Warm up in the rays of the rising sun as you stretch those muscles on the sand. Feel the warm ocean breeze against your face. Hear the crashing waves, the caw of the seabirds, and the soft stirring of machines as Miami Beach comes to life. Put in your earbuds. Turn up the volume. Begin to run. Keep a steady pace as you watch the gleaming hotel façades blur in the corner of your eye. Get lost in the motions as you peep the first sunbathers lying on towels by extravagant pools. Nod your head as you pass your fellow athletes. You’re all members of the same silent club. About a mile and a half down, make your way off the boardwalk and onto the warm sand. Feel it push against your legs as the sun beats down on your face. The sweat drips and cools in the breeze as you push yourself ever onward. A family builds a sand castle near the surf. The colors of the city brighten as you near your finish line. You get to the end of the boardwalk, a full three-and-a-half miles from where you began, and maybe, just maybe, you’re feeling so awake and inspired you dig deep and turn around, ready to run your way back. The scene is never the same twice, but the inspiration to have your best run is always there.