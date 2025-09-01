Best Chutzpah
Kristen Rosen Gonzalez's Spirited Defense of the "Machete Man"
Miami Beach City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez’s entire career has been defined by chutzpah — from her admitted habit of putting her foot in her own mouth, to her penchant for calling reporters around town and yelling at them when she doesn’t like the tone of someone’s coverage. But one incident in particular this year took the cake. As Hurricane Irma dumped gallons of rain onto Miami Beach, local arms dealer Erik Agazim allegedly strapped on a Kevlar helmet and vest, hung an AR-15-style rifle on his body, grabbed a machete, and started attacking fire alarms throughout his apartment complex. His neighbors said they were terrified. But Agazim had also recently donated $2,700 to Rosen Gonzalez’s 2018 congressional campaign. Rosen Gonzalez had the nerve to email Police Chief Dan Oates and tell him to lay off Agazim, who was dressed like he was heading into Fallujah. “Erik is a meticulous and upstanding businessman,” she messaged the chief. Miami Beach PD arrested him anyway.