Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Tennis Court

Flamingo Park Tennis Center

flamingoparktennis.com
1200 Meridian Ave., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Florist

Lottus Floral Design

delottus.com
7236 SW 56th Ave., FL, 33143

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Mojito

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill

sugarcanerawbargrill.com
3252 NE First Ave., FL, 33137

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Clothing Boutique

Alchemist

shopalchemist.com
1111 Lincoln Rd., FL, 33139

shopalchemist.com
1664 Lennox Ave., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Cigar Shop

Little Havana Cigar Factory

littlehavanacigars.com
1501 SW Eighth St., FL, 33135

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bookstore

Books & Books

booksandbooks.com
265 Aragon Ave., FL, 33134

booksandbooks.com
9700 Collins Ave., FL, 33154

booksandbooks.com
927 Lincoln Rd., FL, 33139

booksandbooks.com
11297 S. Dixie Highway, FL, 33156

booksandbooks.com
1300 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33132

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bike Shop

Mack Cycle & Fitness

mackcycleandfitness.com
5995 Sunset Dr., FL, 33143

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Barbershop

The Spot Barbershop

thespotbarbershop.com
1600 Ponce De Leon Blvd., FL, 33134

thespotbarbershop.com
3301 Coral Way, FL, 33134

thespotbarbershop.com
8550 NW 53rd St., FL, FL

thespotbarbershop.com
117 SW Tenth St., FL, 33131

thespotbarbershop.com
4100 Salzedo St., FL, 33146

thespotbarbershop.com
8099 S. Dixie Highway, FL, 33142

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Auto Dealership

Braman Motors

bramanmiami.com
2060 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33137

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Vegan Restaurant

Plant Miami

thesacredspacemiami.com/plant-miami
105 NE 24th St., FL, 33137

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Taco

Coyo Taco

coyo-taco.com
2320 NW Second Ave., FL, 33127

coyo-taco.com
1111 SW First Ave., FL, 33131

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi

pubbellyglobal.com
1424 20th St., FL, 33139

pubbellyglobal.com
19565 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33180

foodcommahospitality.com
8970 SW 72nd Pl., FL, 33156

foodcommahospitality.com
701 S. Miami Ave., FL, 33131

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Steakhouse

Prime 112

mylesrestaurantgroup.com/prime-112
112 Ocean Dr., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Sports Bar

Duffy's Sports Grill

duffysmvp.com
3969 NE 163rd St., FL, 33160

DuffysMVP.com
3015 Grand Ave., FL, 33133

duffysmvp.com
8575 SW 124th Ave., FL, 33183

duffysmvp.com
1800 Bell Tower Lane, FL, 33326

duffysmvp.com
811 S. University Dr., FL, 33324

duffysmvp.com
1804 Cordova Rd., FL, 33316

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Restaurant in South Miami-Dade

Finka Table & Tap

finkarestaurant.com
14690 SW 26th St., FL, 33175

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Restaurant in South Beach

Macchialina

macchialina.com
820 Alton Rd., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Restaurant in Hollywood

Le Tub

le-tub.com
1100 N. Ocean Blvd., FL, 33019

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

Steak 954

steak954.com
401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., FL, 33304

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Restaurant in Downtown Miami

Zuma Contemporary Japanese Cuisine

zumarestaurant.com
270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, FL, 33131

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Restaurant in the Design District/Midtown

Kyu

kyurestaurants.com
251 NW 25th St., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Restaurant in Coral Gables

Swine Southern Table & Bar

runpigrun.com
2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., FL, 33134

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Restaurant in Coconut Grove

GreenStreet Cafe

greenstreetcafe.net
3468 Main Highway, FL, 33133

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Pizza

Steve's Pizza

12101 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33181

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Outdoor Dining

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

mandolinrestaurant.com
4312 NE Second Ave., FL, 33137

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best New Bar

The Wharf Miami

wharfmiami.com
114 SW North River Dr., FL, 33130

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Martini

Smith & Wollensky

smithandwollensky.com
1 Washington Ave., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Historic Landmark

