Wynwood's NW Second Avenue Will Be Closed to Car Traffic During Art Basel

Get ready to stroll down NW Second Avenue once again.

Of all the streets in Miami, perhaps none has gotten as clogged with auto traffic during Miami Art Week as NW Second Avenue. The two-lane road runs right through the heart of Wynwood, which in recent years has become an epicenter of activity for tourists and locals seeking an artsy take on Miami nightlife.

This year will once again draw massive crowds to the neighborhood — but you won't see any car traffic on Wynwood's main drag. The Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID) announced it'll turn NW Second Avenue into a pedestrian walkway for the second year in a row, allowing no motor vehicles between 20th and 29th Streets. The change will be in effect throughout Art Basel weekend, Friday, December 7, to Sunday, December 9.