The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

After some roadblocks along the way, Florida is finally catching up with the times when it comes to medicinal marijuana. But it's been a long haul, and no one knows that better than the folks who've organized Miami's Medical Marijuana Concert for the past 20 years. This Saturday, they'll continue to celebrate the progress made over the past few decades as they look ahead to the challenges that remain. South Florida will also host concerts by Juana Molina and Maren Morris this weekend, and the New World Center will hold its first-ever open house.

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami over the next few days.

Friday

He's not driving around in a fancy automobile for Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, but he is parking at the Arsht Center. The one and only Jerry Seinfeld, hitting the 305 for one night only, will share all the little things in life that either enthrall or annoy us all. Seinfeld has been pretty busy these days: In addition to working on his Emmy-nominated web series, he stars in the standup special Jerry Before Seinfeld, released on Netflix late last year. 7 p.m. Friday, September 21, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $72.50 to $93.50.



In a rural village in Ethiopia, young women are kidnapped for marriage. It's a regular occurrence and tradition. The award-winning drama Difret follows a 14-year-old girl who refuses to accept tradition, kills her captor, and endures a roller-coaster legal battle. Following a special screening, writer and UN specialist on ending child marriages Monique Cleseca will be on hand for a unique Q&A. 7 p.m. Friday, September 21, at Overtown Performing Arts Center, 1023 NW Third Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $13 for general admission and $5 for Overtown residents.



French producer Darius dropped his first full-length album last year. It's Utopia, and it's magical in the most synthy, poppy, and ravey way possible. You can experience the new tunes and some of his earlier singles live this week at 1306. Catch him while you can: Later this year, he'll take his tunes to Bangkok, Jakarta, and Tokyo before hitting the West Coast for more gigs. 10 p.m. Friday, September 21, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25.

EXPAND Juana Molina will make a rare Miami appearance. Photo by Alejandro Ros

Saturday

If there were an Argentine version of Björk, it would totally be Juana Molina. The South American indie-folk icon is known for her hypnotic electronic tunes and eclectic yet lovable delivery. Over the years, Molina, with seven studio albums, has built quite a cult following. It's been a hot minute (translation: years) since she has graced Miami with her presence, so show her some love. 7 p.m. Saturday, September 22, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $30 to $35.



Yet another reason life isn't fair: Game of Thrones won't return until sometime next year. But in the excruciating meantime, you can enjoy the wildly stellar Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at the BB&T Center. Thrill to all of the glorious, epic music you've come to love from famed composer Ramin Djawadi and his orchestra, as well as some new nuggets from Season 7. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 22, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $17.63 to $95.25.



It's been more than a decade since the Police toured as the original trio lineup. And recently, maverick musician and frontman Sting recorded an album and toured with Shaggy, so it doesn't look like he's trying to revisit the band's '80s glory days anytime soon. But if you're still pining to hear "Roxanne," "So Lonely," or "Message in a Bottle" live, there's always the next best thing: a concert by Police tribute act Zendatta. The Florida band has been re-creating the Police's sound for almost 25 years, so you know Zendatta will be faithful to the original's punk-and-reggae-fusing sound. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, September 22, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by Ian Witlen

The Medical Marijuana Concert has been a staple in Miami for years. How many years, you ask? Well, this year, the musical and educational spectacle celebrates the big two-oh. For its 20th anniversary, the concert will present performances by the likes of Inner Circle, Telekinetic Walrus, and SunGhosts, as well as speeches from folks such as Florida state Rep. David Richardson and South Miami Vice Mayor Walter Harris. It's all to help change laws and make medical marijuana accessible to those who need it most. 3 p.m. Saturday, September 22, at Wow House, 3100 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $25.

DIY husband-and-wife band Adult came out of Detroit 20 years ago under the name Plasma Co. Using analog synths and drum machines, Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus make industrial punk sounds unlike anything you'll hear on the radio. The group recently released This Behavior and is touring to promote the album. Adult is a great act to catch live and in Miami. This tropical city loves its dark electronic music paired with wild dancing. Technique Records and Gramps will cohost the duo, and Plack Blague will open the show. 9 p.m. Saturday, September 22, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission costs $10.



Musical soundtracks were a big part of film in the '90s, but it wasn't until the German thriller Run Lola Run came out that internationally recognized flicks used techno. When Run Lola Run was released, it was a huge deal. Fans dyed their hair weird colors to match Lola's and ran off to all-night raves. Tom Tykwer's story itself follows the intersection of a mobster, lost money, and one crazy couple. Lola has 20 minutes to replace cash her boyfriend lost or say bye-bye to him. Gables Cinema will show this instant classic as part of its After Hours series at a nearly midnight screening. 11:30 p.m. Saturday, September 22, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.



Love 'em or hate 'em, periods are a fact of life. But for women who don't have access to adequate menstrual products, they can be downright inconvenient. The Period Movement wants communities to step up for women who need a little extra help in this department through the Period Packing Party. Bring feminine hygiene products, make a monetary contribution, or volunteer your time to pack the products for women in need. 3 p.m. Saturday, September 22, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND New World Center Photo by Emilio Collavino

Finding fun, safe, PG-rated stuff to do with your kids that doesn't cost a month's rent is not easy. New World Center's NWS Open House, a free, family-friendly, all-day event hosted by New World Symphony and Baptist Health, is one great exception. Green babies will enjoy the beach cleanup, dancing babies will enjoy Zumba, and active babies will enjoy self-defense classes, yoga, and doga (yoga with dogs). Kids will transform into happy animals as they get their faces painted, enjoy live music performed by New World Fellows, and engage in other interesting activities. All of this fun is also a guise for Baptist to perform health screenings. Pretty clever, huh? 9 a.m. Saturday, September 22, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu/new-world-center. Admission is free.

Sunday

In Maren Morris' song "Rich," she spins the old "If I had a dollar for each time..." concept into a catchy country ditty about a shitty guy. The song captures all that is delightful about country music — real-life feelings expressed through reworked clichés. Morris isn't yet 30, but as a singer, songwriter, and producer, she has four studio albums under her belt. She's also the woman behind hits such as "My Church" and "I Could Use a Love Song" and even won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance. Her solo tour will land at Coral Sky for a good old pop-country time. 7 p.m. Sunday, September 23, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $29.50.



Thousands of Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers are fleeing violence, human rights violations, and political tension in their homeland. While Trump strips refugees of their children and dignity in the United States, other countries are welcoming those in search of a better life. Costa Rica is receiving hundreds of applications daily for refugees and has already taken in thousands. NicaFest is a concert and celebration of solidarity that supports refugees in Costa Rica and other places. Show your support while making friends and enjoying Nicaraguan music. 6 p.m. Sunday, September 23, at Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $27.