Eyes on Miami: Tito's Handmade, Miami Heat, and Jean Marc Durante

The Miami Heat, Miami Police Department, and Dedication to Community (D2C) announced a first-of-its-kind, groundbreaking partnership in a press conference held at the Miami Police Department Headquarters on September 3. The goal of this partnership is to positively impact interactions between law enforcement and the community by administering specialized training to all law enforcement officers. This is part of the Heat's continuing effort to use their unique platform and standing in the community to deliver on their social justice pledge.

NovelaWatch Collectors Club and Westime welcomed MB&F to Miami, with an intimate gathering courtesy of Nautikos Sunseeker on one of their newest yachts. On hand were select members of the NovelaWatch Collectors Club. Guests enjoyed Whispering Angel rose, negronis, decadent hors d'oeuvres and browsed the latest timepieces from MB&F, including some exclusive, yet to be released pieces.

Tito's Handmade Vodka teamed up with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Farm Share to give away 24,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Miami community for free on Thursday afternoon. Farm Share, who's on a mission to ensure that no Floridian goes hungry and no food goes to waste, also distributed 2,000 boxes loaded with 20 pounds of food.

Dedication To Community (D2C), in partnership with the Miami Heat and the Miami Police Department, kicked off the pilot program of the specialized law enforcement training announced on September 3, 2020. The objective of the training, called "Serving in the 21st Century", is to expose an audience of law enforcement officers to an expanded, comprehensive, and creative methodology for serving communities. Members of the Miami Police Department who participate in these sessions will discuss bias, cultural competency, historical and local impressions of law enforcement, safe interactions, and justice issues.

Red Market, a high-end salon with locations in Bal Harbour and New York, has been adapting to the new-normal in unique ways and setting the tone for what beauty services will look like moving forward. The moment COVID-19 shutdowns began, Red Market not only predicted the tough changes ahead but also embraced them. It found growth opportunities and have come out of it better than before as a go-to spot post quarantine. WRE checked in with Bal Harbour-based co-owner and lead stylist Jean Marc Durante to discuss how he and his team are faring and what the future holds for the business.