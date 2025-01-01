Readers' Choice
Best Restaurant in South Miami-Dade
finkarestaurant.com
14690 SW 26th St., FL, 33175
Best Florist
delottus.com
7236 SW 56th Ave., FL, 33143
Best Clothing Boutique
shopalchemist.com
1111 Lincoln Rd., FL, 33139
shopalchemist.com
1664 Lennox Ave., FL, 33139
Best Cigar Shop
littlehavanacigars.com
1501 SW Eighth St., FL, 33135
Best Bookstore
booksandbooks.com
265 Aragon Ave., FL, 33134
booksandbooks.com
9700 Collins Ave., FL, 33154
booksandbooks.com
927 Lincoln Rd., FL, 33139
booksandbooks.com
11297 S. Dixie Highway, FL, 33156
booksandbooks.com
1300 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33132
Best Bike Shop
mackcycleandfitness.com
5995 Sunset Dr., FL, 33143
Best Barbershop
thespotbarbershop.com
1600 Ponce De Leon Blvd., FL, 33134
thespotbarbershop.com
3301 Coral Way, FL, 33134
thespotbarbershop.com
8550 NW 53rd St., FL, FL
thespotbarbershop.com
117 SW Tenth St., FL, 33131
thespotbarbershop.com
4100 Salzedo St., FL, 33146
thespotbarbershop.com
8099 S. Dixie Highway, FL, 33142
Best Auto Dealership
bramanmiami.com
2060 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33137
Best Vegan Restaurant
thesacredspacemiami.com/plant-miami
105 NE 24th St., FL, 33137
Best Taco
coyo-taco.com
2320 NW Second Ave., FL, 33127
coyo-taco.com
1111 SW First Ave., FL, 33131
Best Sushi
pubbellyglobal.com
1424 20th St., FL, 33139
pubbellyglobal.com
19565 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33180
foodcommahospitality.com
8970 SW 72nd Pl., FL, 33156
foodcommahospitality.com
701 S. Miami Ave., FL, 33131
Best Steakhouse
mylesrestaurantgroup.com/prime-112
112 Ocean Dr., FL, 33139
Best Sports Bar
duffysmvp.com
3969 NE 163rd St., FL, 33160
DuffysMVP.com
3015 Grand Ave., FL, 33133
duffysmvp.com
8575 SW 124th Ave., FL, 33183
duffysmvp.com
1800 Bell Tower Lane, FL, 33326
duffysmvp.com
811 S. University Dr., FL, 33324
duffysmvp.com
1804 Cordova Rd., FL, 33316
Best Hair Salon
juniorandhatter.com
2750 NW Third Ave., FL, 33127
Best Restaurant in South Beach
macchialina.com
820 Alton Rd., FL, 33139
Best Restaurant in Hollywood
le-tub.com
1100 N. Ocean Blvd., FL, 33019
Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale
steak954.com
401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., FL, 33304
Best Restaurant in Downtown Miami
zumarestaurant.com
270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, FL, 33131
Best Restaurant in the Design District/Midtown
kyurestaurants.com
251 NW 25th St., FL, 33127
Best Restaurant in Coral Gables
runpigrun.com
2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., FL, 33134
Best Restaurant in Coconut Grove
greenstreetcafe.net
3468 Main Highway, FL, 33133
Best Outdoor Dining
mandolinrestaurant.com
4312 NE Second Ave., FL, 33137
Best New Bar
wharfmiami.com
114 SW North River Dr., FL, 33130
Best Mojito
sugarcanerawbargrill.com
3252 NE First Ave., FL, 33137
Best Historic Landmark
vizcaya.org
3251 S. Miami Ave., FL, 33129
Best Tennis Court
flamingoparktennis.com
1200 Meridian Ave., FL, 33139
Best Sportscaster
Dan Le Batard
Best Soccer Field
soccerooftop.com
444 Brickell Ave., FL, 33131
Best Pool
venetianpool.com
2701 De Soto Blvd., FL, 33134
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
thewynwoodwalls.com
2520 NW Second Ave., FL, 33127
Best People-Watching Spot
lincolnroadmall.com
Lincoln Rd., FL, 33139
Best Park
miamibeachfl.gov/city-hall/parks-and-recreation
1 Washington Ave., FL, 33139
Best Miami Marlins Player
mlb.com/marlins/ballpark
501 Marlins Way, FL, 33125
Best Miami Hurricanes Player
hardrockstadium.com
347 Don Shula Dr., FL, 33056
Best Miami Heat Player
kaseyacenter.com
601 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33131
Best Miami Dolphins Player
hardrockstadium.com
347 Don Shula Dr., FL, 33056
Best Hotel
fontainebleau.com
4441 Collins Ave., FL, 33140
Best Gym
anatomyfitness.com
1220 20th St., FL, 33139
Best Dog Park
miamigov.com/parks
2400 S. Bayshore Dr., FL, 33133
Best Coach
kaseyacenter.com
601 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33131
Best Beach
South Beach
Best Thrift Store
miamitwice.com
6562 Bird Rd., FL, 33155
Best Tattoo Shop
inkaholik.com
8367 SW 40th St., FL, 33155
inkaholik.com
10855 SW 72nd St., FL, 33173
inkaholik.com
11730 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33181
