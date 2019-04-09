SNL and UM Alum Finesse Mitchell Returns to Miami

A Lorne Michaels impression is kind of like a class ring for Saturday Night Live alumni. When I speak to former cast member and University of Miami alumnus Finesse Mitchell, he uses his own impression to recall some advice given to him by the show’s longtime executive producer.

“‘Take a little time off but not a lot of time off but, you know, really enjoy where you’re going and where you’ve been,’” Mitchell said in Michaels’s distinct vocal pattern. “He was saying some Jedi mind trick stuff to me as he was firing me.”

Although Mitchell has "nothing but love" for Michaels, he did not follow the sage showrunner’s advice. In fact, he went in the complete opposite direction. He ran off to Miami.

Mitchell is fond of Miami. He fell in love with the Magic City because of Miami Vice, and that love has lasted for decades. He regularly attends UM homecoming games. He’s performing a couple shows at the new Miami Improv April 12th and 14th. In fact, he’s currently married to the daughter of Miami Vice soundtrack contributor, El DeBarge.

After finally leaving SNL in 2006, Mitchell returned to Miami to visit some fraternity brothers. He fell for a girl who was not related to El DeBarge, then decided to turn his visit into an extended stay. But eventually, his extended stay turned into something of a self-imposed exile. He had already been through the ordeal of sleeping on couches in his twenties. He was in no rush to return to that lifestyle.

Mitchell lays out how this chapter of his life unfolded: “My plan was to live [in Miami] for three years, we’ll go to L.A. and finish this thing out. Didn’t do that. Ended up staying in South Florida for six years. And she and I broke up so when I did move out to L.A., I moved out solo- dolo .”

Within two weeks of arriving in L.A., he nailed an audition to join the main cast of the Disney Channel sitcom A.N.T. Farm. He was finally back in the game playing the role of a “black Bob Saget.”

After A.N.T. Farm wrapped, he booked the Showtime series Roadies with Hollywood powerhouses J.J. Abrams and Cameron Crowe. The show lasted only one season but it established a working relationship between Mitchell and Showtime. When he approached the cable network about doing a one-hour special, they were hesitant. Oddly enough, New England Patriots tight end and Mitchell’s friend Rob Gronkowski ended up offering him a spot on his own Showtime comedy special.

“I’m cussing him out like, ‘You don’t even fucking do comedy, how do you get a one-hour special?’” Mitchell remembers. “And he said, ‘Yeah, but here’s the thing: I’m gonna just have all my buddies do comedy and then you guys help me come up with a set.’”

Gronkowski’s special, along with the interest of a big-name comedy production and distribution company, Comedy Dynamics, inspired Showtime executives to take Mitchell seriously. He released his own one-hour special, The Spirit Told Me to Tell You, in 2018.

So despite his former boss’s advice to take a short break, you could say that Mitchell’s resurgence started with a long period of relaxation in Miami.

“I went down to Miami, bought a freaking house, I don’t know who does this,” Finesse trails off in utter disbelief before realizing who, in fact, does things like this. “I do; Finesse.”

Finesse Mitchell. 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, and 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $22 with a two-drink minimum.