Best Sports President
Pat Riley
Among pro sports presidents, Pat Riley has been in a class all his own for decades. But the 2016-17 Miami Heat was an accomplishment right up there with luring LeBron James to Dade County and assembling the Big Three. When the Heat started the season 11-30, that sentiment would have seemed insane. The team’s blazing-hot second half, though, when it flipped its record to go 30-11, showed that the Godfather knew exactly what he was up to, even when he was thrown massive curve balls such as Chris Bosh’s medically induced retirement and Dwyane Wade’s shock defection to Chicago. Between the signings of James Johnson, Dion Waiters, and Wayne Ellington and development of Rodney McGruder and Willie Reed, Riley put together a completely revamped roster on the fly. Not even the most diehard Heat fan saw this year’s team becoming an all-time favorite. And now Riley has the Heat in a perfect spot to compete in the near future. He is in the Basketball Hall of Fame for many reasons, but this year’s performance in the front office shows he’s not resting on his reputation. Bet against Riley at your own risk.