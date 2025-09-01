Best Politician
Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli
In the weeks following the Parkland massacre, political talk was cheaper than Donald Trump’s suits. As Republicans offered “thoughts and prayers” (and not much else), plenty of Democrats rallied for new gun restrictions without ever taking a risk to actually change anything. Then there was Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli. Not only did he quickly propose a complete assault weapons ban in his town — knowing full well that an onerous state law passed by the NRA-funded Tally GOP could mean getting tossed out of office and opening his city up to huge fines — but he didn’t mince words about why he was willing to risk it. Valdes-Fauli called gun-coddling Republicans “prostitutes” who “sold themselves to the NRA.” His proposal failed on a narrow vote, but he later signed his city onto a lawsuit to challenge Florida’s law against local gun restrictions. In the meantime, he says he won’t shy away from fighting the gun lobby. “This is a matter of principle,” he said in an interview after the vote on the proposal. “Somebody has to take a stand.”