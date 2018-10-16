Lolo Reskin Brings Racy Music Videos to the World Erotic Art Museum

“God fucking shit!” Lolo Reskin exclaims, trying to find her backup notes about October 18th’s World Erotic Art Museum's event. Life threw her a bit of a curveball this week, as her computer currently sits water-logged in a bowl of rice. The owner of Sweat Records and one of Miami’s more well-known natives, Reskin is taking the digital disaster in stride. She’s a small business owner so things like this happen. “Everything’s crazy,” she says.

The great niece of famous DJ Alan Freed, Reskin has a love of music in her blood. It shows in her community-oriented indie record store, as well as her gig as a host on PBS, spot on the Florida Chapter Board of the Recording Academy, and her own DJ career.

So it’s fitting that she’s the guest speaker of the WEAM's first event in a new, booze-friendly initiative geared towards educating and community programming. Parental Advisory: Sex, Music, and Censorship takes place this Thursday, October 18th at the Miami Beach museum.

Director of Education Melissa Osorio says that WEAM "aims to become the center for Miamians to explore topics related to sex and gender and the home for conversations on sex and sexuality." Courtesy of Robert Harbour

Melissa Osorio is WEAM’s Director of Education, and she says Parental Advisory champions their program about attitudes and how they impact lives. “Attitudes towards sex and sexuality influence almost everything in our lives, including which laws are passed, what kind of clothes we wear, how we educate our kids,” she notes, “and, as we'll see during Parental Advisory, what we're allowed to hear on the radio and see on TV in a music video.”

If Lolo Reskin is the star of the night, then racy music videos are her backup dancers. D’Angelo’s "Untitled (How Does it Feel)" and Fever Ray’s "To The Moon And Back" are among the controversial videos to be played for viewers from Reskin’s handpicked selection of the ones “breaking boundaries” from the 80’s, 90’s and today. She’ll follow the showing with a talk about the origin of parental advisory, "ridiculous" words bleeped off radio airwaves, and Miami’s link to it all.

Home of hip-hop group 2 Live Crew, Miami has an unparalleled role when it comes to music and censorship, Reskin says. “They were one of the biggest players in the fight for being able to present themselves artistically as they wanted.” She’s planning to talk about the group that stirred up a discussion on lyrical freedom, thanks to a two-year legal battle against the American Family Association, which tried to take their 1989 As Nasty As They Wanna Be album off the market.

Reskin’s talk will offer more than riveting intel on the history of music censorship. She’s going to share “titillating trivia” that’s bound to make you chuckle along with her: the time Prince wore "assless pants" and “basically threw a 7-minute orgy” on MTV, and how Paula Abdul’s “bondage-style” video for "Cold Hearted Snake" ironically featured a panel of censorship judges sweating at the sensuality of it.

More recent global guilty pleasure 50 Shades of Grey will even surface in her presentation. “One of the 50 Shades of Grey soundtrack songs is [by] the Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, and they censor the word panties. I was like, are you freaking kidding me?” Reskin says, laughing in disbelief. “There are sections in Nordstrom called ‘panties’ — what am I supposed to call them? There should be enough artistic license where you can say 'panties' instead of underwear, or whatever, and not have that censored — which is crazy.”

Parental Advisory is set to be a scene for playful learning. Complimentary drinks by Deep Eddy Vodka will flow freely, as attendees watch and listen to an exploration of sexuality through music. Reskin points out that she wants to "show people some fun videos" they haven’t seen in a while.

“The people I want to come are people who are curious about the WEAM museum, who want to have a saucy date night, and who want to check out a nice evening of racy programming.”

Parental Advisory: Sex, Music, and Censorship. 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 18th at the World Erotic Art Museum, 1205 Washington AVe., Miami Beach; 305-532-9336; weam.com. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $20 at the door. Ticket purchase includes general museum admission.

