Best Dolphins Player
Jay Ajayi
Lest ye forget, the miracle 2016 Dolphins season began as a dumpster fire. And no one had a more revolting beginning to the year than Jay Ajayi. When he learned that veteran Arian Foster would be the starting running back for the season opener, Ajayi reportedly grew so outspokenly disgusted that rookie head coach Adam Gase suspended him for the first game. As the season wore on, though, Ajayi was proven right to be outraged. After the team’s limp 1-4 start, Ajayi broke records to jump-start the Dolphins into the playoffs by finishing with wins in nine of their final 11 games. Ajayi did what only three other football players in the history of the NFL have ever done by running for back-to-back 200-yard games. When he passed the 200-yard mark for the third time in week 16, it clinched the Dolphins’ first playoff trip in eight years, making him one of only 15 NFL players ever to have three 200-yard games in their careers. Can he add to that total in 2017? Seems the only thing that could stop him is another suspension from his coach.
Readers’ choice: Jarvis Landry