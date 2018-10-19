The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Have you felt the faint fall breeze yet? It's hiding behind all that humidity, but it's there. That breeze signals the coming of outdoor festival season in Miami, and this weekend's packed with them. There's no better place to be in October than next to the water, especially if there's delicious food in the mix. Head to the resurrected Miami Marine Stadium on Saturday and Sunday for the South Florida Seafood Festival. You can also find your zen through yoga and meditation at the Ahana High Tide Festival on Saturday. Or get an early start on Halloween at Churchill's Pub's 12th annual Thriller Halloween Music Festival.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Friday

Art deco started as a fancy-schmancy European concept, eventually made its way to the States, and became a mass-produced/industrialized trend. The newest exhibit at the Wolfsonian, "Deco: Luxury to Mass Market," tracks this journey which stems back to the '20s and '30s. You'll see appliances, hand-crafted objects, and everything in between in this deco-fabulous display. 10 a.m. Friday through October 27, 2019, at the Wolfsonian-Florida International University, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission costs $12 for adults, and various discounts are available.



CityPlace Doral has quickly become a community hotspot away from the pace of hectic, central locations such as Wynwood and the Design District. In addition to countless shops, the team behind CityPlace maintains special event programming throughout the week. This Thursday and Friday, head out west for the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Arts & Literature Festival, where families will enjoy Hispanic literature, Latin poetry and more in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month. 3 p.m. Thursday, October 18 and Friday, October 19 at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36 St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.

Not every town has a badass ballet company. Luckily, Miami does, and its latest performance is ready to hit the Arsht this weekend. Miami City Ballet's Company B includes three unique components. The first part, "Concerto Barocco," is a George Balanchine ballet set to Bach tunes. Then there's "Company B," set to awesome '40s-era tunes sung by the Andrews Sisters. Wrapping up the memorable evening will be the classic Tchaikovsky "Piano Concerto No. 2," capturing the spirit of Saint Petersburg, Russia. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., 1300 Biscayne Blvd.; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $48 to $78.

EXPAND See you on the dark side of the moon. Ra-Haus Photography

Laser Fridays go down every first and third Friday under the majestic 67-foot dome of the planetarium at Frost Science. Beginning at 7 p.m., a different show each hour shows off a different artist's jams paired with stunning lights, for five total hours. Slated for this Friday evening are shows with songs from Stranger Things, Daft Punk, Led Zeppelin, Radiohead, and Pink Floyd. At 8 p.m., expect a Green Day/Offspring mashup that probably shouldn't be missed. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Frost Planetarium, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission costs $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 8 to 11.



The symphony is hitting the streets! Every Friday, the Miami Design District Performance Series presents live tunes curated by 19-time Grammy-winning producer Emilio Estefan. It's always a good time. For this week's performance, the Miami Symphony Orchestra will perform its latest works beginning at 6:30 p.m. Yummy grub from Estefan Kitchen will be available for purchase. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami. Free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Waldo will be very easy to find this Friday night. That's because the fourth-annual Where's Waldo? Bar Crawl is set to go down in Wynwood. To participate and get awesome happy-hour deals at participating bars, you must be dressed in Waldo-esque red and white stripes. A full list of participating bars is available on eventbrite.com. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Brick, 187 NW 28th St., Miami. Free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Photo by George Martinez

Saturday

It's not really October until a bunch of people get together and dance to Michael Jackson's "Thriller." That's exactly what will happen at the 12th-annual Thriller Halloween Music Festival at Churchill's Pub. In addition to a "Thriller" flash mob, there will free zombie makeup and costumes, a $100 costume contest at midnight, and three stages of live tunes performed by the likes of 1000 Pounds of Thrust, Lochness Monster, and Hexproof. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com.



There are plenty of fish in the sea, so why not enjoy several of them on a platter at the South Florida Seafood Festival? This tasty and fresh fest at Miami Marine Stadium on Key Biscayne kicks off stone crab season and offers seafood cooked in the style of every culture represented in South Florida. From paella to lobster rolls to sushi to jambalaya, there's a fish flavor for you. You can jam to Caribbean music, sip mojitos, shop the wares of local artisan vendors, and take the kids to family fun zones, all while chowing down on chowder. 11 a.m. Saturday at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; southfloridaseafoodfestival.com. Tickets cost $8 to $22.

Yoga is a pretty selfish practice if you're only focused on healing yourself. The folks at the Ahana High Tide Festival want you to put some intention behind healing the world, too. Whether you're a newbie or a yogi, there will be yoga and meditation sessions for all levels. Bring the kids and stay for a performance by the Polar Boys. Best of all, the event benefits Surfrider Miami, a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s oceans. And to that end, this event is plastic-free. 10 a.m. Saturday, October 20 at Miami Design District, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; ahanayoga.com. Admission is $25 in advance and $35 at the door.

EXPAND Miami Children's Museum Courtesy of Kubany Judlowe

All hands will be on deck on Watson Island this Saturday night. Walk (or dance) the plank at the annual fundraiser Something's Brewing After Dark at Miami Children's Museum. The adults-only event supports the org's arts and educational programming and will present a haunted exhibition, "Pirate Island." The party will include delicious food, craft beer, Bacardi drinks, a costume contest for the adventuresome, and, most important, shaking pirates' booty. 9 p.m. Saturday at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; miamichildrensmuseum.org. Admission costs $75.



Sunday

Fall is the best season. And though the temperatures are still warm in Miami, there's an autumn vibe that makes the 305 a southern corner of heaven. Besides burning pumpkin spice candles, there's no better way to celebrate this crisp season than taking a trip to the Miami Flea. The outdoor market sells the best local artisans have to offer, including stylish secondhand clothing and homemade soaps. There's also music, craft beverages, and tasty fare from food trucks. It's all very nicely curated and vibrating with good feels, the perfect way to enjoy an outing and cool digs during the best time of year. 1 p.m. Sunday at Canvas Miami, 90 NE 17th St., Miami; aedistrictmiami.com. Admission is free.