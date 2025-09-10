Best Juice Bar
One hundred percent organic isn’t a phrase you see often these days. After all, chemical-free doesn’t come cheap. But Edgewater’s GreenG Juice Bar is 100 percent committed to clean eating. The colorful spot serves everything you need for bod goals, from açai bowls to alkaline waters to GreenG’s specialty: cold-pressed juices. Try an Anti Ox live shot with ginger, açai, maca, and pineapple ($3.75) or a GreenG Lifestyle special, with kale, spinach, pineapple, lemon, spirulina, pink Himalayan sea salt, and cayenne ($11). If you’re really feeling the bloat (from one too many Miami Vices or croquetas), juice cleanses are where it’s at. GreenG offers one-, three-, and five-day options so you can flush those toxins and tighten up for swimsuit season (which, in Miami, is every season). Hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.