $20,000 on a gown. But don’t fret at the price tag. If you’re on a budget, stop next door at the Find Bridal, Milian’s outlet bridal shop that sells discount designer dresses. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, and by appointment.

Best Baby Store

Nini & Loli

Sick of the soul-sucking experience of pushing a shopping cart around a big-box baby store? If you need a more intimate and calming experience, visit Nini & Loli, which is owned by Miami natives and has operated locally since 2006. Find three locations in South Florida: near Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, at Aventura Mall, and at the Promenade Shops in Aventura. They carry a beautifully curated selection of baby basics and extras, such as strollers, car seats, bathing supplies, apparel, toys, cribs, and whatever else you need for the little bundle of joy in your life.

Best Vintage Clothing Store

The Fashionista Consignment Boutique

Thrifting is fun if you have the time and a high tolerance for weird smells. But sometimes you just wanna go where the goods are. Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, Fashionista is the place to score significant markdowns on brands you covet, including Alexis, J Brand, and Jimmy Choo. The prices reflect the high quality. No, you won’t find the perfect pair of $3 vintage Levi’s, but you also won’t find used toasters or broken lampshades. This is where you come when you’re looking for a Chanel bag at half price or a vintage Missoni wrap dress for several hundred dollars off. And if you already happen to have a closet full of designer goods, you’re in luck. Fashionista buys merchandise from stylish locals so you can make room for even more finds.

Best Clothing Boutique

Market

Whether you’re down in South Miami, over in Miami Beach, or out in Coconut Grove, you can — and should — take a peek inside Market, a clothing store that prides itself on basics. Find a delicate everyday necklace in rose gold ($24 to $36), a striped two-piece set for Sunday brunch ($70 to $80 for the set or $50 per piece), and the softest gray sweatpants of your life ($48 to $66). Market is all about that effortlessly hot Miami style, and because almost everything costs less than $100, you don’t have to feel guilty about picking up a few things to get the look.

Best Men’s Clothing Store

OFY

An acronym for “Oh Fuck Yeah,” OFY bills itself as a “men’s lifestyle store.” But just know the shop’s best asset is a good selection of clothing that falls somewhere between trendy and classic. That means you’ll look stylish without appearing to try too hard. You’ll find both established and emerging brands, such as Todd Snyder, Cotton Citizen, J Brand, and Double Rainbouu. Brands change each season, but that should only encourage repeat visits to check out the new items that owner Ofir Farahan has sourced. The shop conveniently has two locations, in Mary Brickell Village and just off the NW Second Avenue strip in Wynwood. And although Brickell’s preppy style doesn’t seem like it should mix with Wynwood’s hipster aesthetic, OFY manages to pull it off.

Best Costume Shop

ABC Costume Shop

There’s a reason film producers and cruise entertainers depend on ABC Costume Shop in Wynwood for their wardrobe needs: This isn’t your basic costume-in-a-bag store, but an emporium of Heidi Klum-worthy costumes for Halloween and beyond. With 30,000 costumes to choose from, you have plenty of options, whether you want to spend the day as a mermaid, a matador, or a mob boss. ABC rents a variety of theatrical-quality costumes for three days, or select from a smaller selection available for purchase. Because the costumes aren’t mass-produced, expect to spend anywhere from $100 to $200 for a rental. But can you really put a price on having a high-quality costume no one else is wearing?

Best Barbershop

Churchill's Barbershop

This is no gimmicky hipster place, y’all. When it comes to a damn good barbershop, Churchill’s Barbershop is a South Florida institution. Located in downtown Miami, this lovable joint has been offering cuts (starting at $28), shaves ($30), mustache trims ($5), manicures ($15), pedicures ($30), shoe shines ($5), facials (starting at $50), waxing (starting at $10), and other services since 2003. The shop also sells more than 5,000 products to keep you looking sharp. Part of its charm is that its owner, Jose, spends a good chunk of his time mixing and mingling with regulars. So after you leave Churchill’s, you basically have no excuse to look like a bum.

