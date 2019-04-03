The Annual POP Pride Ball Celebrates Ten Years of Ballroom

You might not think drag queens and frat bros have much in common. But Johnny Milan of House Milan, the longest running commentator of the annual POP Ball, begs to differ.

“The way I explain it [to my straight friends] is that we’re like a gay fraternity,” he says, referring to the drag houses, “and we compete with other gay frats at an event called a ball.”

Johnny has been involved with POP — short for Power of the Pussy — since its inception over 15 years ago, co-created by his good friend, Oso Milan (also of the House of Milan) and Yenti Valdes. Since then, the POP Ball has become the go-to party in the ballroom scene during Pride. Johnny came on board as a host in 2007 and has continued ever since.