Nu Wave Swim Puts Local Businesses in the Spotlight During Miami Swim Week

Miami's annual Swim Week is bringing the latest in swimwear fashion and trends to the Magic City once again, and this year's edition will feature a new addition to its roster of events: Nu Wave Swim. Its inaugural installment will be held at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden July 11 to July 14.

A multi-day platform for networking, activities, and runway shows created by World Red Eye founder Seth Browarnik and partner Michelle Addison, Nu Wave Swim will feature 15 events over five days. It will kick off with a celebration in partnership with the House of Suntory, a Tiny House experience where guests can learn about Japanese spirits and watch an emerging designer fashion show featuring Charmosa and Revival.

According to Browarnik, the area will be transformed into an urban oasis and guests will have no need to leave the garden. "The idea is to add a lifestyle element to what Judy Stein [executive director for the show] has created," he noted. "This is a fresh new approach to Swim Week and we are involving as many local businesses as we can. By bringing the best of Miami under one roof, the city will feel more involved in the production of the whole event."

James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz will lead the event's food and beverage program over the five days and a wellness schedule will feature activities by Sacred Space and Barry’s Bootcamp. In addition, Soho Beach House will host a Fashion for Breakfast panel with swimwear designers, while Bar Bevy will transform the garden’s Banyan Room into a Vip lounge, where DJs like Savannah Buffet will spin. Many of Nu Wave's events are invite-only, but industry outsiders can get in on the action July 13, when Nu Wave Swim will host Miami Magazine Bungalow Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bazaar is swim and resort wear shopping experience that's open to the general public.

A fourth-generation Miami Beach resident and global-warming activist known for his involvement in Art Deco preservation, Browarnik emphasizes the environmental aspect of the initiative, which will implement a plastic-free policy. The platform will also collaborate with Facebook and Instagram to promote awareness to the Miami Water Keeper, an advocate for cleaner oceans.

"Swim Week is here to stay and it is better than ever," said Browarnik. "We want to make it special from all standpoints."

Nu Wave Swim. From July 11 through July 14 at Miami Botanical Gardens, 200 Convention Center Dr., Miami; nuwaveswim.com. Admission to Bungalow Bazaar by Miami Magazine is free through eventbrite.com.