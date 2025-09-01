Best Record Label
Space Tapes
Club Space has long been known for its all-night parties and famous terrace. But you might not be aware of this record label started by local impresario David Sinopoli and rebooted last year by electronic producer Nick Leon. You might assume, given its namesake club’s reputation, that Space Tapes releases dance music records. But a Space Tape doesn’t sound like Club Space — it sounds like outer space. Its small but growing collection of releases from artists such as Get Face, Austin Paul, and Leon himself traverse the stars, mixing ambience, bass, and other alien sounds. This isn’t like any music that has come out of Miami before. Space Tapes may produce locally, but they’re thinking cosmically.