The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

You can't tell from the temperature outside, but October is finally here, and we could all use a beer (or ten) to cool down courtesy of Grovetoberfest. The Coconut Grove beer fest is back this year with plenty of sudsy options from local breweries. If you're into liquor, the Craft Spirits Fest will also be in the neighborhood with your drink of choice this weekend.

And if you're looking to immerse yourself in the diverse and vibrant culture of the Magic City, hit up HistoryMiami's CultureFest 305 this Saturday, or head west to the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum for a survey of 21st-century Caribbean art and culture.

Here's a look at some of the best events happening in Miami over the next few days.

Eddie Izzard Amanda Searle

Friday

You remember Eddie Izzard's face from the hit TV show The Riches and flicks such as Ocean's Twelve, Mystery Men, and Across the Universe. Now it's time to see the English comedian on the big stage. He's bringing his Believe Me tour, named after his memoir that hit shelves last year, to the Magic City. His live show hilariously reflects on his unique adventures, covering everything from his time rising through the ranks in London to performing at Madison Square Garden. 8 p.m. Friday, October 12, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $196.



Miami's original zombie prom is back, and it's billed as "deader than ever." That means you need to head to Zombie Prom Resurrección in your most magical zombie garb and be ready to own it. In addition to hosting a number of beastly South Floridians, the event will deliver live tunes from Otto von Schirach & the Bermuda Triangle Family, Galactic Effect, Lamebot, MadSavvy, and Lipstick Alley. 9 p.m. Friday, October 12, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20.

Throughout the year, the Craft Spirits Fest stages a number of events, including happy hours, seminars, and dinners. They all culminate with a grand tasting of more than 100 spirits and cocktails to sample. The latest grand tasting will happen Friday at the Cruz Building. Last year's edition included participants such as Wondermint Liqueur to Prescribed Spirits, so prepare to whet that palate. 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 12, at the Cruz Building, 3157 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove; craftspiritsfest.com. Tickets cost $50 to $75.

HistoryMiami Courtesy photo

Saturday

A false Miami narrative has become frustratingly pervasive with the advent of the boutique art explosion in neighborhoods such as Wynwood in recent years. Cultural carpetbaggers claim Miami "lacked culture" before the galleries came along, but true Miamians know that this city has always been the melting-est of melting pots, with music and flavors from the Caribbean, Latin America, and many other places blending to create our own, unique culture. It's the duty of institutions such as HistoryMiami to reassert this narrative. To that end, CultureFest 305, the museum's free day festival of music, dance, food, and art, will include performances by the Delou Africa Dance Ensemble, reggae band Jahfe, a martial arts presentation by Master Xiaoming Lu, and much more. 2 p.m. Saturday, October 13, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

Caribbean art is a gold mine of underappreciated greatness. That's why it's crucial to see places such as the Little Haiti Cultural Complex and events like the Third Horizon Film Festival shining the rightful spotlight on our neighbors to the south and tropical transplants to the States. This week, it's the Frost Art Museum's turn. The museum is opening "Relational Undercurrents: Contemporary Art of the Caribbean Archipelago," a major survey of 21st-century Caribbean art with a focus on the inclusivity and connectivity of Caribbean cultures. 4 p.m. Saturday, October 13, at Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

More than 500 craft beers are waiting to be tasted. What are you waiting for? Grovetoberfest is back. In addition to boasting ungodly amounts of delicious brews from local faves such as J. Wakefield and LauderAle to national/international suds like Imperial and Harpoon, the fest will offer live tunes, delicious bites, and a retro 8-bit game area. Prepare to geek out and drink on at this one. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 13, at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; grovetoberfest.com. Tickets cost $44 to $89.

Jim Jefferies: See Saturday. Courtesy of the artist

The star of The Jim Jefferies Show is set to hit Hollywood. If you're easily offended, this show might not be the best one for you. But if you like to laugh at anything and everything, the Australian comic never disappoints. A good primer for a Jefferies show would be his hit Comedy Central show or his latest comedy special, This Is Me Now, which was released in January. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 13, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $35 to $75.

The Bass is previewing two big exhibitions this week, and you're invited. Italian artist Paola Pivi, who won the 1999 Golden Lion Award at the Venice Biennale and is based in Alaska, is presenting "Art With a View." The exhibition offers the artist's signature anthropomorphic, feather-covered polar bears, a massive inflatable ladder, and other Instagrammable works straight out of a dream. Texas-born, L.A.-based artist Aaron Curry is opening "Tune Yer Head." His work reveals the artists who influenced him, from Picasso to cartoonists, as well as BMX and skate culture. Celebrate these two very different but equally thoughtful shows with a crowd. 5 p.m. Saturday, October 13, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami; thebass.org. Admission costs $10.

Each year, Miami's art elite clamor to attend the fundraiser Smash and Grab. Held in support of the long-running and respected art space Locust Projects, it offers a raffle of donated artwork by local and international talents. It's a pretty awesome way to see work by Miami creatives on the rise. It's also one big party, featuring sounds curated by the Rhythm Foundation, this year with DJs Par, Benton, and Ricardo; food by Shake Shack, Harry's Pizzeria, and 222 Taco; and booze by Bacardi. It's the quintessential Miami benefit that turns art lovers into collectors. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 13, at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; locustprojects.org. Admission costs $50.

EXPAND Ween Photo by Patrick Jordan

Ween, the enigmatic alt-rock band that shape-shifted its way through genres in the '90s and early '00s, has a cult following for good reason. It's not only because members Gene and Dean Ween were "sprouted from the demon-god Boognish," but also because they produced a song or album for every taste. The two childhood pals formed their act in 1984 and recorded nine studio albums with expanded membership. Though Gene Ween left the group to deal with his substance-use disorder, the duo recently reunited in 2015 and is on tour. You can catch one hell of an evil live Ween show at the Fillmore this week. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 13, at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $49.

Sunday

It's always been crucial for locals to support the Miami Symphony Orchestra — a world-class group of musicians that helps elevate this city to an international hub of musical prestige. Check out the grand opening of the orchestra's 2018-19 season with conductor Eduardo Marturet, pianist Mary Anne Huntsman, and other stellar musicians. The program will include a world premiere of Tindle's Orbits, as well as Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F Major and Holst's The Planets, Op. 56. 6 p.m. Sunday, October 14, at Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $35.

The world has about 12 years to cut carbon emissions, correlated monster hurricanes are tearing our state apart, and the country is run by a pack of Bond villains. We could all use a little healing these days. Tierra Santa's ongoing wellness events are taking self-care to a whole new level, teaching participants calming techniques utilizing essential oils, meditation, and yoga. Tierra Santa Spa Director Agustina Caminos will guide this Sunday's Pranic Healing Conference, where she'll introduce no-touch techniques of energy healing for those interested in learning another way to calm the mind and body during fraught times. 3 p.m. Sunday, October 14, at Tierra Santa Studio, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; faena.com. Admission is free with RSVP via spamiami@faena.com or 786-655-5570.