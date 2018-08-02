Eyes on Miami: Winnie Harlow, Trey Songz, Floyd Mayweather, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
July 24
Casamigos Host National Tequila Day and Fords Gin Botanical Garden Celebration at 1 Hotel South Beach: 1 Hotel South Beach and Casamigos celebrated National Tequila Day at Elements in Habitat with tequila cocktails and Mexican-inspired complimentary tapas.
July 25
Hellô Campos Host Giuseppe Zanotti Bal Harbour Cocktail Celebration at Bal Harbour Shops: Hellô Campos hosted an exclusive cocktail and shopping event at Italian footwear house Giuseppe Zanotti’s Bal Harbour boutique.
July 26
Villa Azur Thursdays: Villa Azur, the lifestyle and hospitality brand known for dining, entertainment, and music, celebrated their Thursday night Dinner Party.
Mynt Thursdays: Party goers started their weekend early at Mynt on Thursday night. Beats by DJs Axel Beca and Hugo M kept the crowd dancing all night long.
July 27
Winnie Harlow at Komodo Fridays: Supermodel Winnie Harlow kicked off her weekend birthday celebration in Miami at Komodo Lounge on Friday.
Studio 23 Fridays: Studio 23 welcomed the “Kiki” dance creator, Shiggy, on Friday night. The partiers kicked off the weekend with some dancing and awesome music in one of Miami’s hottest night clubs.
July 28
Whispering Angel Host 2018 Midsummer Daydream Brunch & Art Vernissage at Avant Gallery & LaMuse Café: The 2018 Whispering Angel Midsummer Daydream Brunch & Art Vernissage was highlighted by the birthday celebration of Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein, and was an affair full of striking art, food that looked like art, rosé all day, and B12 injection shots in the arms of guests.
Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Mack Maine, & Ronaldinho at Story Saturdays: Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Mack Maine, and Ronaldinho spent Saturday night partying it up at Story.
July 29
Floyd Mayweather, Tory Lanez, Foodgod, Young Dolph, and YG at LIV on Sunday: LIV Miami was on another level Sunday with a number of stars in the building, including Young Dolph, YG, Tory Lanez, and Floyd Mayweather.
July 30
Trey Songz, Winnie Harlow, and Lil Baby at Rockwell Mondays: Rockwell saw celebrity appearances from artist Trey Songz; model Winnie Harlow, who was continuing her birthday celebrations; and rapper Lil Baby on Monday night.
