 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Nikki GlaserEXPAND
Nikki Glaser
Mindy Tucker

Comedian Nikki Glaser: "The Problems of a Single Woman in Her 30s Are Universal"

Nicholas Olivera | July 18, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

Comedian Nikki Glaser compares standup to weightlifting — and she is very much a bodybuilder.

“If I don’t get out there and do it every single night, I will get rusty,” she says. “Just like weightlifting, if you’re a comedian and you take two days off in a row, you lose serious progress.”

As Glaser prepares to flex her comedy muscles at the Miami Improv July 19 and 20, she talks about the backbreaking amount of labor that goes into what she does: Monday through Thursday, she does her SiriusXM radio show, You Up? With Nikki Glaser. Then, Friday, she hits the road and does hourlong shows in other cities. Then she heads back home Sunday to start the process all over again.

Related Stories

Usually, a comedian will do this in preparation for an upcoming TV special, but Glaser reveals that the next special she'll release was shot in May. Why, then, is she touring so extensively?

“I’m always either sitting on or working on material,” she says. “It’s a compulsion for me.”

Glaser mentions her own comedic evolution, from dispensing one-liners onstage à la Mitch Hedberg to candid, conversational tidbits about dating and her professional life.

“Whether you live in Charlotte or Miami or Dubai, the problems of a single woman in her 30s are universal,” she says. “If you come, you’ll hear my experience dealing with newfound fame.”

Glaser notes she’s at a level of fame where she can meaningfully engage with fans who come to her shows, unlike certain comedy superstars who can barely enter and exit arena shows without getting mauled by admirers.

“If you’re a fan, I’d love to meet you,” Glaser says.

Nikki Glaser. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, and 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50.

 
Nicholas Olivera is a South Florida-based journalist who graduated with a degree in broadcast media from Florida International University. He claims to be from Miami Lakes, but really it's Hialeah.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >