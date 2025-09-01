Best Road Rage
The 36th & Biscayne Hammer Incident
Let this forever be known as the scene that officially turned Miami into Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The date: March 11, 2018. The location: the eternally busy intersection of NE 36th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. A silver Infiniti has T-boned another car. The driver tries to take off, lurching away from the scene even as his front bumper hangs off the car like a half-clipped toenail. The other motorists, however, won’t allow it. They get out of their cars and approach, screaming, “¡No te muevas!” The Infiniti continues its slow crawl, dragging its grill on the ground all the while. Two cars block him as he drives west on 36th Street, and a crowd grows. They bang on his windows and demand he take responsibility. Then, unbelievably, a bystander whips out a damn ball-peen hammer. He bangs it against the car’s windows, attempting to smash them. The driver somehow slips through the blockade and speeds away, but not for long. Police detain him and note he is “high on narcotics” in the arrest report. The hero with the hammer, however, remains at large.