Not everything has to happen on Amazon. Sometimes you actually want to, you know, see and touch a product before you buy it. Remember that? Remember shopping at, like, places? So weird. Sure, visiting Cloverleaf Adult Video Store isn’t exactly running to Walmart for toothpaste and baking soda, but it’s still a store! In 2018, sex should be something people openly talk about. Sex, in a way, is a craft, and Cloverleaf provides tools for the trade. What sets this place apart are the fun displays that offer just about everything one could imagine when it comes to fun between the sheets (and beyond). Do you like chocolate, vanilla, or grape so much you need condoms in that flavor? Well, you’re in luck! Is a vibrator that looks like a bunny something you might like? Cloverleaf to the rescue! The store also carries a wide variety of adult videos, so there’s something for everyone. If they don’t have it, they’ll find it. If they can’t find it, they’ll let you know where to find it. The staff is very helpful, and you won’t feel odd asking them just about anything. It’s all fun and games at Cloverleaf, which is how it should be. Open 24 hours.