CluedUpp Is Coming to Let Miamians Embrace Their Inner Detective

As a kid, you probably played the board game Clue. Or you devoured mystery novels in bed at night. Maybe now you can’t get enough of TV shows like Sherlock and True Detective.

But have you ever wondered what you’d actually be like at crime-solving?

That’s where CluedUpp, a virtual murder mystery adventure, can help. It's coming to Miami this Saturday, June 8.

Designed as a cross between Pokémon Go and a live-action version of Clue, the outdoor, interactive detective game is conducted through CluedUpp’s smartphone app, which participants download in order to play. Teams of two to six people compete to solve a crime by the end of the day, and the game will lead players all over town in search of clues and virtual witnesses, helping to narrow the list of suspects.

You can start anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. the day of the game. Players meet with their team at the recommended start location and log into the app to begin the adventure — the experience is fully self-guided. The game wraps up by 5 p.m., and it usually takes players an average of two hours 20 minutes to crack the case, covering a distance of five to seven kilometers throughout the city. It costs $46 to put together a team of adults; children under 16 and dogs play for free. (Let’s be real: Dogs are sometimes the best detectives.)

Horatio Caine, is that you? CluedUpp

Founded by Tref Griffiths in 2016, CluedUpp drew more than 50,000 would-be detectives across the United Kingdom and Ireland for games last year, and the concept has expanded to several U.S. cities since this past January. “Miami has always been on our wish list of places to go,” Griffiths said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see if our detectives are up to the challenge of solving our hardest case yet.”

That case, called "Sneaky Finders," will plant the teams in the fictional town of Millingham in the 1920s, which also means there’s ample opportunity to wear your best Gatsby-era outfit. The story is based on the BBC’s crime drama series Peaky Blinders, which takes place in England in the years after World War I.

Even if you don’t solve the crime the fastest, there are plenty of other prizes for detectives, including "Best-Dressed Team," "Best Team Picture," and "Best K-9 Detective." Tickets are on sale now, and only 100 slots for teams are expected to be released. Start gathering your friends now to get in on the mystery.

CluedUpp. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in downtown Miami. Tickets cost $46 for a team of two to six adults via cluedupp.com.