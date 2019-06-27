Atlanta and Miami Comics Unite for a Fourth of July Show at Miami Improv

Fresh off of receiving the honor of Miami New Times' best comedian of 2019, Rudy Wilson will be hosting a special stand up showcase at the Miami Improv in Doral. The show, titled "From Atlanta to Miami," is set to feature performers from Wilson’s hometown of Atlanta as well as his new home, Miami.

“[Receiving best comedian] took me down this memory lane of all the hard work I’ve put in since I moved here last year,” Wilson says. “Even in a small scene like Miami, you could accomplish this much.”

In addition to Wilson’s star on the rise, the city of Miami itself is experiencing its own budding comedy scene. Since the grand opening of the Improv in December, this is the second stand-up showcase pairing local comics alongside comedians from a city with a booming comedy scene. (The New York to Miami showcase was held back in March.)

Of the four headliners, two are currently based out of Atlanta, a city that conditions its comics to perform at any venue for any audience.

“Atlanta comedy is very diverse: it could range from doing the stuffiest room with hipsters then you go to a side of town where the entire room is black or more Hispanic,” says Ronnie Jordan, a comedy veteran whose TV credits include BET’s Comic View. “It gets you ready to do comedy for anybody.”

According to Jordan, Atlanta is a city where its best comics are all shooters, getting to joke with no hesitation. This proves useful for a city like Miami.

“I’ve been doing comedy for 18 years and there are certain places people tell you are tough, and you hear things like ‘so-and-so got booed’ and Miami is known for that,” comedian Vanessa Fraction says. “Miami is known for being a bit tough. Early on in my career, I was doing the Miami Improv and they showed me so much love so I’m excited to come back.”

From Atlanta to Miami. 8 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45 via eventbrite.com.