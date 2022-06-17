Filmmaker Rostislav Vaynshtok Can Finally Witness Audiences React to His Award-Winning Short Film

After finishing his debut short film,, last year, Rostislav Vaynshtok was thrilled at its reception on the film-festival circuit, where it played at 15 festivals in eight different countries and won two awards along the way.For Vaynshtok, the moment was bittersweet, as he couldn't be present to see how audiences reacted to his crime movie featuring organ-harvesting mobsters on a quest for vengeance."Being that last year we were still in the midst of COVID, I sat out most of the festivals, especially since some were in other countries," Vaynshtok tellsHoping to remedy the situation, Vaynshtok has set up a free screening of the short film on June 25 at Tomas Redrado Art with all kinds of festivities, including music, art, and an open bar."We're going to project the film digitally in 4K on one of the walls of the gallery. Kronenbourg is supplying complimentary 1664 Blanc," he adds.Besides the free ale, Vaynshtok, a musician who performs under the moniker Slavvy, reached out to some friends to supply the sounds to make the night a party."Bed Scene is a great local band with top vibes that are going to play. John Caignet from Jolt Radio is a dear friend and has supported me and my musical endeavors since my high-school band Fight Like Animals," he says. "He's had his finger on the pulse of the Miami music scene for over a decade — he's the man."Local artist John Barrymore will provide the art for the evening. Barrymore and Vaynshtok have been friends since childhood, so Barrymore took their past and present friendship in mind for what performance art he would be presenting during the event."Fundraiser for Lauren Lauren is an auction that will run for the duration of the opening. We want to bring awareness to Lauren Lauren and make Lauren Lauren™ a thing. Polaroids $20 is a painting that charges customers $10 for selfies and $20 for Polaroids," Barrymore explains.The pair chose Tomas Redrado Art in Little River as the site for the event after Barrymore dragged along Vaynshtok to a few art openings at the space."We'd been to shows at Tomas Redrado Art, and we really connected with Tomas and some of the artists he represents. The idea to do a show came together organically after seeing the program [at the gallery]," Vaynshtok explains.This will be the first film screened at Tomas Redrado Art, but the eponymous gallerist is grateful for this opportunity to stretch the boundaries of what his space can be."We don't see our gallery as yet just another art gallery dedicated to visual contemporary art, but as the true center of a movement where artists collaborate," Redrado says. "It will be the first time we present a film as part of our catalog, and I'm quite excited to feature another medium of art and expression at the gallery."And for Vaynshtok, it's an opportunity to witness a live audience take in his half-English, half-Russian crime opus.