Best Record Store
There was a time when the number of record stores in the 305 could be counted on one hand. That all changed when Broward’s lord of the vinyl, Mikey Ramirez of Radio-Active Records, opened the city’s sixth indie record store on Miami’s Upper Eastside this past January. The small, dog-friendly, New York-style independent shop boasts an alphabetized and incredibly well-organized selection of used, rare, and imported records, making crate digging a breeze. But to truly soak in the full Technique experience, vinyl vultures will also need a good chunk of time to browse through the store’s books, cassettes, and cult movies. Don’t know where to start? Give Mikey a shout. Technique Records is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.