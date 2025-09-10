Yeah, yeah, Duffy’s Sports Grill is a chain, but, hey, this is Florida’s chain! And Duffy’s in North Miami Beach is something special to behold. Not only is this 25,000-square-foot restaurant and bar massive, but also the huge covered deck overlooking the water is simply stunning. Let’s talk sports. Duffy’s has every major sports package and about 150 flat-screens. It’s almost impossible not to get a seat with your own TV to watch whatever sporting event you desire. Let’s talk booze. Duffy’s offers one of the greatest drink specials available: Buy one, get one free for almost every beer and mixed drink. This deal isn’t just for happy hour. It’s all day every day. That’s right: BOGO booze as soon as you step in the door. Last but not least, let’s talk food. Essentials at every sports bar are the chicken wings, and Duffy’s does not disappoint. Its best wings are breaded with a signature firecracker sauce ($12.99). They’re crisp on the outside and moist and tender on the inside and come tossed in that spicy yet slightly sweet firecracker sauce. This place caters to almost every palate. There’s even a gluten-sensitive menu. Stop by Duffy’s in North Miami Beach for a wonderful sporting experience — whether you sit inside or out, you’ll leave with a smile on your face, especially if your team wins. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.