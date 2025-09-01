Best Meme
"Esskeetit"
SoundCloud rappers are the cartoon characters of contemporary hip-hop; they dress and dye their hair in wacky colors and do ludicrous things such as dropping thousands of dollars on designer clothes or shooting off guns in improper locations. Lil Pump is the stereotypical SoundCloud rapper, and every cartoon character needs a great catch phrase. For Bugs Bunny, it’s “What’s up, doc?” and Bart Simpson says, “¡Ay, carumba!” Last year, before the “Gucci Gang” fervor, Lil Pump found his signature phrase. In a vertically shot cell phone video, he shouted from his banana-yellow Porsche: “Essskettiiiiiiiiit!!!!!” (That’s “let’s get it,” slurred into oblivion.) The phrase went viral. Teens began saying it and posting it everywhere. A star was born.