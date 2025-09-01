Best Visual Artist
Dara Friedman
Dara Friedman’s most famous short film, Dancer, shows dozens of Miamians dancing across the city. They step, grind, pirouette, slide, and tumble on bridges, under overpasses, against building walls, and even atop skyscrapers. It was one of many films featured in “Perfect Stranger,” a retrospective of Friedman’s work featured at Pérez Art Museum Miami that confirmed her lasting importance to the city’s art legacy. Ironically, what makes her art so essential is us — the people of Miami. In films such as Dancer and Government Cut Freestyle, we are the art — she’s only holding up a mirror.