Eyes on Miami: Winnie Harlow, Trey Songz, Floyd Mayweather, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 24



Casamigos Host National Tequila Day and Fords Gin Botanical Garden Celebration at 1 Hotel South Beach: 1 Hotel South Beach and Casamigos celebrated National Tequila Day at Elements in Habitat with tequila cocktails and Mexican-inspired complimentary tapas.

World Red Eye

July 25



Hellô Campos Host Giuseppe Zanotti Bal Harbour Cocktail Celebration at Bal Harbour Shops: Hellô Campos hosted an exclusive cocktail and shopping event at Italian footwear house Giuseppe Zanotti’s Bal Harbour boutique.