Best Coach
Adam Gase
Coaching the Miami Dolphins is a lot like going to college: It’s typically a four-year experience that leaves you with an alcohol problem. Adam Gase is only one year into Miami Dolphins U, but it’s clear he is well on his way to graduating with honors, unlike the vast majority of his predecessors. Gase took a clunky, spiritless Joe Philbin-led team and turned it into a spunky 1-5 squad right out of the gate last year. Wait, that wasn’t the good part. That was the adjusting-to-college portion of his freshman season. Over the next two months, Gase guided the team on an incredible stretch of nine wins in ten games. He didn’t let the Dolphins drop out of the playoff race, against all odds, and they eventually made it to the postseason for the first time since 2008. Gase’s Flip This Franchise type of impact in just a year has been remarkable. He’s already changed the team’s narrative from an endless story of negativity to a tale of promise. Dolphins fans are quite rightly thrilled that Gase will again wear the headset on Sundays in Miami this season.
Readers’ choice: Erik Spoelstra