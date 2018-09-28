The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Cheers to you if you scored tickets to two of the most anticipated shows coming to Miami this year: They just happen to be back-to-back concerts at the Fillmore this weekend. First up is Father John Misty, the acerbic singer-songwriter soundtracking existential millennial dread. Then, on Saturday, former Talking Heads frontman and muse David Byrne takes the stage at the Miami Beach theater with an elaborate revue worthy of the Broadway stage. And if you're looking for another musical fix after his set, round out the weekend with free pizza and beer at Sweat Records' Classic Album Sundays, this time revisiting the music of Talking Heads and Blondie.

Friday

We're living in absurd times, and Father John Misty has gifted us with an absurdist musical lens through which we can put the modern era into perspective. Whether he meant to or not, his songs have become a kind of soundtrack to millennial existential dread, from the "useless education" of "Bored in the U.S.A." to I Love You, Honeybear, in which he sings about all the dull and trying moments in relationships that we actively ignore on social media feeds. Like his contemporaries, he got political on Pure Comedy, but he knows the "horror show" he describes on the title-track began far before the ascension of this administration. And it's not all doom and gloom. He may be singing about life's tragedies, but he finds the humor embedded in the darkness. 7 p.m. Friday, September 28, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $35.

Architect Rene Gonzalez is a local legend. We have him to thank for the brilliantly and sustainably designed CIFO Cultural Foundation, Glass and Alchemist boutiques, and other local staples. Gonzalez will discuss his latest book, Not Lost in Translation, during a one-of-a-kind chat with associate architect Monica Vazquez and Wolfsonian director Tim Rodgers. 7 p.m. Friday, September 28, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

There's no need to fly to Germany. Oktoberfest is about to go down in Miami for the ninth consecutive year. Wynwood's Octoberfest, presented by Sam Adams, is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. Over three days, enjoy a huge beer hall, a massive photo booth, activities for your dog, and all kinds of pumpkin-related stuff. Pro tip: RSVP online for a free beer. Friday, September 28 through Sunday, September 30, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwoodsoctoberfest.eventbrite.com. Ticket packages range from free to $24.

Saturday

Before Father John Misty made his name writing about life's absurdities, David Byrne laid the blueprint through his work with the Talking Heads and subsequent solo music. And decades before visual spectacles became a necessary part of concerts, Byrne set the standard with his oversize suits and elaborate stage productions. If it's escapism you're after, let this auteur take you on a visual journey inside his mind. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 29, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $59 to $150.



Founded in 1987, Axis Dance Company is an Oakland-based ensemble that includes performers with and without disabilities. The acclaimed company has toured the world and appeared twice on Fox's So You Think You Can Dance. But the company is not just about performing. Its guiding principles are artistry, engagement, and advocacy, so outreach and education programs that allow people of all ages and abilities access to dance are also its jam. Axis is headed to Miami for its exceptional Forward Motion Physically Integrated Dance Festival. This is an awesome opportunity to enjoy inclusive physical creativity uniquely expressed through all kinds of figures. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 29, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium Mid-Stage Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; axisdance.org/axis-team. Admission costs $25.

Of all the dumb, gory revenge flicks, Mandy offers something different. First, there's the ever-lovable Nicolas Cage. Mandy is littered with moments of Cage's extreme and absurd acting, but you'll also find flashes of his genuine talent à la Adaptation. Second, this absurdist thriller is as bloody as the churning guts of Hades. And it's also the most unironic psychedelic flick to hit theaters in decades. Definitely check out this weird, gross film when it screens at Gables Cinema this week. But no matter what, do not take a hit of acid first. 11:30 p.m. Saturday, September 29, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

There is no cure for vinyl fever, and the infected like it that way. Those who scavenge for rare and vintage pressed wax are set to gather for a seventh time at the Miami Record Fair. The event is brought to you by Gramps and the record slingers of Terrestrial Funk. They promise the largest selection of records in the 305 from collectors from all over South Florida. It's a daytime, dog- and kid-friendly event, so you can shovel Pizza Tropical and tropical smoothies into the furry and little ones' faces. Then sit them in front of the live performances and DJ sets. If you want to be a DJ for a day, get there by 11 a.m. and sign up to spin. Noon Saturday, September 29, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

Still buzzing after the David Byrne concert? There's no better cure for the post-concert blues than curling up with the records that made you a fan in the first place. This Sunday, Sweat Records is back for yet another edition of its recurring series Classic Album Sundays, this time with top picks from two pioneering '70s and '80s bands: Talking Heads and Blondie. Shimmy to "Hanging on the Telephone" and "Pretty Baby," grab some free pizza and PBR, and do it all again when the needle drops on Talking Heads: 77. Yes, you're sick of "Psycho Killer," but just try not to sing along. 5 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $6 to $10.

For Real Pictures is a nonprofit that gives student filmmakers experience in the industry and helps them make quality flicks on limited budgets. With a specialty in ethical filmmaking and autism awareness, the org connects budding and aspiring movie-makers with those who are already established to set them up in a competitive market with the possibility of a job. Its For Reel Film Fest does all of the above while also aiming to rebuild what was once a flourishing cinematic industry in South Florida. The inaugural fest will go down at the oldest art deco building in town, Miami's Scottish Rite Temple, and will include pop-up vendors, a popcorn bar, catering, a free raffle, and short-film screenings. 4 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at the Scottish Rite Temple, 471 NW Third St., Miami; forreelfilmfest.com. Admission ranges from free to $10.