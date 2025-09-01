Best Music Video
Drake's "God's Plan"
The Jewish philosopher Maimonedes wrote that one of the highest levels of charity is giving anonymously. Less righteous is when the donor makes themselves known, rendering the act egotistical rather than for its own sake. Drake, who is Jewish, obviously opted for the latter choice in his “God’s Plan” video, in which he blesses the University of Miami, Miami Senior High School, and several random people all over the city, with serious stacks of cash. “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away,” the opening caption boasts. Here’s the thing: Jewish people are supposed to be charitable. It’s a religious obligation to give to others — you could say it’s part of “God’s Plan.” But did Drake really have to make a massive spectacle out of it? Maybe. It brings to mind the words of another great philosopher named Sheryl Crow: “If it makes you happy, it can’t be that bad.” Drake made a lot of people happy that day, and for better or worse, we have the video evidence.