Best Doctor

Dr. Xana Miguélez

Being a mom is incredibly stressful. Choosing the right doctor is the key to a healthy pregnancy for both baby and mommy. Xana Miguélez is an attending physician in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. Fully bilingual, knowledgeable, compassionate, patient, and willing to field panic-filled calls and listen to teary-eyed encounters about pregnancy, Dr. Miguélez is unique. In her spare time, when she’s not with her kids, she is the president of the nonprofit A Stitch in Time, a group of volunteer gynecological health-care professionals that provides surgery and treatment to needy women in remote parts of the world. She has performed surgeries in Bangladesh and plans to travel with her team to Uganda this summer. She was educated in Spain and completed her residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. She also holds a master’s degree in reproductive and sexual health research. If you’re looking for a doctor with a big heart and a big brain, Dr. Miguélez is the one. Her office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Best Free Wi-Fi

Panther Coffee Wynwood

We all know Panther Coffee has great java. But once you get your brew, you might have some work or interweb surfing to do. Fortunately, you’re in luck: The Wynwood location serves stellar Wi-Fi too. What sets this spot apart from other Panther locations and any other place offering free Wi-Fi? An expansive patio out front is great for people-watching. It’s an oddly tranquil retreat amid the vibrant Wynwood madness. And, of course, the internet is reliable and fast. The location is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and you simply need to go through a couple of quick steps for access. From there, the world — or at least the interweb — is your oyster.

Best Furniture Store

Doro Designs

If you’re looking for a unique statement piece of furniture for your home, visit the Doro Designs showroom in Wynwood and talk to owners and self-taught woodworkers Timon Harris and Jonah Gouin. Doro specializes in custom, hand-crafted pieces made from sustainable wood embellished with steel, cement, and acrylic. The store also offers ready-to-buy items such as petrified-wood stumps, coffee tables, and dining tables. The wood is sourced from the United States, Central America, Mexico, and Indonesia. The store handles most of the woodworking in-house, including constructing, cutting, sanding, polishing, and finishing. The Doro team works closely with customers to build pieces exactly to their specifications while being mindful of budget, timing, and desired wood. Each piece is priced individually, but the objects can range from $500 to $20,000 based on complexity, size, and material. In its sixth year of business, Doro Designs specializes in unique, functional art pieces with a culture of timeliness and solid customer service. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Best New Chain Store

Wawa

For years, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia locals have maintained a bitter rivalry. No, it has nothing to do with sports — it’s about gas stations. In west Pennsylvania, a chain called Sheetz boasts a loyal cult following. But Wawa, the rival to the east, has lately gained the upper hand, in part by expanding its territory far beyond the Philly suburbs. In July 2017, South Florida became Wawa territory when store #5193 opened in Davie. Most South Florida natives were surprised and a little amused at the fervor with which Philly-born transplants welcomed the gas station to the hood. But they soon discovered that Wawa isn’t really a gas station — it’s a mecca of convenience. Where else can you pick up a made-to-order hot sub, a fresh salad, a caramel macchiato, and a breakfast burrito while gassing up your car? It’s basically a restaurant that happens to have fuel pumps in the parking lot. Now even famously blasé South Floridians are becoming die-hard Wawa warriors.

Best Limo Service

VIP Miami Limo

For most of us, renting a limo isn’t an everyday thing. If we take the plunge, it must mean something huge is going on, like a wedding or milestone birthday. Basically, you want to feel like a pop star on the way to the Grammys. VIP Miami Limo makes you feel just like Justin Bieber, minus all the paparazzi, of course. And it makes sure you can afford to ball-out for a day. Prices are competitive, options are abundant, and there are definite levels of splurging. Most of us live in Miami but don’t get to experience the Dwayne Johnson Ballers South Beach lifestyle. VIP Miami Limo provides the opportunity to make the fantasy a reality for at least a night.

Best Lingerie Store

Gables Corset Shoppe

If you ask owners Peter Gonzalez and Richard Morey, they’ll say Gables Corset Shoppe is bringing sexy back with a selection of imported luxury lingerie from Europe and expert custom bra fittings. The shop sells intimates, sleepwear, shapewear, hosiery, and corsets in satin, lace, embroidery, and cotton for any and all occasions. The alterations team will make sure each piece fits to perfection, especially if you’ve experienced any changes in breast shape after surgery or during pregnancy. They can also customize lingerie if you’re between standard bra sizes. They carry brands such as Chantelle, Prima Donna, and Anita-Rosa Faia. Prices vary, from about $70 to $200 for bras and $20 to $100 for panties. A local lingerie shop that celebrates diversity and changes in women’s bodies is always a winner. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Best Swimwear

