Best University of Miami Hurricanes Basketball Player
Davon Reed
Miami Hurricanes basketball has a solid reputation at this point: gutsy, never-say-die, athletic players who get after it every single night. Head coach Jim Larrañaga is rightly credited with instilling that attitude, but he couldn’t have done it without senior Canes guard Davon Reed. The six-foot-six Jersey native, who was picked for the first-team Atlantic Coast Conference defensive unit last year, is well known as an absolute nightmare on that side of the floor. But Reed isn’t just a beast in man-on-man markups. He started all 33 games in 2017, his senior season, and hit at least one three-pointer in all but one contest. He played a ridiculous 1,165 minutes in those 33 starts — the rock a young Canes team needed while it did a little growing up early on. Without Reed, this Hurricanes team definitely wouldn’t have fought its way to an NCAA tournament bid. Even for a Larrañaga-coached team, last year’s edition was noticeably gritty — and Reed was the beating corazón of a squad with a lot of heart.