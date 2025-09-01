Best Radio Personality
Brendan Tobin
Brendan Tobin is the hardest-working personality on Miami sports radio — and it’s not even a close contest. In addition to his duties as producer of 790 the Ticket’s morning show, Zaslow, Romberg, and Amber, he also hosts the station’s 1- to-3 p.m. show alongside former NFL running back Leroy Hoard and jack-of-all-trades Brian London. Then, to top it all off, Tobin heads up a weekend MMA-centric gig called Fighter’s Fury. Yet he isn’t dialing it in. Through those countless hours of airtime, he consistently delivers a fun and knowledgeable vibe. Let’s be honest: We need the brief respite of good sports chatter more than ever given the dumpster fire raging in global politics. Who really wants to tune into an angry host spouting off and battling irate callers for three hours? Miami wants a chance to laugh and maybe learn a little something about their favorite franchises. Tobin has this formula perfected. From his video and audio talents to his fake-call bits to his terrible yet somehow addictive Jay Ajayi impression, he’ll keep you coming back for more.
