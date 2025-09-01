Best Instagram Page
Otto Von Schirach
On a scale from croqueta to chonga, Otto Von Schirach’s Instagram is the most Miami thing to bless the internet. But when Otto, AKA “King of the Bermuda Triangle,” posts Instagram stories, that’s where the real gold shines — and not just from his teeth. The self-proclaimed “Papaya God’s” 16,500 followers are well acquainted with his adorable blue-eyed son Axl and fruit supplier Nuña, who frequently rolls up with shopping carts packed with local fruits from mangos to avocados and coconuts, while Otto hilariously documents the entire exchange. There are three things you need to know before following the bass lord on the social media platform: papayas, agua de coco (or, as he calls it, “leche de Otto”), and the Bermuda Triangle. Ya tú sabes.