Best Spa
standardhotels.com/spa-miami-beach
40 Island Ave., FL, 33139
Best Manicure
vanityprojectsnyc.com/miami
151 NE 41st St., FL, 33137
Best Mall
aventuramall.com
19501 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33180
Best Liquor Store
bigdaddysliquors.com
13185 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33181
bigdaddysliquors.com
1550 W. 84th St., FL, 33014
bigdaddysliquors.com
2988 SW 27th Ave., FL, 33133
bigdaddysliquors.com
8600 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33138
bigdaddysliquors.com
9494 Harding Ave., FL, 33154
Best Martini
smithandwollensky.com
1 Washington Ave., FL, 33139
Best Museum
pamm.org
1103 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33132
Best Bar, Broward
rhythm-vine.com
401 NE Fifth Terrace, FL, 33301
Best Bar Food
mysweetliberty.com
237 20th St., FL, 33139
Best Bakery
zakthebaker.com
295 NW 26th St., FL, 33127
Best Bagels
roastersntoasters.com
9465 S. Dixie Highway, FL, 33156
roastersntoasters.com
18515 NE 18th Ave., FL, 33179
roastersntoasters.com
525 Arthur Godfrey Rd., FL, 33141
roastersntoasters.com
12729 S. Dixie Highway, FL, 33156
Best Twitter Feed
@BillyCorben
Best TV News Anchor
Roxanne Vargas
Best Theater for Drama
actorsplayhouse.org
280 Miracle Mile, FL, 33134
Best Strip Club
tootsiescabaret.com
150 NW 183rd St., FL, 33169
Best Rock Club
gramps.com
176 NW 24th St., FL, 33127
Best Radio Station
Y100
Best Radio Personality
DJ Laz (Hits 97.3)
Best Pool Hall
sub-culture.org/lost-weekend-miami
218 Española Way, FL, 33139
Best Bar, Central
instagram.com/blackbirdordinary
729 SW First Ave., FL, 33130
Best Movie Theater
cmxcinemas.com
701 S. Miami Ave., FL, 33130
Best Live Music Venue
churchillspub.com
5501 NE Second Ave., FL, 33137
Best Yoga
skandayoga.com
1800 SW First Ave., FL, 33129
Best Latin Club
ballandchainmiami.com
1513 SW Eighth St., FL, 33135
Best Karaoke
gramps.com
176 NW 24th St., FL, 33127
Best Gay Bar
twistsobe.com
1057 Washington Ave., FL, 33139
Best Festival
Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Best DJ
Oscar G
Best Dance Club
11vodka.com
29 NE 11th St., FL, 33132
Best Band
Afrobeta
Best Arthouse Cinema
O Cinema
Best Chinese Restaurant
hakkasan.com
4441 Collins Ave., FL, 33140
Best Late-Night Dining
lasandwicherie.com
229 14th St., FL, 33139
lasandwicherie.com
34 SW Eighth St., FL, 33130
Best Inexpensive Restaurant
mscheezious.com
7418 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33138
mscheezious.com
1915 Ponce de Leon Blvd., FL, 33134
Best Happy Hour
bullagastrobar.com
2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., FL, 33134
bullagastrobar.com/locations/doral
5335 NW 87th Ave., FL, 33178
Best Fried Chicken
runchickenrun.com
1600 Lenox Ave., FL, 33139
Best Food Hall
1800lucky.com
143 NW 23rd St., FL, 33127
Best Doughnuts
saltydonut.com
50 NW 24th St., FL, 33127
Best Diner
wynwooddiner.com
2601 NW Second Ave., FL, 33127
Best Desserts
bunniecakes.com
8450 NW 53rd St., FL, 33166
Best Cuban Restaurant
versaillesrestaurant.com
3555 SW Eighth St., FL, 33135
Best Coffeehouse
panthercoffee.com
2390 NW Second Ave., FL, 33127
panthercoffee.com
3407 Main Highway, FL, 33133
panthercoffee.com
1875 Purdy Ave., FL, 33139
panthercoffee.com
5934 NW Second Ave., FL, 33127
panthercoffee.com
6407 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33138
Best Cocktails
beakerandgray.com
2637 N. Miami Ave., FL, 33127
Best Art Gallery
locustprojects.org
297 NE 67th St., FL, 33138
Best Chef
chefadriannes.com
11715 Sherri Lane, FL, 33183
Best Ceviche
ceviche105.com
105 NE Third Ave., FL, 33132
ceviche105.com
1245 Lincoln Rd., FL, 33139
ceviche105.com
19501 Biscayne Blvd., FL, 33180
Best Burger
kushwynwood.com
2003 N. Miami Ave., FL, 33127
Best Brunch
Best Brewery
funkybuddhabrewery.com
1201 NE 38th St., FL, 33334
Best Breakfast
mylesrestaurantgroup.com/big-pink
157 Collins Ave., FL, 33139
Best Barbecue
shortys.com
9200 S. Dixie Highway, FL, 33156
shortys.com
2255 NW 87th Ave., FL, 33172
shortys.com
11575 SW 40th St., FL, 33165
shortys.com
5989 S. University Dr., FL, 33328
Best Bar, West
miabruhaus.com
10400 NW 33rd St., FL, 33172
Best Bar, South
sand.bar
3064 Grand Ave., FL, 33133
Best Bar, North
theandersonmiami.com
709 NE 79th St., FL, 33138
Best Bar, Miami Beach
freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker
2727 Indian Creek Dr., FL, 33140