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

vizcaya.org
3251 S. Miami Ave., FL, 33129

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Sportscaster

Dan Le Batard

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Soccer Field

Brickell Soccer Rooftop

soccerooftop.com
444 Brickell Ave., FL, 33131

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Pool

Venetian Pool

venetianpool.com
2701 De Soto Blvd., FL, 33134

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Wynwood Walls

thewynwoodwalls.com
2520 NW Second Ave., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best People-Watching Spot

Lincoln Road

lincolnroadmall.com
Lincoln Rd., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Park

South Pointe Park

miamibeachfl.gov/city-hall/parks-and-recreation
1 Washington Ave., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Miami Marlins Player

Starlin Castro

mlb.com/marlins/ballpark
501 Marlins Way, FL, 33125

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Miami Hurricanes Player

Braxton Berrios

hardrockstadium.com
347 Don Shula Dr., FL, 33056

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Miami Heat Player

Dwyane Wade

kaseyacenter.com
601 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33131

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Miami Dolphins Player

Cameron Wake

hardrockstadium.com
347 Don Shula Dr., FL, 33056

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Hotel

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

fontainebleau.com
4441 Collins Ave., FL, 33140

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Gym

Anatomy at 1220

anatomyfitness.com
1220 20th St., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Dog Park

David T. Kennedy Park

miamigov.com/parks
2400 S. Bayshore Dr., FL, 33133

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Coach

Erik Spoelstra

kaseyacenter.com
601 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33131

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Beach

South Beach

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Thrift Store

Miami Twice

miamitwice.com
6562 Bird Rd., FL, 33155

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Tattoo Shop

Inkaholik

inkaholik.com
8367 SW 40th St., FL, 33155

inkaholik.com
10855 SW 72nd St., FL, 33173

inkaholik.com
11730 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33181

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Spa

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach
40 Island Ave., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Concrete Bungalow

2107 NW Second Ave., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Manicure

Vanity Projects

vanityprojectsnyc.com/miami
151 NE 41st St., FL, 33137

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Mall

Aventura Mall

aventuramall.com
19501 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33180

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Liquor Store

Big Daddy's Liquors

bigdaddysliquors.com
13185 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33181

bigdaddysliquors.com
1550 W. 84th St., FL, 33014

bigdaddysliquors.com
2988 SW 27th Ave., FL, 33133

bigdaddysliquors.com
8600 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33138

bigdaddysliquors.com
9494 Harding Ave., FL, 33154

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Hair Salon

Junior & Hatter

juniorandhatter.com
2750 NW Third Ave., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Movie Theater

CMX Brickell City Centre

cmxcinemas.com
701 S. Miami Ave., FL, 33130

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bar Food

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

mysweetliberty.com
237 20th St., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bakery

Zak the Baker

zakthebaker.com
295 NW 26th St., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bagels

Roasters 'n Toasters

roastersntoasters.com
9465 S. Dixie Highway, FL, 33156

roastersntoasters.com
18515 NE 18th Ave., FL, 33179

roastersntoasters.com
525 Arthur Godfrey Rd., FL, 33141

roastersntoasters.com
12729 S. Dixie Highway, FL, 33156

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Twitter Feed

@BillyCorben

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best TV News Anchor

Roxanne Vargas

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Theater for Drama

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

actorsplayhouse.org
280 Miracle Mile, FL, 33134

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Strip Club

Tootsie's Cabaret

tootsiescabaret.com
150 NW 183rd St., FL, 33169

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Rock Club

Gramps

gramps.com
176 NW 24th St., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Radio Station

Y100

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Radio Personality

DJ Laz (Hits 97.3)

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Pool Hall

Lost Weekend

sub-culture.org/lost-weekend-miami
218 Española Way, FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Museum

Pérez Art Museum Miami

pamm.org
1103 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33132

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bar, Broward

Rhythm & Vine

rhythm-vine.com
401 NE Fifth Terrace, FL, 33301

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Live Music Venue

Churchill's Pub

churchillspub.com
5501 NE Second Ave., FL, 33137

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Yoga

Skanda Yoga Studio

skandayoga.com
1800 SW First Ave., FL, 33129

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Latin Club

Ball & Chain

ballandchainmiami.com
1513 SW Eighth St., FL, 33135

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Karaoke

Let's Sang at Gramps

gramps.com
176 NW 24th St., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Gay Bar