Eberjey

In Miami, a good swimsuit is just as essential as a little black dress. If you live in a city with year-round beach weather, you need some go-to beachwear. Luckily for you, Miami is home to Eberjey. The chic lingerie and swimwear company was launched in 1996 by two Miamians, Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito, who printed thousands of catalogues and mailed them to women all over South Florida. Eberjey is known for its high-quality material and effortlessly feminine designs. Its two local stores — in South Beach and Merrick Park — are airy and beautiful, all pastels and soft light. The swimwear, starting at $120, includes everything from patterned purple bikinis to sleek black one-pieces. Today, Eberjey ships worldwide and is carried by scores of department stores and boutiques — a true Miami success story.

Best Mall

Aventura Mall

While malls across America continue to wither and die, Aventura Mall seems to be experiencing the opposite trend. It continues to thrive and expand. In the ’90s, the mall was home to stores such as Claire’s, Spec’s, J.C. Penney, Burdines, and Sears. But today’s Aventura Mall would hardly recognize its former self. Louis Vuitton, Bally, Gucci, Chanel, Apple, Bloomingdale’s, Prada, Nordstrom, Forever 21, H&M, and Longchamp are just some of the nearly 300 brands that call Aventura home. However, the most recent renovation saw the mall transform its food court offerings from bourbon chicken and baked potatoes to lobster rolls and poke bowls thanks to its new Treats Food Hall. A 315,000-square-foot expansion designed by architect Carlos Zapata includes Florida’s only Topshop location and a new Zara, as well as food offerings from local favorites such as Cvi.che 105, Pubbelly Sushi, Genuine Pizza, and Tap 42.

Best Gym

The Gym at Fort Lauderdale Beach

Want to watch the sun rise while you pump iron? How about doing so in an open-air setting with a 360-degree view of the ocean and Intracoastal? There’s a spot for that. The Gym at Fort Lauderdale Beach offers a one-of-a-kind workout experience that both locals and tourists enjoy. The oceanfront business is open seven days a week (Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) to keep you feeling and looking good. In addition to boasting a picturesque rooftop, the Gym offers an expansive indoor setup, with machines, weights, mats, a smoothie bar, and a class space for yoga, zumba, Pilates, and other activities. Icing on the cake: The staff is nice and approachable. Now enough reading. Get moving.

Best Tanning Salon

Tanning by Ilona

Tanning in a booth is so 2008. Sure, you might end up looking like you just spent a week on a Caribbean island, but you could also end up with skin cancer. Is that really worth it? Thankfully, spray tanning exists, and there’s nowhere better for it in Miami than Tanning by Ilona. Instead of self-tanning and ending up looking as orange as a certain U.S. president, Ilona will help you pick the perfect skin tone and use her spray-gun skills to apply it. Wait six to eight hours, take a shower, and — voilà! — perfection. No matter your special occasion, you’ll glow with beautiful skin.

Best Dry Cleaner

Coconut Grove Laundry & Cleaners

You’re out for a night on the town and dressed to the nines. You’re stumbling through the dank recesses of a South Beach club when, suddenly, a drink is spilled. Egads! Your precious (fake) Gucci sneakers are ruined, and your top has a big red stain! Enter Coconut Grove Laundry & Cleaners. In business since 1961, this family-owned store has weathered trends for decades and has the dry-cleaning know-how to rescue your favorite outfits from the trash bin. Plus, cleaning fees for most articles run less than $10, which means you’ll be able to save up for a real pair of Gucci shoes.

Best Bookstore

Exile Books

As prices have risen in Wynwood, galleries and artist spaces have begun to move north to Little Haiti, prompting fear from longtime residents that the neighborhood is the next target for gentrification. But Exile Books wants to do things differently. The art book store and publisher, formerly a pop-up, is keen on integrating itself into the existing community. The owners have worked with the Little Haiti Cultural Complex on events and painted their motto, “Books do furnish a room,” on the walls in Haitian Kreyol. Plus, the inventory favors local artists as well as bigger names, and prices can be as low as $2. Here’s hoping Exile becomes a space for Miami’s art community that lifts up instead of pushes out.

