Best Viral Video
The Coke-Snorting Miami Dolphins Coach
Sometimes it’s fun to wonder what Miami would be like if people didn’t associate it with cocaine. We might be known for the arts, or our sports legacy, or as a mosaic of immigrant communities. There’s comfort in knowing that when the viral video of now-former Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster hoovering three big ol’ lines of cocaine was released in October, it was for a good reason. After team ownership reneged on promises to allow Dolphins players to kneel in protest of police violence during the National Anthem, a Las Vegas-based model named Kijuana Nige uploaded it in retribution. “Last little bit before I go to my meeting,” Foerster says to his former girlfriend, adding, “I wish I was licking this off your pussy.” And we wish you would’ve laid off the skiing and focused more on your football players while you were with us, Chris.