Twist

twistsobe.com
1057 Washington Ave., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Festival

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Drag Queen

Miss Toto

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best DJ

Oscar G

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Dance Club

E11even Miami

11vodka.com
29 NE 11th St., FL, 33132

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Band

Afrobeta

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Arthouse Cinema

O Cinema

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Chef

Adrianne Calvo (Chef Adrianne's)

chefadriannes.com
11715 Sherri Lane, FL, 33183

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Late-Night Dining

La Sandwicherie

lasandwicherie.com
229 14th St., FL, 33139

lasandwicherie.com
34 SW Eighth St., FL, 33130

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Inexpensive Restaurant

Ms. Cheezious

mscheezious.com
7418 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33138

mscheezious.com
1915 Ponce de Leon Blvd., FL, 33134

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Happy Hour

Bulla Gastrobar

bullagastrobar.com
2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., FL, 33134

bullagastrobar.com/locations/doral
5335 NW 87th Ave., FL, 33178

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Fried Chicken

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

runchickenrun.com
1600 Lenox Ave., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Food Hall

1-800-Lucky

1800lucky.com
143 NW 23rd St., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Doughnuts

The Salty Donut

saltydonut.com
50 NW 24th St., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Diner

Wynwood Diner

wynwooddiner.com
2601 NW Second Ave., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Desserts

Bunnie Cakes

bunniecakes.com
8450 NW 53rd St., FL, 33166

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Cuban Restaurant

Versailles Restaurant

versaillesrestaurant.com
3555 SW Eighth St., FL, 33135

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Coffeehouse

Panther Coffee

panthercoffee.com
2390 NW Second Ave., FL, 33127

panthercoffee.com
3407 Main Highway, FL, 33133

panthercoffee.com
1875 Purdy Ave., FL, 33139

panthercoffee.com
5934 NW Second Ave., FL, 33127

panthercoffee.com
6407 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33138

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Cocktails

Beaker & Gray

beakerandgray.com
2637 N. Miami Ave., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Chinese Restaurant

Hakkasan

hakkasan.com
4441 Collins Ave., FL, 33140

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Art Gallery

Locust Projects

locustprojects.org
297 NE 67th St., FL, 33138

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Ceviche

Cvi.che 105

ceviche105.com
105 NE Third Ave., FL, 33132

ceviche105.com
1245 Lincoln Rd., FL, 33139

ceviche105.com
19501 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33180

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Burger

Kush

kushwynwood.com
2003 N. Miami Ave., FL, 33127

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Brunch

Tap 42

tap42.com
1411 S. Andrews Ave., FL, 33316

tap42.com
301 Giralda Ave., FL, 33134

tap42.com
3252 NE First Ave., FL, 33137

tap42.com
19501 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33180

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Brewery

Funky Buddha Brewery

funkybuddhabrewery.com
1201 NE 38th St., FL, 33334

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Breakfast

Big Pink

mylesrestaurantgroup.com/big-pink
157 Collins Ave., FL, 33139

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Barbecue

Shorty's Bar-B-Q

shortys.com
9200 S. Dixie Highway, FL, 33156

shortys.com
2255 NW 87th Ave., FL, 33172

shortys.com
11575 SW 40th St., FL, 33165

shortys.com
5989 S. University Dr., FL, 33328

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bar, West

M.I.A. Beer Company

miabruhaus.com
10400 NW 33rd St., FL, 33172

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bar, South

Sandbar Sports Grill

sand.bar
3064 Grand Ave., FL, 33133

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bar, North

The Anderson

theandersonmiami.com
709 NE 79th St., FL, 33138

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bar, Miami Beach

Broken Shaker

freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker
2727 Indian Creek Dr., FL, 33140

Best Of Miami New Times® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bar, Central

Blackbird Ordinary

instagram.com/blackbirdordinary
729 SW First Ave., FL, 33130

