Best Solo Musician
Tama Gucci
Tama Gucci has the raddest name in the game with a voice of gold to boot. His moniker merges “Tamagotchi” — the digital pet that took the ’90s by storm — and “Gucci.” “A good singer without Auto-tune” is how the up-and-coming Miami-based R&B singer, born Kymani Floyd, describes himself on his Bandcamp page, but he’s 100 trips around the world better than good. His smoother-than-silk vocals on the sexy track “Lexus” from his debut mixtape, Out of Order, landed him on New Times‘ list of the “20 Best Miami Songs of 2017.” He recently followed that release with Digital Touch, a self-produced EP featuring the standout track “Gettin’ It On.” His vocals melt like butter on pan cubano, setting him apart from the rest.